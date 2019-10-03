Archer Daniels Midland : ADM Milling Statement Regarding Flour Recall

ADM Milling Co. has been notified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that samples of flour from two production lots manufactured on Dec. 9, 2018, and Dec. 21, 2018, in our mill in Buffalo, New York, tested positive for E.coli. Out of an abundance of caution, ADM is voluntarily recalling all flour produced with the same hard red wheat source as these impacted lots.

FDA has confirmed that the E.coli strain found in these samples matches the strain previously found in flour produced at ADM’s Buffalo mill. This recall notice is an extension of ADM’s previous flour recall in May and June earlier this year.

We are in the process of notifying all retail, large pack and bulk customers that are impacted and are working with them to ensure product is removed from shelves and consumers are appropriately notified.

Food safety is our first priority, and we have a long track record of providing high-quality, safe ingredients. We are working closely with regulators throughout this process.

The flour milling process involves grinding and processing wheat, which is a raw agricultural commodity that is grown under a wide range of environmental conditions. ADM reminds customers and consumers that flour is not ready-to-eat and must be thoroughly cooked before eating to prevent illness from possible bacteria in the flour. Do not eat or play with raw dough, and wash hands, utensils and surfaces after handling. Any consumers concerned about an illness should contact a physician.

Please direct any customer inquiries for ADM Milling to 800-422-1688 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Central Time Monday through Friday.

About ADM

