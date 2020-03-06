Archer Daniels Midland : ADM Names New President of ADM Milling

ADM (NYSE: ADM) today named Tedd Kruse president, ADM Milling.

'Tedd's extensive leadership experience and expertise will help us continue to grow and modernize our Milling business as we maintain our focus on expanding our customer value proposition and driving further operational efficiencies,' said Chris Cuddy, president, Carbohydrate Solutions.



'We've made significant enhancements and improvements to our Milling business in recent years,' Cuddy added. 'We realigned our production footprint in the Midwest, opening a new state-of-the-art facility in Mendota and closing three older mills. We completed a major modernization of our mill in Enid. And we're continuing to look for new opportunities to add value for our customers and for ADM.'



Kruse joined ADM in 1993. He has held a variety of leadership positions in the company's sweeteners and food oils businesses before assuming the role of CEO of Stratas Foods - a 50/50 joint venture between ADM and ACH Food Companies - in 2011. Kruse holds a bachelor's degree in agricultural economics from Iowa State University.

Kevin Like, previously president, North American Milling, has taken a new leadership role in the Key Account Management group at ADM, focusing on bakery accounts.

