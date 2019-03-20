Archer Daniels Midland : ADM Donation to Aid in Midwest Flooding Relief

CHICAGO, March 20, 2019-Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) today announced a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross to help provide disaster relief to communities affected by flooding in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and other Midwestern states.

ADM is also matching colleague gifts of $100 and more to the Red Cross and providing emergency grants to colleagues personally impacted by the floods.

'ADM has a significant presence in the Midwest, and many of our facilities, colleagues and customers are in regions that have been hit hard recently by flooding and other extreme weather conditions,' said ADM Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. 'We're working with many partners to manage through this difficult situation, and the ability of the Red Cross to provide shelter, food and supplies when and where they are needed most makes them a critical resource for these impacted communities.'

The donation was given through ADM Cares. ADM Cares helps sustain and strengthen communities where ADM colleagues work, live and operate by directing funding, volunteerism, and industry knowledge to initiatives and organizations that drive meaningful social, economic and environmental progress worldwide. ADM Cares focuses its efforts primarily in three areas: Advancing Sustainable Agriculture; Increasing Food Security; and Investing in Education.

About ADM

For more than a century, the people of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) have transformed crops into products that serve the vital needs of a growing world. At the end of 2018, we were one of the world's largest agricultural processors and food ingredient providers, with approximately 32,000 employees serving customers in more than 170 countries. With a global value chain that includes approximately 450 crop procurement locations, 270 food and feed ingredient manufacturing facilities, 46 innovation centers and the world's premier crop transportation network, we connect the harvest to the home, making products for food, animal feed, industrial and energy uses. Learn more at www.adm.com.

