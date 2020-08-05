Archer Daniels Midland : ADM Names Jennifer Weber New Chief Human Resources Officer

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2020-ADM (NYSE: ADM) announced today that Jennifer Weber has been named Chief Human Resources Officer, reporting to Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano.

Weber comes to ADM from home improvement retail leader Lowe's Companies, where she has served as EVP of Human Resources since 2016. Throughout her career, Weber has managed organizations through a variety of consolidation, M&A and significant organic growth efforts, holding leadership positions at Fortune 1000 businesses including Towers Perrin, Scripps Networks and Duke Energy.

'Jennifer's experience driving organizational change in a highly visible, growing, consumer-facing company will be especially valuable to ADM as we continue the evolution and growth of our own global business,' said Luciano. 'We are pleased to add Jennifer to our leadership team in a role that is critical to the success of our company's future.'

'I'm excited to join ADM and support the purpose of enriching the quality of life through worldwide access to food and nutrition,' Weber said. 'It will be a privilege to help develop and grow the talent capability of ADM in line with the growth of the organization's reach and vision.'

Weber holds a bachelor's degree from Miami University (OH) and a master's degree from Carnegie Mellon University.

