Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Archer-Daniels-Midland Company    ADM

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY

(ADM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Archer Daniels Midland : ADM Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 06:28pm EDT

First Quarter 2020

Earnings Conference Call

April 30, 2020

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of our comments and materials in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results.

These statements and materials are based on many assumptions and factors that are subject to risk and uncertainties. ADM has provided additional information in its reports on file with the SEC concerning assumptions and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in this presentation, and you should carefully review the assumptions and factors in our SEC reports.

To the extent permitted under applicable law, ADM assumes no obligation to update any forward- looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

2

.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential

Chairman's Commentary

3

Juan Luciano

ADM Chairman and CEO

I'm extremely grateful to our 38,000 global colleagues, whose commitment, ingenuity and agility are powering ADM as we support the global food supply chain and provide nutrition around the world."

.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential

Q1 Accomplishments

4

  • Further improved capital efficiency in AS&O
  • Realized benefits from enhanced reliability at Decatur corn complex
  • Improved performance in EMEAI starches & sweeteners
  • Thousands of global colleagues enabled by IT to work virtually
  • Centralized supply chain activities into new global Center of Expertise organization
  • Announced ambitious new sustainability goals
  • Achieved Neovia synergy targets ahead of schedule
  • Expanded production of non- GMO soy protein concentrate to meet customer demand for alternative protein in EMEAI
  • Launched virtual innovation sessions to maximize customer experience

.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential

  • Total of $920M inrun-rate benefits since inception

Q1 2020 Financial Highlights

(in millions except per share data and percentages)

Quarter Ended Mar. 31

2020

2019

Change

Adjusted earnings per share (1) (2)

$0.64

$0.46

$0.18

Total segment operating profit (unadjusted) (3)

$599

$611

($12)

Adjusted segment operating profit (1) (3)

$643

$608

$35

Trailing 4Q average adjusted ROIC (1)

7.6%

7.8%

(16)bps

Trailing 4Q adjusted EBITDA (1) (4)

$3,533

$3,511

$22

Annual adjusted EVA (1)

$538

$288

$250

Quarterly effective tax rate(5)

(4)%

26%

Quarter Ended Mar. 31

2020

2019

Change

Cash from operations before working capital changes

$839

$466

$373

Purchases of property, plant, and equipment

$194

$198

$(4)

Return of capital to shareholders

$315

$198

$117

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents

$4,540

$(1,241)

$5,781

Net debt to total capital ratio (as of Mar. 31)

29%

32%

  1. Non-GAAPmeasures - see notes on page 28
  2. See earnings per share, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, on page 22
  3. See segment operating profit as reported on page 19
  4. See earnings before income taxes, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, on pages 25 and 26
  5. See page 14 for additional information about FY20 tax rates

5

.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential

Balance Sheet Highlights

(Amounts in millions)

Mar. 31, 2020

Mar. 31, 2019

Cash (1)

$4,734

$935

Net property, plant, and equipment

9,883

10,299

Operating working capital (2)

7,985

8,175

- Total inventories

8,830

8,946

Total debt

12,503

9,884

- CP outstanding

2,178

1,350

Shareholders' equity

18,976

18,910

Memos:

Available credit capacity March 31

- CP

$2.8 bil

$3.6 bil

- Other

$3.1 bil

$2.6 bil

Readily marketable inventory

$5.6 bil

$5.5 bil

6

.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential

(1)Cash = cash and cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities

(2)Current assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities less current liabilities (excluding short-term debt and current maturities of long- term debt)

Q1 Other and Corporate Results

7

(In millions)

Other Business

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

$14

$11

$47

$13

$11

Corporate Charges

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

$(296)

$(371)

$(255)

$(438)

$(224)

  • Other results down on futures commission loss provision, partially offset by improvements in captive insurance
  • Unallocated corporate slightly higher on IT and business transformation investments
  • Total Corporate benefited from lower average borrowing costs from liability management actions taken in late 2019, and discontinuing LIFO

.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential

Unallocated corporate

Interest expense

Other charges

LIFO

Other specified items

AS&O: Strong Results Driven by Ag Services

8

Segment operating profit (in millions)

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

$417

$362

$417

$739

$422

Ag Services

Crushing

Refined Products and Other

Wilmar

  • Ag Services more than double prior year, driven by global trade results and South America origination
  • Solid Q1 Crushing results, but down vs. 2019 strong numbers, which benefited from MTM and Argentina short crop
  • RPO up on NA refined oils and biodiesel, improvements in peanut shelling; EMEAI lower
  • Wilmar significantly higher
    YOY

.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential

Carbohydrate Solutions: Weaker Quarter, Mixed Results YOY

9

Segment operating profit (in millions)

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

$96

$192

$182

$174

$68

  • S&S impacted by negative MTM, partially offset by Decatur improvements, strength in wheat milling, and improved conditions in EMEAI
  • VCP YOY results benefited from good risk management, lack of last year's severe weather impacts; ethanol industry margins weaker on lower demand

.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential

Starches and Sweeteners

Vantage Corn Processors (VCP)

Nutrition: Record Results; OP up 75% YOY

10

Segment operating profit (in millions)

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

$81

$117

$118

$102

$142

  • Growth across Human Nutrition portfolio of flavors, specialty ingredients, and health & wellness
  • Animal Nutrition up on Neovia, feed additives, strength in pet care, lack of previous year's purchase price adjustments
  • Achieved Neovia synergy goals ahead of schedule

.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential

Human Nutrition

Animal Nutrition

Proud to Be Fulfilling Our Purpose

11

.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential

Upcoming Investor Events

(All events virtual)

BMO 15th Annual Farm to Market Conference May 13-14

Goldman Sachs Industrial & Materials Conference

May 15

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

June 8-10

Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference

June 9-11

12

.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential

Additional Facts and Explanations

Supplementary Q1 Earnings Information

14

Q1 income tax expense includes a $73M discrete item relating to 2018/2019 45G Railway Tax Credits, with offsetting expense in 'Corporate Other Charges'

  • Consistent with the policy goals underlying these credits, ADM assists short and regional railroads with their maintenance expenses, and in exchange receives tax credits allowing the railroads to monetize the credit
    • Although full tax credit impact shows up in ADM's tax rate, the cost of acquiring these tax credits reduces ADM'spre-tax profit

Biodiesel Tax Credit

  • ADM claims tax credit as part of biodiesel sales/ purchases, commonly shares part this benefit with business partners
    • Although full tax credit impact shows up in ADM's tax rate, only the net impact of the shared economic benefit is captured in ADM's operating profit

Full Year Effective Tax Rate Guidance

ReconciliationImpact

Initial 2020 ETR Guidance

16%-19%

Change in assumptions on tax credits,

primarily 45G Railroad Maintenance (2)%Expense Tax Credit and Biodiesel Tax

Credit

Other changes in estimates, primarily

(1)%-(2)%

geographic earnings mix and Brazil FX

Revised 2020 ETR Guidance Before

13%-15%

Discrete Items

.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential

Industry Environment

15

Spot Gross Crush Margins1

Soybeans:

US

Europe

Brazil

Argentina

China

Front Month Board Crush

Current

Q4 Call

US$/MT

US$/MT

$20-$25

$25-$30

$25-$35

$30-$40

Exp: $15-$25

Exp: $20-$30

Dom: $15-$25

Dom: $20-$30

$7-$12

$5-$10

$30-$35

$30-$35

~$30

~$35

19/20 Farmer

5-Year

Selling4

Current

Average

2019

Corn:

US

69%

75%

75%

Brazil

31%

25%

26%

Soybeans:

US

65%

85%

78%

Brazil

74%

51%

48%

Argentina

19%

12%

10%

.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential

Canola/Rapeseed:

North America

$20-$25

$40-$50

Europe

$20-$30

$15-$20

1ADM estimates

  • Bloomberg
  • EIA Weekly Ethanol Plant Production

4ADM estimates; reflects most current model assumptions and data regarding crop production, quality, storage, and marketing information

U.S. Ethanol

Margins/Production

Average Industry Ethanol EBITDA Margins/ gal2

Average Industry Daily Production Volume (million gallons/day)3

U.S. Ethanol Inventory (million gallons)3

Q1 20

Q4 19

Q1 19

$(0.23) $(0.05) $(0.09)

43.4 43.3 42.4

1,080 913 991

ADM Additional Information

16

Processed Volumes by Quarter (000s of metric tons)

CY 19

CY 20

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Oilseeds

9,167

8,773

9,062

9,269

9,163

Corn

5,132

5,546

5,619

5,782

5,534

14,299

14,319

14,681

15,051

14,697

Processed Volumes by Year (000s of metric tons)

Calendar Year

2018

2019

Oilseeds

36,308

36,271

Corn

22,343

22,079

58,651

58,350

Cumulative Crush Deferred Timing Gains/(Losses)

Q4 2019

~$90M

Q1 2020

~$80M

Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)by Segment (in millions)

Trailing 4-Quarters

Q1 20

Q1 19

Q1 20

Q1 19

Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)

$

726

$

675

$

3,533

$

3,511

Ag Services and Oilseeds

$

514

$

510

$

2,315

$

2,434

Carbohydrate Solutions

$

148

$

178

$

944

$

1,156

Nutrition

$

199

$

134

$

707

$

487

Other Business

$

15

$

24

$

108

$

97

Corporate

$

(150)

$

(171)

$

(541)

$

(663)

Nutrition Growth

Growth

Q1 20

vs. Q1 19

Revenues

Human Nutrition

$719M

7%

Animal Nutrition

$752M

24%

.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential

As of March 31, 2020, approximately $80M of deferred mark-to-market timing gains are expected to be recognized in subsequent quarters

  1. Non-GAAPmeasure - see notes on page 28
  2. See earnings before income taxes, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, on pages 25 and 26

Financial Appendix

Q1 Adjusted Segment OP $643 million

Adjusted segment operating profit (1,2)(in millions)

Excludes specified items

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

$608

$682

$764

$1,028

$643*

Ag Services and Oilseeds Carbohydrate Solutions Nutrition Other Business

*Segment operating profit as reported was $599M

  1. Non-GAAPmeasure - see notes on page 28; (2)Adjusted segment operating profit equals total segment operating profit excluding specified items and timing effects.

18

.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential

Segment Operating Profit and Corporate Results

Quarter Ended Mar. 31

(Amounts in millions)

2020

2019

Change

Total Segment Operating Profit(1)

$

599

$

611

$

(12)

Specified items: (Gains) loss on sales of assets and businesses

-

(12)

12

Impairment and restructuring charges

44

9

35

Adjusted Segment Operating Profit(1)(2)

$

643

$

608

$

35

Ag Services and Oilseeds

$

422

$

417

$

5

Ag Services

164

75

89

Crushing

70

216

(146)

Refined Products and Other

81

72

9

Wilmar

107

54

53

Carbohydrate Solutions

$

68

$

96

$

(28)

Starches and Sweeteners

99

135

(36)

Vantage Corn Processors

(31)

(39)

8

Nutrition

$

142

$

81

$

61

Human Nutrition

113

88

25

Animal Nutrition

29

(7)

36

Other Business

$

11

$

14

$

(3)

Total Segment Operating Profit(1)

$

599

$

611

$

(12)

Corporate

$

(224)

$

(296)

$

72

Interest expense - net

(77)

(90)

13

Unallocated corporate costs

(189)

(183)

(6)

Other charges

(52)

(6)

(46)

Specified items: LIFO credit (charge)

91

(1)

92

Expenses related to acquisitions

-

(14)

14

Impairment, restructuring, and settlement charges

3

(2)

5

Earnings Before Income Taxes

$

375

$

315

$

60

19

.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential

  1. Non-GAAPmeasure - see notes on page 28; (2)Adjusted segment operating profit equals total segment operating profit excluding specified items and timing effects.

Cash Flow Highlights

Three Months Ended Mar. 31

(Amounts in millions)

2020

2019

Cash from operations before working capital changes

$839

$466

Changes in working capital (1)

551

(723)

Purchases of property, plant, and equipment

(194)

(198)

Net assets of businesses acquired

(8)

(1,876)

Sub-total

1,188

(2,331)

Marketable securities investment

5

50

Other investing activities

5

(25)

Debt increase/(decrease)

3,668

1,305

Dividends

(203)

(198)

Stock buyback

(112)

-

Other

(11)

(42)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents

$4,540

($1,241)

  1. Includes the change in deferred consideration of ($2,045 million) in 2020 and ($1,778 million) in 2019 and the net proceeds from retained interest in securitized receivables of $2,045 million in 2020 and $1,778 million in 2019 which are presented separately as operating activities and investing activities, respectively, in the statement of cash flows as required by ASU2016-15 which took effect 1/1/18.

20

.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential

GAAP Statement of Earnings Summary

(Amounts in millions except per share data)

Quarter Ended Mar. 31

2020

2019

Change

Revenues

$

14,970

$15,304

($334)

Gross profit

951

928

23

Selling, general and administrative expenses

664

659

5

Asset impairment, exit, and restructuring charges

41

11

30

Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated affiliates

(140)

(101)

(39)

Interest income

(40)

(49)

9

Interest expense

83

101

(18)

Other (income) expense - net

(32)

(8)

(24)

Earnings before income taxes

375

315

60

Income tax (benefit) expense

(16)

81

(97)

Net earnings including noncontrolling interests

391

234

157

Less: Net earnings (losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests

-

1

(1)

Net earnings attributable to ADM

$

391

$

233

$

158

Earnings per share (fully diluted)

$

0.69

$

0.41

$

0.28

21

.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

(Amounts in millions except per share data)

Quarter Ended Mar. 31

2020

2019

Pre-tax

After-tax

Per share

Pre-tax

After-tax

Per share

Earnings and EPS (fully diluted) as reported

$

375

$

391

$

0.69

$

315

$

233

$

0.41

Adjustments

LIFO (credit)/charge

(91)

(69)

(0.12)

1

1

-

(Gains) loss on sales of assets

-

-

-

(12)

(9)

(0.02)

Impairment and restructuring charges

41

32

0.06

11

10

0.02

Expenses related to acquisitions

-

-

-

14

9

0.02

Tax adjustment

7

7

0.01

17

17

0.03

Adjusted Earnings and adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)(1)

$

332

$

361

$

0.64

$

346

$

261

$

0.46

  1. Non-GAAPmeasure - see notes on page 28

22

.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential

ROIC versus WACC

LT ROIC Objective: 10%

Q1 CY20

Trailing 4Q Average Adjusted ROIC(1)(2)

7.6

%

Annual WACC

5.75

%

Trailing 4Q Average Adjusted EVA

$538M

11%

Long-Term WACC

7.0

%

Trailing 4Q Average ROIC (1)(3)

6.2

%

10%

9%

8%

7%

6%

5%

4%

Q1

Q1

Q1

Q1

Q1

CY16

CY17

CY18

CY19

CY20

Trailing 4Q Average ROIC

Trailing 4Q Average Adjusted ROIC

23

.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential

  1. Non-GAAPmeasure - see notes on page 28
  2. Adjusted for LIFO and specified items - see notes on page 28
  3. Adjusted for LIFO - see notes on page 28

Return on Invested Capital

Adjusted ROIC Earnings(1)

(Amounts in millions)

Fourth Quarters

Quarter Ended

Ended

June 30, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Dec. 31,2019

Mar. 31, 2020

Mar. 31, 2020

Net earnings attributable to ADM

$

235

$

407

$

504

$

391

$

1,537

Adjustments

Interest expense

109

97

95

83

384

LIFO charge (credit)

25

(16)

27

(91)

(55)

Other adjustments

119

48

253

48

468

Total adjustments

253

129

375

40

797

Tax on adjustments

(65)

(32)

(8)

(7)

(112)

Net adjustments

188

97

367

33

685

Total Adjusted ROIC Earnings

$

423

$

504

$

871

$

424

$

2,222

Adjusted Invested Capital(1)

(Amounts in millions)

Trailing

Quarter Ended

Four Quarter

June 30, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Dec. 31,2019

Mar. 31, 2020

Average

Equity(2)

$

18,955

$

18,873

$

19,208

$

18,952

$

18,997

+ Interest-bearing liabilities(3)

9,417

8,891

8,891

12,512

9,928

+ LIFO adjustment (net of tax)

61

49

69

-

45

+ Other adjustments (net of tax)

86

36

274

39

109

Total Adjusted Invested Capital

$

28,519

$

27,849

$

28,442

$

31,503

$

29,079

24

.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential

  1. Non-GAAPmeasure - see notes on page 28
  2. Excludes noncontrolling interests
  3. Includesshort-term debt, current maturities of long-term debt, finance lease obligations, and long-term debt

Adjusted Earnings Before Taxes, Interest, and Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)(1)

Four Quarters Ended March 31, 2020

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

(Amounts in millions)

Fourth Quarters

Quarter Ended

Ended

June 30, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Dec.31,2019

Mar. 31, 2020

Mar. 31, 2020

Earnings before income taxes

$

274

$

503

$

496

$

375

$

1,648

Interest expense

109

97

95

83

384

Depreciation amortization

248

249

251

245

993

LIFO charge (credit)

25

(16)

27

(91)

(55)

(Gains) Losses on sales of assets and businesses

-

-

101

-

101

Asset impairment, exit, restructuring, and settlement charges

138

53

103

41

335

Railroad maintenance expense

-

-

51

73

124

Expenses related to acquisitions

-

-

3

-

3

Adjusted EBITDA

$

794

$

886

$

1,127

$

726

$

3,533

Adjusted EBITDA(1)by Segment

(Amounts in millions)

Four Quarters

Quarter Ended

Ended

June 30, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Dec.31,2019

Mar. 31, 2020

Mar. 31, 2020

Ag Services and Oilseeds

$

457

$

511

$

833

$

514

$

2,315

Carbohydrate Solutions

274

264

258

148

944

Nutrition

173

175

160

199

707

Other Business

18

55

20

15

108

Corporate

(128)

(119)

(144)

(150)

(541)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

794

$

886

$

1,127

$

726

$

3,533

25

.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential

  1. Non-GAAPmeasure - see notes on page 28

Adjusted Earnings Before Taxes, Interest, and Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)(1)

Four Quarters Ended March 31, 2019

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

(Amounts in millions)

Fourth Quarters

Quarter Ended

Ended

Jun. 30, 2018

Sep. 30, 2018

Dec.30,2018

Mar. 31, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019

Earnings before income taxes

$

652

$

632

$

312

$

315

$

1,911

Interest expense

89

87

97

101

374

Depreciation amortization

239

232

235

245

951

LIFO charge (credit)

(13)

7

(4)

1

(9)

(Gains) Losses on sales of assets and businesses

-

(21)

8

(12)

(25)

Asset impairment, exit, restructuring, and settlement charges

24

2

250

11

287

Expenses related to acquisitions

-

(4)

12

14

22

Adjusted EBITDA

$

991

$

935

$

910

$

675

$

3,511

Adjusted EBITDA(1)by Segment

(Amounts in millions)

Four Quarters

Quarter Ended

Ended

Jun. 30, 2018

Sep. 30, 2018

Dec.31,2018

Mar. 31, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019

Ag Services and Oilseeds

$

633

$

580

$

711

$

510

$

2,434

Carbohydrate Solutions

333

364

281

178

1,156

Nutrition

151

103

99

134

487

Other Business

39

37

(3)

24

97

Corporate

(165)

(149)

(178)

(171)

(663)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

991

$

935

$

910

$

675

$

3,511

26

.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential

  1. Non-GAAPmeasure - see notes on page 28

2019 Segment OP and Adjusted Segment OP(1,2)Comparatives with VCP in Carbohydrate Solutions (in millions)

Qtr. Ended

Qtr. Ended

Qtr. Ended

Qtr. Ended

Year Ended

Mar. 31, 2019

Jun. 30, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2019

As

As

As

As

As

As

As

As

As

As

As

As

Reported

Restated

Reported

Restated

Reported

Restated

Reported

Restated

Reported

Restated

Reported

Restated

Segment Operating Profit(1)

Segment Operating Profit(1)

$

611

$

611

$

645

$

645

$

758

$

758

$

934

$

934

$

2,948

$

2,948

Specified items:

Specified items:

(Gains) losses on sales of assets/businesses

(Gains) losses on sales of assets/businesses

(12)

(12)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(12)

(12)

Impairment, restructuring, and settlement

Impairment, restructuring, and settlement charges

charges

9

9

37

37

6

6

94

94

146

146

Adjusted Segment Operating Profit(1)(2)

Adjusted Segment Operating Profit(1)(2)

$

608

$

608

$

682

$

682

$

764

$

764

$

1,028

$

1,028

$

3,082

$

3,082

Ag Services and Oilseeds

Ag Services and Oilseeds

$

417

$

417

$

362

$

362

$

417

$

417

$

739

$

739

$

1,935

$

1,935

Ag Services

Ag Services

75

75

90

90

161

161

176

176

502

502

Crushing

Crushing

216

216

139

139

138

138

87

87

580

580

Refined Products and Other

Refined Products and Other

72

72

71

71

80

80

363

363

586

586

Wilmar

Wilmar

54

54

62

62

38

38

113

113

267

267

Carbohydrate Solutions

Carbohydrate Solutions

$

96

$

96

$

192

$

192

$

182

$

182

$

174

$

174

$

644

$

644

Starches and Sweeteners

Starches and Sweeteners

170

135

218

215

207

197

208

206

803

753

Bioproducts

Vantage Corn Processors

(74)

(39)

(26)

(23)

(25)

(15)

(34)

(32)

(159)

(109)

Nutrition

Nutrition

$

81

$

81

$

117

$

117

$

118

$

118

$

102

$

102

$

418

$

418

Wild Flavors and Specialty Ingredients

Human Nutrition

88

88

103

103

102

102

83

83

376

376

Animal Nutrition

Animal Nutrition

(7)

(7)

14

14

16

16

19

19

42

42

Other

Other Business

$

14

$

14

$

11

$

11

$

47

$

47

$

13

$

13

$

85

$

85

27

.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential

  1. Non-GAAPmeasure - see notes on page 28; (2)Adjusted segment operating profit equals total segment operating profit excluding specified items and timing effects.

Notes: Non-GAAP Reconciliation

The Company uses certain "Non-GAAP" financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. These are measures of performance not defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, and should be considered in addition to, not in lieu of, GAAP reported measures.

  1. Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted earnings per share (EPS)
    Adjusted net earnings reflects ADM's reported net earnings after removal of the effect on net earnings of specified items as more fully described above. Adjusted EPS reflects ADM's fully diluted EPS after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items as more fully described above. Management believes that Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted EPS are useful measures of ADM's performance because they provide investors additional information about ADM's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better period-to-period comparability. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to net earnings and EPS as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted EPS amount for each specified item.
  2. Segment operating profit and adjusted segment operating profit
    Segment operating profit is ADM's consolidated income from operations before income tax excluding corporate items. Adjusted segment operating profit, a non-GAAP measure, is segment operating profit excluding specified items. Management believes that segment operating profit and adjusted segment operating profit are useful measures of ADM's performance because they provide investors information about ADM's business unit performance excluding corporate overhead costs as well as specified items. Segment operating profit and adjusted segment operating profit are not measures of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered alternatives to income before income taxes, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, or any other measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP.
  3. Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)
    Adjusted ROIC is Adjusted ROIC earnings divided by adjusted invested capital. Adjusted ROIC earnings is ADM's net earnings adjusted for the after tax effects of interest expense, changes in the LIFO reserve and other specified items. Adjusted invested capital is the sum of ADM's equity (excluding noncontrolling interests) and interest-bearing liabilities adjusted for the after tax effect of the LIFO reserve, and other specified items. Management believes Adjusted ROIC is a useful financial measure because it provides investors information about ADM's returns excluding the impacts of LIFO inventory reserves and other specified items and increases period-to-period comparability of underlying business performance. Management uses Adjusted ROIC to measure ADM's performance by comparing Adjusted ROIC to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Adjusted ROIC, Adjusted ROIC earnings and Adjusted invested capital are non-GAAP financial measures and are not intended to replace or be alternatives to GAAP financial measures.
  4. Average ROIC
    Average ROIC is ADM's trailing 4-quarter net earnings adjusted for the after-tax effects of interest expense and changes in the LIFO reserve divided by the sum of ADM's equity (excluding non-controlling interests) and interest- bearing liabilities adjusted for the after-tax effect of the LIFO reserve. Management uses average ROIC for investors as additional information about ADM's returns. Average ROIC is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to GAAP financial measures.
  5. Adjusted Economic Value Added
    Adjusted economic value added is ADM's trailing 4-quarter economic value added adjusted for LIFO and other specified items. The Company calculates economic value added by comparing ADM's trailing 4-quarter adjusted returns to its Annual WACC multiplied by adjusted invested capital. Adjusted economic value added is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to GAAP financial measures.
  6. Adjusted EBITDA
    Adjusted EBITDA is ADM's earnings before taxes, interest, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for LIFO and other specified items. The Company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of LIFO and other specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense and depreciation and amortization to earnings before income taxes. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the Company's performance because it provides investors additional information about the Company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better period to period comparability. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to earnings before income taxes, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

28

.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential

Disclaimer

ADM - Archer Daniels Midland Company published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 22:27:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COM
06:28pARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : ADM Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
04:38pADM : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:06pADM : Reports First Quarter Earnings of $0.69 per Share, $0.64 per Share on an A..
BU
04/23ADM : to Reduce Ethanol Grind in Response to Market Conditions
BU
04/16ADM : Announces Dates for First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Cal..
BU
03/31ADM : Advances Sustainability Commitments with Ambitious New Plan to Curb Global..
BU
03/30ADM : Enhances Financial Flexibility with $1.5 Billion Notes Issuance
BU
03/27ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND CO : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/27ADM : Commits $1 Million to Aid in COVID-19 Response
BU
03/18Bond Market Cracks Open for Blue-Chip Companies -- Then Slams Shut
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 66 036 M
EBIT 2020 1 990 M
Net income 2020 1 710 M
Debt 2020 7 467 M
Yield 2020 3,76%
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,44x
EV / Sales2021 0,42x
Capitalization 21 402 M
Chart ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 45,82  $
Last Close Price 38,41  $
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juan Ricardo Luciano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Veronica L. Braker Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Raymond G. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Todd A. Werpy Chief Science Officer & Senior Vice President
Kristy J. Folkwein Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-21.17%20 711
NESTLÉ S.A.-0.65%307 728
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-7.10%73 157
DANONE-15.62%43 822
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-5.29%37 178
GENERAL MILLS, INC.13.82%36 950
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group