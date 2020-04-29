Archer Daniels Midland : ADM Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation 0 04/29/2020 | 06:28pm EDT Send by mail :

Safe Harbor Statement Some of our comments and materials in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. These statements and materials are based on many assumptions and factors that are subject to risk and uncertainties. ADM has provided additional information in its reports on file with the SEC concerning assumptions and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in this presentation, and you should carefully review the assumptions and factors in our SEC reports. To the extent permitted under applicable law, ADM assumes no obligation to update any forward- looking statements as a result of new information or future events. 2 .ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential Chairman's Commentary 3 Juan Luciano ADM Chairman and CEO I'm extremely grateful to our 38,000 global colleagues, whose commitment, ingenuity and agility are powering ADM as we support the global food supply chain and provide nutrition around the world." .ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential Q1 Accomplishments 4 Further improved capital efficiency in AS&O

Realized benefits from enhanced reliability at Decatur corn complex

Improved performance in EMEAI starches & sweeteners Thousands of global colleagues enabled by IT to work virtually

Centralized supply chain activities into new global Center of Expertise organization

Announced ambitious new sustainability goals Achieved Neovia synergy targets ahead of schedule

Expanded production of non- GMO soy protein concentrate to meet customer demand for alternative protein in EMEAI

Launched virtual innovation sessions to maximize customer experience .ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential Total of $920M in run-rate benefits since inception Q1 2020 Financial Highlights (in millions except per share data and percentages) Quarter Ended Mar. 31 2020 2019 Change Adjusted earnings per share (1) (2) $0.64 $0.46 $0.18 Total segment operating profit (unadjusted) (3) $599 $611 ($12) Adjusted segment operating profit (1) (3) $643 $608 $35 Trailing 4Q average adjusted ROIC (1) 7.6% 7.8% (16)bps Trailing 4Q adjusted EBITDA (1) (4) $3,533 $3,511 $22 Annual adjusted EVA (1) $538 $288 $250 Quarterly effective tax rate(5) (4)% 26% Quarter Ended Mar. 31 2020 2019 Change Cash from operations before working capital changes $839 $466 $373 Purchases of property, plant, and equipment $194 $198 $(4) Return of capital to shareholders $315 $198 $117 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents $4,540 $(1,241) $5,781 Net debt to total capital ratio (as of Mar. 31) 29% 32% Non-GAAP measures - see notes on page 28 See earnings per share, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, on page 22 See segment operating profit as reported on page 19 See earnings before income taxes, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, on pages 25 and 26 See page 14 for additional information about FY20 tax rates 5 .ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential Balance Sheet Highlights (Amounts in millions) Mar. 31, 2020 Mar. 31, 2019 Cash (1) $4,734 $935 Net property, plant, and equipment 9,883 10,299 Operating working capital (2) 7,985 8,175 - Total inventories 8,830 8,946 Total debt 12,503 9,884 - CP outstanding 2,178 1,350 Shareholders' equity 18,976 18,910 Memos: Available credit capacity March 31 - CP $2.8 bil $3.6 bil - Other $3.1 bil $2.6 bil Readily marketable inventory $5.6 bil $5.5 bil 6 .ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential (1)Cash = cash and cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities (2)Current assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities less current liabilities (excluding short-term debt and current maturities of long- term debt) Q1 Other and Corporate Results 7 (In millions) Other Business Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 $14 $11 $47 $13 $11 Corporate Charges Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 $(296) $(371) $(255) $(438) $(224) Other results down on futures commission loss provision, partially offset by improvements in captive insurance

Unallocated corporate slightly higher on IT and business transformation investments

Total Corporate benefited from lower average borrowing costs from liability management actions taken in late 2019, and discontinuing LIFO .ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential Unallocated corporate Interest expense Other charges LIFO Other specified items AS&O: Strong Results Driven by Ag Services 8 Segment operating profit (in millions) Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 $417 $362 $417 $739 $422 Ag Services Crushing Refined Products and Other Wilmar Ag Services more than double prior year, driven by global trade results and South America origination

Solid Q1 Crushing results, but down vs. 2019 strong numbers, which benefited from MTM and Argentina short crop

Wilmar significantly higher

YOY .ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential Carbohydrate Solutions: Weaker Quarter, Mixed Results YOY 9 Segment operating profit (in millions) Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 $96 $192 $182 $174 $68 S&S impacted by negative MTM, partially offset by Decatur improvements, strength in wheat milling, and improved conditions in EMEAI

VCP YOY results benefited from good risk management, lack of last year's severe weather impacts; ethanol industry margins weaker on lower demand .ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential Starches and Sweeteners Vantage Corn Processors (VCP) Nutrition: Record Results; OP up 75% YOY 10 Segment operating profit (in millions) Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 $81 $117 $118 $102 $142 Growth across Human Nutrition portfolio of flavors, specialty ingredients, and health & wellness

Animal Nutrition up on Neovia, feed additives, strength in pet care, lack of previous year's purchase price adjustments

Achieved Neovia synergy goals ahead of schedule .ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential Human Nutrition Animal Nutrition Proud to Be Fulfilling Our Purpose 11 .ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential Upcoming Investor Events (All events virtual) BMO 15th Annual Farm to Market Conference May 13-14 Goldman Sachs Industrial & Materials Conference May 15 Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference June 8-10 Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference June 9-11 12 .ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential Additional Facts and Explanations Supplementary Q1 Earnings Information 14 Q1 income tax expense includes a $73M discrete item relating to 2018/2019 45G Railway Tax Credits, with offsetting expense in 'Corporate Other Charges' Consistent with the policy goals underlying these credits, ADM assists short and regional railroads with their maintenance expenses, and in exchange receives tax credits allowing the railroads to monetize the credit

Although full tax credit impact shows up in ADM's tax rate, the cost of acquiring these tax credits reduces ADM's pre-tax profit

Biodiesel Tax Credit ADM claims tax credit as part of biodiesel sales/ purchases, commonly shares part this benefit with business partners

Although full tax credit impact shows up in ADM's tax rate, only the net impact of the shared economic benefit is captured in ADM's operating profit

Full Year Effective Tax Rate Guidance ReconciliationImpact Initial 2020 ETR Guidance 16%-19% Change in assumptions on tax credits, primarily 45G Railroad Maintenance (2)%Expense Tax Credit and Biodiesel Tax Credit Other changes in estimates, primarily (1)%-(2)% geographic earnings mix and Brazil FX Revised 2020 ETR Guidance Before 13%-15% Discrete Items .ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential Industry Environment 15 Spot Gross Crush Margins1 Soybeans: US Europe Brazil Argentina China Front Month Board Crush Current Q4 Call US$/MT US$/MT $20-$25 $25-$30 $25-$35 $30-$40 Exp: $15-$25 Exp: $20-$30 Dom: $15-$25 Dom: $20-$30 $7-$12 $5-$10 $30-$35 $30-$35 ~$30 ~$35 19/20 Farmer 5-Year Selling4 Current Average 2019 Corn: US 69% 75% 75% Brazil 31% 25% 26% Soybeans: US 65% 85% 78% Brazil 74% 51% 48% Argentina 19% 12% 10% .ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential Canola/Rapeseed: North America $20-$25 $40-$50 Europe $20-$30 $15-$20 1ADM estimates Bloomberg EIA Weekly Ethanol Plant Production 4ADM estimates; reflects most current model assumptions and data regarding crop production, quality, storage, and marketing information U.S. Ethanol Margins/Production Average Industry Ethanol EBITDA Margins/ gal2 Average Industry Daily Production Volume (million gallons/day)3 U.S. Ethanol Inventory (million gallons)3 Q1 20 Q4 19 Q1 19 $(0.23) $(0.05) $(0.09) 43.4 43.3 42.4 1,080 913 991 ADM Additional Information 16 Processed Volumes by Quarter (000s of metric tons) CY 19 CY 20 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Oilseeds 9,167 8,773 9,062 9,269 9,163 Corn 5,132 5,546 5,619 5,782 5,534 14,299 14,319 14,681 15,051 14,697 Processed Volumes by Year (000s of metric tons) Calendar Year 2018 2019 Oilseeds 36,308 36,271 Corn 22,343 22,079 58,651 58,350 Cumulative Crush Deferred Timing Gains/(Losses) Q4 2019 ~$90M Q1 2020 ~$80M Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)by Segment (in millions) Trailing 4-Quarters Q1 20 Q1 19 Q1 20 Q1 19 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) $ 726 $ 675 $ 3,533 $ 3,511 Ag Services and Oilseeds $ 514 $ 510 $ 2,315 $ 2,434 Carbohydrate Solutions $ 148 $ 178 $ 944 $ 1,156 Nutrition $ 199 $ 134 $ 707 $ 487 Other Business $ 15 $ 24 $ 108 $ 97 Corporate $ (150) $ (171) $ (541) $ (663) Nutrition Growth Growth Q1 20 vs. Q1 19 Revenues Human Nutrition $719M 7% Animal Nutrition $752M 24% .ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential As of March 31, 2020, approximately $80M of deferred mark-to-market timing gains are expected to be recognized in subsequent quarters Non-GAAP measure - see notes on page 28 See earnings before income taxes, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, on pages 25 and 26 Financial Appendix Q1 Adjusted Segment OP $643 million Adjusted segment operating profit (1,2)(in millions) Excludes specified items Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 $608 $682 $764 $1,028 $643* Ag Services and Oilseeds Carbohydrate Solutions Nutrition Other Business *Segment operating profit as reported was $599M Non-GAAP measure - see notes on page 28; (2) Adjusted segment operating profit equals total segment operating profit excluding specified items and timing effects. 18 .ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential Segment Operating Profit and Corporate Results Quarter Ended Mar. 31 (Amounts in millions) 2020 2019 Change Total Segment Operating Profit(1) $ 599 $ 611 $ (12) Specified items: (Gains) loss on sales of assets and businesses - (12) 12 Impairment and restructuring charges 44 9 35 Adjusted Segment Operating Profit(1)(2) $ 643 $ 608 $ 35 Ag Services and Oilseeds $ 422 $ 417 $ 5 Ag Services 164 75 89 Crushing 70 216 (146) Refined Products and Other 81 72 9 Wilmar 107 54 53 Carbohydrate Solutions $ 68 $ 96 $ (28) Starches and Sweeteners 99 135 (36) Vantage Corn Processors (31) (39) 8 Nutrition $ 142 $ 81 $ 61 Human Nutrition 113 88 25 Animal Nutrition 29 (7) 36 Other Business $ 11 $ 14 $ (3) Total Segment Operating Profit(1) $ 599 $ 611 $ (12) Corporate $ (224) $ (296) $ 72 Interest expense - net (77) (90) 13 Unallocated corporate costs (189) (183) (6) Other charges (52) (6) (46) Specified items: LIFO credit (charge) 91 (1) 92 Expenses related to acquisitions - (14) 14 Impairment, restructuring, and settlement charges 3 (2) 5 Earnings Before Income Taxes $ 375 $ 315 $ 60 19 .ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential Non-GAAP measure - see notes on page 28; (2) Adjusted segment operating profit equals total segment operating profit excluding specified items and timing effects. Cash Flow Highlights Three Months Ended Mar. 31 (Amounts in millions) 2020 2019 Cash from operations before working capital changes $839 $466 Changes in working capital (1) 551 (723) Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (194) (198) Net assets of businesses acquired (8) (1,876) Sub-total 1,188 (2,331) Marketable securities investment 5 50 Other investing activities 5 (25) Debt increase/(decrease) 3,668 1,305 Dividends (203) (198) Stock buyback (112) - Other (11) (42) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents $4,540 ($1,241) Includes the change in deferred consideration of ($2,045 million) in 2020 and ($1,778 million) in 2019 and the net proceeds from retained interest in securitized receivables of $2,045 million in 2020 and $1,778 million in 2019 which are presented separately as operating activities and investing activities, respectively, in the statement of cash flows as required by ASU 2016-15 which took effect 1/1/18. 20 .ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential GAAP Statement of Earnings Summary (Amounts in millions except per share data) Quarter Ended Mar. 31 2020 2019 Change Revenues $ 14,970 $15,304 ($334) Gross profit 951 928 23 Selling, general and administrative expenses 664 659 5 Asset impairment, exit, and restructuring charges 41 11 30 Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated affiliates (140) (101) (39) Interest income (40) (49) 9 Interest expense 83 101 (18) Other (income) expense - net (32) (8) (24) Earnings before income taxes 375 315 60 Income tax (benefit) expense (16) 81 (97) Net earnings including noncontrolling interests 391 234 157 Less: Net earnings (losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests - 1 (1) Net earnings attributable to ADM $ 391 $ 233 $ 158 Earnings per share (fully diluted) $ 0.69 $ 0.41 $ 0.28 21 .ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS) (Amounts in millions except per share data) Quarter Ended Mar. 31 2020 2019 Pre-tax After-tax Per share Pre-tax After-tax Per share Earnings and EPS (fully diluted) as reported $ 375 $ 391 $ 0.69 $ 315 $ 233 $ 0.41 Adjustments LIFO (credit)/charge (91) (69) (0.12) 1 1 - (Gains) loss on sales of assets - - - (12) (9) (0.02) Impairment and restructuring charges 41 32 0.06 11 10 0.02 Expenses related to acquisitions - - - 14 9 0.02 Tax adjustment 7 7 0.01 17 17 0.03 Adjusted Earnings and adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)(1) $ 332 $ 361 $ 0.64 $ 346 $ 261 $ 0.46 Non-GAAP measure - see notes on page 28 22 .ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential ROIC versus WACC LT ROIC Objective: 10% Q1 CY20 Trailing 4Q Average Adjusted ROIC(1)(2) 7.6 % Annual WACC 5.75 % Trailing 4Q Average Adjusted EVA $538M 11% Long-Term WACC 7.0 % Trailing 4Q Average ROIC (1)(3) 6.2 % 10% 9% 8% 7% 6% 5% 4% Q1 Q1 Q1 Q1 Q1 CY16 CY17 CY18 CY19 CY20 Trailing 4Q Average ROIC Trailing 4Q Average Adjusted ROIC 23 .ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential Non-GAAP measure - see notes on page 28 Adjusted for LIFO and specified items - see notes on page 28 Adjusted for LIFO - see notes on page 28 Return on Invested Capital Adjusted ROIC Earnings(1) (Amounts in millions) Fourth Quarters Quarter Ended Ended June 30, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Dec. 31,2019 Mar. 31, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Net earnings attributable to ADM $ 235 $ 407 $ 504 $ 391 $ 1,537 Adjustments Interest expense 109 97 95 83 384 LIFO charge (credit) 25 (16) 27 (91) (55) Other adjustments 119 48 253 48 468 Total adjustments 253 129 375 40 797 Tax on adjustments (65) (32) (8) (7) (112) Net adjustments 188 97 367 33 685 Total Adjusted ROIC Earnings $ 423 $ 504 $ 871 $ 424 $ 2,222 Adjusted Invested Capital(1) (Amounts in millions) Trailing Quarter Ended Four Quarter June 30, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Dec. 31,2019 Mar. 31, 2020 Average Equity(2) $ 18,955 $ 18,873 $ 19,208 $ 18,952 $ 18,997 + Interest-bearing liabilities(3) 9,417 8,891 8,891 12,512 9,928 + LIFO adjustment (net of tax) 61 49 69 - 45 + Other adjustments (net of tax) 86 36 274 39 109 Total Adjusted Invested Capital $ 28,519 $ 27,849 $ 28,442 $ 31,503 $ 29,079 24 .ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential Non-GAAP measure - see notes on page 28 Excludes noncontrolling interests Includes short-term debt, current maturities of long-term debt, finance lease obligations, and long-term debt Adjusted Earnings Before Taxes, Interest, and Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)(1) Four Quarters Ended March 31, 2020 Adjusted EBITDA(1) (Amounts in millions) Fourth Quarters Quarter Ended Ended June 30, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Dec.31,2019 Mar. 31, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Earnings before income taxes $ 274 $ 503 $ 496 $ 375 $ 1,648 Interest expense 109 97 95 83 384 Depreciation amortization 248 249 251 245 993 LIFO charge (credit) 25 (16) 27 (91) (55) (Gains) Losses on sales of assets and businesses - - 101 - 101 Asset impairment, exit, restructuring, and settlement charges 138 53 103 41 335 Railroad maintenance expense - - 51 73 124 Expenses related to acquisitions - - 3 - 3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 794 $ 886 $ 1,127 $ 726 $ 3,533 Adjusted EBITDA(1)by Segment (Amounts in millions) Four Quarters Quarter Ended Ended June 30, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Dec.31,2019 Mar. 31, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Ag Services and Oilseeds $ 457 $ 511 $ 833 $ 514 $ 2,315 Carbohydrate Solutions 274 264 258 148 944 Nutrition 173 175 160 199 707 Other Business 18 55 20 15 108 Corporate (128) (119) (144) (150) (541) Adjusted EBITDA $ 794 $ 886 $ 1,127 $ 726 $ 3,533 25 .ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential Non-GAAP measure - see notes on page 28 Adjusted Earnings Before Taxes, Interest, and Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)(1) Four Quarters Ended March 31, 2019 Adjusted EBITDA(1) (Amounts in millions) Fourth Quarters Quarter Ended Ended Jun. 30, 2018 Sep. 30, 2018 Dec.30,2018 Mar. 31, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Earnings before income taxes $ 652 $ 632 $ 312 $ 315 $ 1,911 Interest expense 89 87 97 101 374 Depreciation amortization 239 232 235 245 951 LIFO charge (credit) (13) 7 (4) 1 (9) (Gains) Losses on sales of assets and businesses - (21) 8 (12) (25) Asset impairment, exit, restructuring, and settlement charges 24 2 250 11 287 Expenses related to acquisitions - (4) 12 14 22 Adjusted EBITDA $ 991 $ 935 $ 910 $ 675 $ 3,511 Adjusted EBITDA(1)by Segment (Amounts in millions) Four Quarters Quarter Ended Ended Jun. 30, 2018 Sep. 30, 2018 Dec.31,2018 Mar. 31, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Ag Services and Oilseeds $ 633 $ 580 $ 711 $ 510 $ 2,434 Carbohydrate Solutions 333 364 281 178 1,156 Nutrition 151 103 99 134 487 Other Business 39 37 (3) 24 97 Corporate (165) (149) (178) (171) (663) Adjusted EBITDA $ 991 $ 935 $ 910 $ 675 $ 3,511 26 .ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential Non-GAAP measure - see notes on page 28 2019 Segment OP and Adjusted Segment OP(1,2)Comparatives with VCP in Carbohydrate Solutions (in millions) Qtr. Ended Qtr. Ended Qtr. Ended Qtr. Ended Year Ended Mar. 31, 2019 Jun. 30, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2019 As As As As As As As As As As As As Reported Restated Reported Restated Reported Restated Reported Restated Reported Restated Reported Restated Segment Operating Profit(1) Segment Operating Profit(1) $ 611 $ 611 $ 645 $ 645 $ 758 $ 758 $ 934 $ 934 $ 2,948 $ 2,948 Specified items: Specified items: (Gains) losses on sales of assets/businesses (Gains) losses on sales of assets/businesses (12) (12) - - - - - - (12) (12) Impairment, restructuring, and settlement Impairment, restructuring, and settlement charges charges 9 9 37 37 6 6 94 94 146 146 Adjusted Segment Operating Profit(1)(2) Adjusted Segment Operating Profit(1)(2) $ 608 $ 608 $ 682 $ 682 $ 764 $ 764 $ 1,028 $ 1,028 $ 3,082 $ 3,082 Ag Services and Oilseeds Ag Services and Oilseeds $ 417 $ 417 $ 362 $ 362 $ 417 $ 417 $ 739 $ 739 $ 1,935 $ 1,935 Ag Services Ag Services 75 75 90 90 161 161 176 176 502 502 Crushing Crushing 216 216 139 139 138 138 87 87 580 580 Refined Products and Other Refined Products and Other 72 72 71 71 80 80 363 363 586 586 Wilmar Wilmar 54 54 62 62 38 38 113 113 267 267 Carbohydrate Solutions Carbohydrate Solutions $ 96 $ 96 $ 192 $ 192 $ 182 $ 182 $ 174 $ 174 $ 644 $ 644 Starches and Sweeteners Starches and Sweeteners 170 135 218 215 207 197 208 206 803 753 Bioproducts Vantage Corn Processors (74) (39) (26) (23) (25) (15) (34) (32) (159) (109) Nutrition Nutrition $ 81 $ 81 $ 117 $ 117 $ 118 $ 118 $ 102 $ 102 $ 418 $ 418 Wild Flavors and Specialty Ingredients Human Nutrition 88 88 103 103 102 102 83 83 376 376 Animal Nutrition Animal Nutrition (7) (7) 14 14 16 16 19 19 42 42 Other Other Business $ 14 $ 14 $ 11 $ 11 $ 47 $ 47 $ 13 $ 13 $ 85 $ 85 27 .ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential Non-GAAP measure - see notes on page 28; (2) Adjusted segment operating profit equals total segment operating profit excluding specified items and timing effects. Notes: Non-GAAP Reconciliation The Company uses certain "Non-GAAP" financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. These are measures of performance not defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, and should be considered in addition to, not in lieu of, GAAP reported measures. Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted earnings per share (EPS)

Adjusted net earnings reflects ADM's reported net earnings after removal of the effect on net earnings of specified items as more fully described above. Adjusted EPS reflects ADM's fully diluted EPS after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items as more fully described above. Management believes that Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted EPS are useful measures of ADM's performance because they provide investors additional information about ADM's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better period-to-period comparability. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to net earnings and EPS as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted EPS amount for each specified item. Segment operating profit and adjusted segment operating profit

Segment operating profit is ADM's consolidated income from operations before income tax excluding corporate items. Adjusted segment operating profit, a non-GAAP measure, is segment operating profit excluding specified items. Management believes that segment operating profit and adjusted segment operating profit are useful measures of ADM's performance because they provide investors information about ADM's business unit performance excluding corporate overhead costs as well as specified items. Segment operating profit and adjusted segment operating profit are not measures of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered alternatives to income before income taxes, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, or any other measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)

Adjusted ROIC is Adjusted ROIC earnings divided by adjusted invested capital. Adjusted ROIC earnings is ADM's net earnings adjusted for the after tax effects of interest expense, changes in the LIFO reserve and other specified items. Adjusted invested capital is the sum of ADM's equity (excluding noncontrolling interests) and interest-bearing liabilities adjusted for the after tax effect of the LIFO reserve, and other specified items. Management believes Adjusted ROIC is a useful financial measure because it provides investors information about ADM's returns excluding the impacts of LIFO inventory reserves and other specified items and increases period-to-period comparability of underlying business performance. Management uses Adjusted ROIC to measure ADM's performance by comparing Adjusted ROIC to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Adjusted ROIC, Adjusted ROIC earnings and Adjusted invested capital are non-GAAP financial measures and are not intended to replace or be alternatives to GAAP financial measures. Average ROIC

Average ROIC is ADM's trailing 4-quarter net earnings adjusted for the after-tax effects of interest expense and changes in the LIFO reserve divided by the sum of ADM's equity (excluding non-controlling interests) and interest- bearing liabilities adjusted for the after-tax effect of the LIFO reserve. Management uses average ROIC for investors as additional information about ADM's returns. Average ROIC is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to GAAP financial measures. Adjusted Economic Value Added

Adjusted economic value added is ADM's trailing 4-quarter economic value added adjusted for LIFO and other specified items. The Company calculates economic value added by comparing ADM's trailing 4-quarter adjusted returns to its Annual WACC multiplied by adjusted invested capital. Adjusted economic value added is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is ADM's earnings before taxes, interest, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for LIFO and other specified items. The Company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of LIFO and other specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense and depreciation and amortization to earnings before income taxes. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the Company's performance because it provides investors additional information about the Company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better period to period comparability. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to earnings before income taxes, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. 28 .ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential Attachments Original document

