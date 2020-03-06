Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Archer-Daniels-Midland Company    ADM

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY

(ADM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Archer Daniels Midland : ADM Names New President of ADM Milling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/06/2020 | 12:38pm EST

ADM (NYSE: ADM) today named Tedd Kruse president, ADM Milling.

'Tedd's extensive leadership experience and expertise will help us continue to grow and modernize our Milling business as we maintain our focus on expanding our customer value proposition and driving further operational efficiencies,' said Chris Cuddy, president, Carbohydrate Solutions.

'We've made significant enhancements and improvements to our Milling business in recent years,' Cuddy added. 'We realigned our production footprint in the Midwest, opening a new state-of-the-art facility in Mendota and closing three older mills. We completed a major modernization of our mill in Enid. And we're continuing to look for new opportunities to add value for our customers and for ADM.'

Kruse joined ADM in 1993. He has held a variety of leadership positions in the company's sweeteners and food oils businesses before assuming the role of CEO of Stratas Foods - a 50/50 joint venture between ADM and ACH Food Companies - in 2011. Kruse holds a bachelor's degree in agricultural economics from Iowa State University.

Kevin Like, previously president, North American Milling, has taken a new leadership role in the Key Account Management group at ADM, focusing on bakery accounts.

About ADM
At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We're a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world's premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.

ADM Media Relations
Jackie Anderson
media@adm.com
312-634-8484

Disclaimer

ADM - Archer Daniels Midland Company published this content on 06 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2020 17:37:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COM
12:38pARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : ADM Names New President of ADM Milling
PU
02/25ADM : Named One of 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere
BU
02/20ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : Wide-Ranging Partnership to Deploy B100 Biodiesel Techn..
PU
02/20ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : Trade Secret Ruling Is A Head Scratcher
AQ
02/18ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
02/12ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/30EXCLUSIVE : In break from past, Louis Dreyfus boss is open to selling stake
RE
01/30ADM : Directors Vote to Increase Cash Dividend
BU
01/29ADM fourth-quarter profit beats estimates on biodiesel, consumer trends
RE
01/29ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : ADM Statement on Signing of U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreemen..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 66 707 M
EBIT 2020 2 345 M
Net income 2020 1 808 M
Debt 2020 7 265 M
Yield 2020 3,77%
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
EV / Sales2021 0,42x
Capitalization 21 384 M
Chart ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 47,45  $
Last Close Price 38,33  $
Spread / Highest target 38,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juan Ricardo Luciano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Veronica L. Braker Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Raymond G. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Todd A. Werpy Chief Science Officer & Senior Vice President
Kristy J. Folkwein Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-15.06%21 384
NESTLÉ S.A.0.67%319 686
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC3.23%81 477
DANONE-15.07%45 514
THE HERSHEY COMPANY8.18%33 350
GENERAL MILLS, INC.1.38%32 842
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group