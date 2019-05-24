Archer Daniels Midland : ADM Milling Expands Recall of Baker's Corner All Purpose Flour 5lb Bags Packaged for ALDI in Select States

ADM Milling Co. is recalling all five-pound bags of Baker’s Corner All
Purpose Flour packaged for ALDI in select markets because of the
potential presence of E.coli, which was discovered during testing of a
five-pound bag of Baker’s Corner All Purpose Flour by the Rhode Island
Department of Health.
The E.coli strain found in the bag has been linked to 17 illness
in eight states. The food source of the E.coli strain for all cases
remains under investigation, but out of an abundance of caution, ADM is
expanding its previous recall notice of only two specific lots to
include all Baker’s Corner All Purpose Flour five-pound bags currently
in distribution that were manufactured for ALDI at ADM’s flour mill in
Buffalo, New York. The recall includes products distributed in select
stores in 11 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New
Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island,
Vermont and West Virginia.
ADM Milling is working directly with ALDI, which has already recalled
all potentially impacted products from store shelves in the region. ADM
Milling is conducting an in-depth investigation to determine the cause
of the contamination and is working closely with regulators throughout
this process.
ADM reminds customers and consumers that flour is not ready-to-eat and
must be thoroughly cooked before eating to prevent illness from possible
bacteria in the flour. Do not eat or play with raw dough, and wash
hands, utensils and surfaces after handling. Any consumers concerned
about an illness should contact a physician.
If customers have product affected by this voluntary recall, they should
discard it immediately or return it to their local ALDI store for a full
refund. Please direct any customer inquiries for ADM Milling to
800-422-1688 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Central Time
Monday through Friday.
About ADM
For more than a century, the people of Archer Daniels Midland Company
(NYSE: ADM) have transformed crops into products that serve the vital
needs of a growing world. Today, we’re one of the world’s largest
agricultural processors and food ingredient providers, with
approximately 40,000 employees serving customers in nearly 200
countries. With a global value chain that includes approximately 450
crop procurement locations, more than 330 food and feed ingredient
manufacturing facilities, 62 innovation centers and the world’s premier
crop transportation network, we connect the harvest to the home, making
products for food, animal feed, industrial and energy uses. Learn more
at www.adm.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005477/en/