Archer Daniels Midland : ADM Milling Expands Recall of Baker's Corner All Purpose Flour 5lb Bags Packaged for ALDI in Select States

ADM Milling Co. is recalling all five-pound bags of Baker’s Corner All Purpose Flour packaged for ALDI in select markets because of the potential presence of E.coli, which was discovered during testing of a five-pound bag of Baker’s Corner All Purpose Flour by the Rhode Island Department of Health.

The E.coli strain found in the bag has been linked to 17 illness in eight states. The food source of the E.coli strain for all cases remains under investigation, but out of an abundance of caution, ADM is expanding its previous recall notice of only two specific lots to include all Baker’s Corner All Purpose Flour five-pound bags currently in distribution that were manufactured for ALDI at ADM’s flour mill in Buffalo, New York. The recall includes products distributed in select stores in 11 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.

ADM Milling is working directly with ALDI, which has already recalled all potentially impacted products from store shelves in the region. ADM Milling is conducting an in-depth investigation to determine the cause of the contamination and is working closely with regulators throughout this process.

ADM reminds customers and consumers that flour is not ready-to-eat and must be thoroughly cooked before eating to prevent illness from possible bacteria in the flour. Do not eat or play with raw dough, and wash hands, utensils and surfaces after handling. Any consumers concerned about an illness should contact a physician.

If customers have product affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately or return it to their local ALDI store for a full refund. Please direct any customer inquiries for ADM Milling to 800-422-1688 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Central Time Monday through Friday.

