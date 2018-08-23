Archer Daniels Midland : ADM Completes Rodelle Acquisition, Enhancing Customer Offerings with Premium and Certified Organic Vanilla Products

Log in
08/23/2018 | 10:47pm CEST

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2018-Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Rodelle Inc., a premium originator, processor and supplier of vanilla products.

'ADM offers customers a best-in-class portfolio of food and beverage ingredients and solutions, and now, with the addition of Rodelle, we're adding another great piece to our capabilities,' said Scott Olstad, president of ADM's North American WILD Flavors business. 'Rodelle is a well-known and well-respected brand, with a great reputation for high-quality vanilla and other products. We're particularly excited about its unique supply chain, which allows us to bring to our customers a range of certified organic and natural vanilla products unmatched in the industry.'

Rodelle, founded in 1936 and based in Fort Collins, Colorado, originates, processes and sells premium vanilla products, including organic and traditional extracts, beans, alcohol-free flavor and paste. The company also sells non-vanilla products, including flavorings, extracts, spice blends and organic spices. In Madagascar, the company owns a stake in Federation Sahanala Vanille - a joint venture between Rodelle and a partnership of local associations that now includes more than 2,100 registered vanilla farmers - and is capable of producing industry-leading volumes of certified organic vanilla. Rodelle also has a strategic partnership with Gourmet Gardens, providing sourcing of vanilla in Uganda.

'This is an exciting time for ADM, as we continue to dramatically expand our human and animal nutrition capabilities,' said Vince Macciocchi, ADM senior vice president and president, Nutrition. 'Our goal is to be the world's leading nutrition company, and we're taking aggressive action to get there. Just last week, we completed our acquisition of leading probiotics provider Protexin. Today, we're welcoming the great Rodelle team to ADM. And we're tremendously excited as we continue to move toward a fourth quarter completion of our Neovia acquisition, a transformative addition that will make us a global leader in animal nutrition. We're expanding our capabilities, our customer services and outreach, and our geographic reach as we continue to build the world's leading integrated human and animal nutrition business.'

About ADM Nutrition
ADM is a world-leading nutrition company with the widest range of specialty ingredients, blends, systems and experience. We move customers from concept to launch faster with sustainable, differentiated products that address their evolving needs. ADM helps our customers create consumer-preferred nutritional solutions through our on-trend and customizable portfolio of natural flavors and colors; an unmatched range of plant-based proteins; industry-leading, science-backed bioactives; as well as specialty ingredients such as hydrocolloids, lecithin, Omega-3 solutions, probiotics, polyols, texturants, soluble fibers and much more. Our talented team also provides consumer insights and intelligence; sensory expertise; culinary creativity; and full product-development services.

About ADM
For more than a century, the people of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) have transformed crops into products that serve the vital needs of a growing world. Today, we're one of the world's largest agricultural processors and food ingredient providers, with approximately 31,000 employees serving customers in more than 170 countries. With a global value chain that includes approximately 500 crop procurement locations, 270 ingredient manufacturing facilities, 44 innovation centers and the world's premier crop transportation network, we connect the harvest to the home, making products for food, animal feed, industrial and energy uses. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Archer Daniels Midland Company
Media Relations
Jackie Anderson
media@adm.com
312-634-8484

Disclaimer

ADM - Archer Daniels Midland Company published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 20:46:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 64 745 M
EBIT 2018 2 271 M
Net income 2018 1 939 M
Debt 2018 5 604 M
Yield 2018 2,15%
P/E ratio 2018 14,68
P/E ratio 2019 14,16
EV / Sales 2018 0,53x
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capitalization 28 401 M
Technical analysis trends ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 53,7 $
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juan Ricardo Luciano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ray G. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Todd A. Werpy Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Kristy J. Folkwein Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patrick J. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY26.60%28 401
NESTLÉ-3.01%252 944
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.42%72 960
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-1.26%62 417
DANONE-2.36%53 748
GENERAL MILLS-22.20%27 492
