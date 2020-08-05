Log in
Archer Daniels Midland : ADM Names Jennifer Weber New Chief Human Resources Officer

08/05/2020 | 05:12pm EDT

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2020-ADM (NYSE: ADM) announced today that Jennifer Weber has been named Chief Human Resources Officer, reporting to Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano.

Weber comes to ADM from home improvement retail leader Lowe's Companies, where she has served as EVP of Human Resources since 2016. Throughout her career, Weber has managed organizations through a variety of consolidation, M&A and significant organic growth efforts, holding leadership positions at Fortune 1000 businesses including Towers Perrin, Scripps Networks and Duke Energy.

'Jennifer's experience driving organizational change in a highly visible, growing, consumer-facing company will be especially valuable to ADM as we continue the evolution and growth of our own global business,' said Luciano. 'We are pleased to add Jennifer to our leadership team in a role that is critical to the success of our company's future.'

'I'm excited to join ADM and support the purpose of enriching the quality of life through worldwide access to food and nutrition,' Weber said. 'It will be a privilege to help develop and grow the talent capability of ADM in line with the growth of the organization's reach and vision.'

Weber holds a bachelor's degree from Miami University (OH) and a master's degree from Carnegie Mellon University.

About ADM
At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We're a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world's premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.

ADM Media Relations
Jackie Anderson
media@adm.com 312-634-8484

Disclaimer

ADM - Archer Daniels Midland Company published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 21:11:05 UTC
