Archer Daniels Midland : ADM Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

Some of our comments and materials in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results.
These statements and materials are based on many assumptions and factors that are subject to risk and uncertainties. ADM has provided additional information in its reports on file with the SEC concerning assumptions and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in this presentation, and you should carefully review the assumptions and factors in our SEC reports.
To the extent permitted under applicable law, ADM assumes no obligation to update any forward- looking statements as a result of new information or future events.
2
.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential
Chairman's Commentary
3
Juan Luciano
ADM Chairman and CEO
I'm extremely grateful to our 38,000 global colleagues, whose commitment, ingenuity and agility are powering ADM as we support the global food supply chain and provide nutrition around the world."
.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential
Q1 Accomplishments
4
Further improved capital efficiency in AS&O
Realized benefits from enhanced reliability at Decatur corn complex
Improved performance in EMEAI starches & sweeteners
Thousands of global colleagues enabled by IT to work virtually
Centralized supply chain activities into new global Center of Expertise organization
Announced ambitious new sustainability goals
Achieved Neovia synergy targets ahead of schedule
Expanded production of non- GMO soy protein concentrate to meet customer demand for alternative protein in EMEAI
Launched virtual innovation sessions to maximize customer experience
.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential
Total of $920M inrun-rate benefits since inception
Q1 2020 Financial Highlights
(in millions except per share data and percentages)
Quarter Ended Mar. 31
2020
2019
Change
Adjusted earnings per share (1) (2)
$0.64
$0.46
$0.18
Total segment operating profit (unadjusted) (3)
$599
$611
($12)
Adjusted segment operating profit (1) (3)
$643
$608
$35
Trailing 4Q average adjusted ROIC (1)
7.6%
7.8%
(16)bps
Trailing 4Q adjusted EBITDA (1) (4)
$3,533
$3,511
$22
Annual adjusted EVA (1)
$538
$288
$250
Quarterly effective tax rate(5)
(4)%
26%
Quarter Ended Mar. 31
2020
2019
Change
Cash from operations before working capital changes
$839
$466
$373
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
$194
$198
$(4)
Return of capital to shareholders
$315
$198
$117
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents
$4,540
$(1,241)
$5,781
Net debt to total capital ratio (as of Mar. 31)
29%
32%
Non-GAAPmeasures - see notes on page 28
See earnings per share, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, on page 22
See segment operating profit as reported on page 19
See earnings before income taxes, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, on pages 25 and 26
See page 14 for additional information about FY20 tax rates
5
.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential
Balance Sheet Highlights
(Amounts in millions)
Mar. 31, 2020
Mar. 31, 2019
Cash (1)
$4,734
$935
Net property, plant, and equipment
9,883
10,299
Operating working capital (2)
7,985
8,175
- Total inventories
8,830
8,946
Total debt
12,503
9,884
- CP outstanding
2,178
1,350
Shareholders' equity
18,976
18,910
Memos:
Available credit capacity March 31
- CP
$2.8 bil
$3.6 bil
- Other
$3.1 bil
$2.6 bil
Readily marketable inventory
$5.6 bil
$5.5 bil
6
.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential
(1)Cash = cash and cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities
(2)Current assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities less current liabilities (excluding short-term debt and current maturities of long- term debt)
Q1 Other and Corporate Results
7
(In millions)
Other Business
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
$14
$11
$47
$13
$11
Corporate Charges
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
$(296)
$(371)
$(255)
$(438)
$(224)
Other results down on futures commission loss provision, partially offset by improvements in captive insurance
Unallocated corporate slightly higher on IT and business transformation investments
Total Corporate benefited from lower average borrowing costs from liability management actions taken in late 2019, and discontinuing LIFO
.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential
Unallocated corporate
Interest expense
Other charges
LIFO
Other specified items
AS&O: Strong Results Driven by Ag Services
8
Segment operating profit (in millions)
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
$417
$362
$417
$739
$422
Ag Services
Crushing
Refined Products and Other
Wilmar
Ag Services more than double prior year, driven by global trade results and South America origination
Solid Q1 Crushing results, but down vs. 2019 strong numbers, which benefited from MTM and Argentina short crop
RPO up on NA refined oils and biodiesel, improvements in peanut shelling; EMEAI lower
Wilmar significantly higher
YOY
.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential
S&S impacted by negative MTM, partially offset by Decatur improvements, strength in wheat milling, and improved conditions in EMEAI
VCP YOY results benefited from good risk management, lack of last year's severe weather impacts; ethanol industry margins weaker on lower demand
.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential
Starches and Sweeteners
Vantage Corn Processors (VCP)
Nutrition: Record Results; OP up 75% YOY
10
Segment operating profit (in millions)
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
$81
$117
$118
$102
$142
Growth across Human Nutrition portfolio of flavors, specialty ingredients, and health & wellness
Animal Nutrition up on Neovia, feed additives, strength in pet care, lack of previous year's purchase price adjustments
Achieved Neovia synergy goals ahead of schedule
.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential
Human Nutrition
Animal Nutrition
Proud to Be Fulfilling Our Purpose
11
.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential
Upcoming Investor Events
(All events virtual)
BMO 15th Annual Farm to Market Conference May 13-14
Goldman Sachs Industrial & Materials Conference
May 15
Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference
June 8-10
Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference
June 9-11
12
.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential
Additional Facts and Explanations
Supplementary Q1 Earnings Information
14
Q1 income tax expense includes a $73M discrete item relating to 2018/2019 45G Railway Tax Credits, with offsetting expense in 'Corporate Other Charges'
Consistent with the policy goals underlying these credits, ADM assists short and regional railroads with their maintenance expenses, and in exchange receives tax credits allowing the railroads to monetize the credit
Although full tax credit impact shows up in ADM's tax rate, the cost of acquiring these tax credits reduces ADM'spre-tax profit
Biodiesel Tax Credit
ADM claims tax credit as part of biodiesel sales/ purchases, commonly shares part this benefit with business partners
Although full tax credit impact shows up in ADM's tax rate, only the net impact of the shared economic benefit is captured in ADM's operating profit
Full Year Effective Tax Rate Guidance
ReconciliationImpact
Initial 2020 ETR Guidance
16%-19%
Change in assumptions on tax credits,
primarily 45G Railroad Maintenance (2)%Expense Tax Credit and Biodiesel Tax
Credit
Other changes in estimates, primarily
(1)%-(2)%
geographic earnings mix and Brazil FX
Revised 2020 ETR Guidance Before
13%-15%
Discrete Items
.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential
Industry Environment
15
Spot Gross Crush Margins1
Soybeans:
US
Europe
Brazil
Argentina
China
Front Month Board Crush
Current
Q4 Call
US$/MT
US$/MT
$20-$25
$25-$30
$25-$35
$30-$40
Exp: $15-$25
Exp: $20-$30
Dom: $15-$25
Dom: $20-$30
$7-$12
$5-$10
$30-$35
$30-$35
~$30
~$35
19/20 Farmer
5-Year
Selling4
Current
Average
2019
Corn:
US
69%
75%
75%
Brazil
31%
25%
26%
Soybeans:
US
65%
85%
78%
Brazil
74%
51%
48%
Argentina
19%
12%
10%
.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential
Canola/Rapeseed:
North America
$20-$25
$40-$50
Europe
$20-$30
$15-$20
1ADM estimates
Bloomberg
EIA Weekly Ethanol Plant Production
4ADM estimates; reflects most current model assumptions and data regarding crop production, quality, storage, and marketing information
U.S. Ethanol
Margins/Production
Average Industry Ethanol EBITDA Margins/ gal2
Average Industry Daily Production Volume (million gallons/day)3
U.S. Ethanol Inventory (million gallons)3
Q1 20
Q4 19
Q1 19
$(0.23) $(0.05) $(0.09)
43.4 43.3 42.4
1,080 913 991
ADM Additional Information
16
Processed Volumes by Quarter (000s of metric tons)
CY 19
CY 20
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Oilseeds
9,167
8,773
9,062
9,269
9,163
Corn
5,132
5,546
5,619
5,782
5,534
14,299
14,319
14,681
15,051
14,697
Processed Volumes by Year (000s of metric tons)
Calendar Year
2018
2019
Oilseeds
36,308
36,271
Corn
22,343
22,079
58,651
58,350
Cumulative Crush Deferred Timing Gains/(Losses)
Q4 2019
~$90M
Q1 2020
~$80M
Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)by Segment (in millions)
Trailing 4-Quarters
Q1 20
Q1 19
Q1 20
Q1 19
Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)
$
726
$
675
$
3,533
$
3,511
Ag Services and Oilseeds
$
514
$
510
$
2,315
$
2,434
Carbohydrate Solutions
$
148
$
178
$
944
$
1,156
Nutrition
$
199
$
134
$
707
$
487
Other Business
$
15
$
24
$
108
$
97
Corporate
$
(150)
$
(171)
$
(541)
$
(663)
Nutrition Growth
Growth
Q1 20
vs. Q1 19
Revenues
Human Nutrition
$719M
7%
Animal Nutrition
$752M
24%
.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential
As of March 31, 2020, approximately $80M of deferred mark-to-market timing gains are expected to be recognized in subsequent quarters
Non-GAAPmeasure - see notes on page 28
See earnings before income taxes, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, on pages 25 and 26
Ag Services and Oilseeds Carbohydrate Solutions Nutrition Other Business
*Segment operating profit as reported was $599M
Non-GAAPmeasure - see notes on page 28; (2)Adjusted segment operating profit equals total segment operating profit excluding specified items and timing effects.
18
.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential
Segment Operating Profit and Corporate Results
Quarter Ended Mar. 31
(Amounts in millions)
2020
2019
Change
Total Segment Operating Profit(1)
$
599
$
611
$
(12)
Specified items: (Gains) loss on sales of assets and businesses
-
(12)
12
Impairment and restructuring charges
44
9
35
Adjusted Segment Operating Profit(1)(2)
$
643
$
608
$
35
Ag Services and Oilseeds
$
422
$
417
$
5
Ag Services
164
75
89
Crushing
70
216
(146)
Refined Products and Other
81
72
9
Wilmar
107
54
53
Carbohydrate Solutions
$
68
$
96
$
(28)
Starches and Sweeteners
99
135
(36)
Vantage Corn Processors
(31)
(39)
8
Nutrition
$
142
$
81
$
61
Human Nutrition
113
88
25
Animal Nutrition
29
(7)
36
Other Business
$
11
$
14
$
(3)
Total Segment Operating Profit(1)
$
599
$
611
$
(12)
Corporate
$
(224)
$
(296)
$
72
Interest expense - net
(77)
(90)
13
Unallocated corporate costs
(189)
(183)
(6)
Other charges
(52)
(6)
(46)
Specified items: LIFO credit (charge)
91
(1)
92
Expenses related to acquisitions
-
(14)
14
Impairment, restructuring, and settlement charges
3
(2)
5
Earnings Before Income Taxes
$
375
$
315
$
60
19
.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential
Non-GAAPmeasure - see notes on page 28; (2)Adjusted segment operating profit equals total segment operating profit excluding specified items and timing effects.
Cash Flow Highlights
Three Months Ended Mar. 31
(Amounts in millions)
2020
2019
Cash from operations before working capital changes
$839
$466
Changes in working capital (1)
551
(723)
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(194)
(198)
Net assets of businesses acquired
(8)
(1,876)
Sub-total
1,188
(2,331)
Marketable securities investment
5
50
Other investing activities
5
(25)
Debt increase/(decrease)
3,668
1,305
Dividends
(203)
(198)
Stock buyback
(112)
-
Other
(11)
(42)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents
$4,540
($1,241)
Includes the change in deferred consideration of ($2,045 million) in 2020 and ($1,778 million) in 2019 and the net proceeds from retained interest in securitized receivables of $2,045 million in 2020 and $1,778 million in 2019 which are presented separately as operating activities and investing activities, respectively, in the statement of cash flows as required by ASU2016-15 which took effect 1/1/18.
20
.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential
GAAP Statement of Earnings Summary
(Amounts in millions except per share data)
Quarter Ended Mar. 31
2020
2019
Change
Revenues
$
14,970
$15,304
($334)
Gross profit
951
928
23
Selling, general and administrative expenses
664
659
5
Asset impairment, exit, and restructuring charges
41
11
30
Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated affiliates
(140)
(101)
(39)
Interest income
(40)
(49)
9
Interest expense
83
101
(18)
Other (income) expense - net
(32)
(8)
(24)
Earnings before income taxes
375
315
60
Income tax (benefit) expense
(16)
81
(97)
Net earnings including noncontrolling interests
391
234
157
Less: Net earnings (losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
1
(1)
Net earnings attributable to ADM
$
391
$
233
$
158
Earnings per share (fully diluted)
$
0.69
$
0.41
$
0.28
21
.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential
Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS)
(Amounts in millions except per share data)
Quarter Ended Mar. 31
2020
2019
Pre-tax
After-tax
Per share
Pre-tax
After-tax
Per share
Earnings and EPS (fully diluted) as reported
$
375
$
391
$
0.69
$
315
$
233
$
0.41
Adjustments
LIFO (credit)/charge
(91)
(69)
(0.12)
1
1
-
(Gains) loss on sales of assets
-
-
-
(12)
(9)
(0.02)
Impairment and restructuring charges
41
32
0.06
11
10
0.02
Expenses related to acquisitions
-
-
-
14
9
0.02
Tax adjustment
7
7
0.01
17
17
0.03
Adjusted Earnings and adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)(1)
$
332
$
361
$
0.64
$
346
$
261
$
0.46
Non-GAAPmeasure - see notes on page 28
22
.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential
ROIC versus WACC
LT ROIC Objective: 10%
Q1 CY20
Trailing 4Q Average Adjusted ROIC(1)(2)
7.6
%
Annual WACC
5.75
%
Trailing 4Q Average Adjusted EVA
$538M
11%
Long-Term WACC
7.0
%
Trailing 4Q Average ROIC (1)(3)
6.2
%
10%
9%
8%
7%
6%
5%
4%
Q1
Q1
Q1
Q1
Q1
CY16
CY17
CY18
CY19
CY20
Trailing 4Q Average ROIC
Trailing 4Q Average Adjusted ROIC
23
.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential
Non-GAAPmeasure - see notes on page 28
Adjusted for LIFO and specified items - see notes on page 28
Adjusted for LIFO - see notes on page 28
Return on Invested Capital
Adjusted ROIC Earnings(1)
(Amounts in millions)
Fourth Quarters
Quarter Ended
Ended
June 30, 2019
Sep. 30, 2019
Dec. 31,2019
Mar. 31, 2020
Mar. 31, 2020
Net earnings attributable to ADM
$
235
$
407
$
504
$
391
$
1,537
Adjustments
Interest expense
109
97
95
83
384
LIFO charge (credit)
25
(16)
27
(91)
(55)
Other adjustments
119
48
253
48
468
Total adjustments
253
129
375
40
797
Tax on adjustments
(65)
(32)
(8)
(7)
(112)
Net adjustments
188
97
367
33
685
Total Adjusted ROIC Earnings
$
423
$
504
$
871
$
424
$
2,222
Adjusted Invested Capital(1)
(Amounts in millions)
Trailing
Quarter Ended
Four Quarter
June 30, 2019
Sep. 30, 2019
Dec. 31,2019
Mar. 31, 2020
Average
Equity(2)
$
18,955
$
18,873
$
19,208
$
18,952
$
18,997
+ Interest-bearing liabilities(3)
9,417
8,891
8,891
12,512
9,928
+ LIFO adjustment (net of tax)
61
49
69
-
45
+ Other adjustments (net of tax)
86
36
274
39
109
Total Adjusted Invested Capital
$
28,519
$
27,849
$
28,442
$
31,503
$
29,079
24
.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential
Non-GAAPmeasure - see notes on page 28
Excludes noncontrolling interests
Includesshort-term debt, current maturities of long-term debt, finance lease obligations, and long-term debt
Adjusted Earnings Before Taxes, Interest, and Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)(1)
Four Quarters Ended March 31, 2020
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
(Amounts in millions)
Fourth Quarters
Quarter Ended
Ended
June 30, 2019
Sep. 30, 2019
Dec.31,2019
Mar. 31, 2020
Mar. 31, 2020
Earnings before income taxes
$
274
$
503
$
496
$
375
$
1,648
Interest expense
109
97
95
83
384
Depreciation amortization
248
249
251
245
993
LIFO charge (credit)
25
(16)
27
(91)
(55)
(Gains) Losses on sales of assets and businesses
-
-
101
-
101
Asset impairment, exit, restructuring, and settlement charges
138
53
103
41
335
Railroad maintenance expense
-
-
51
73
124
Expenses related to acquisitions
-
-
3
-
3
Adjusted EBITDA
$
794
$
886
$
1,127
$
726
$
3,533
Adjusted EBITDA(1)by Segment
(Amounts in millions)
Four Quarters
Quarter Ended
Ended
June 30, 2019
Sep. 30, 2019
Dec.31,2019
Mar. 31, 2020
Mar. 31, 2020
Ag Services and Oilseeds
$
457
$
511
$
833
$
514
$
2,315
Carbohydrate Solutions
274
264
258
148
944
Nutrition
173
175
160
199
707
Other Business
18
55
20
15
108
Corporate
(128)
(119)
(144)
(150)
(541)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
794
$
886
$
1,127
$
726
$
3,533
25
.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential
Non-GAAPmeasure - see notes on page 28
Adjusted Earnings Before Taxes, Interest, and Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)(1)
Four Quarters Ended March 31, 2019
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
(Amounts in millions)
Fourth Quarters
Quarter Ended
Ended
Jun. 30, 2018
Sep. 30, 2018
Dec.30,2018
Mar. 31, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
Earnings before income taxes
$
652
$
632
$
312
$
315
$
1,911
Interest expense
89
87
97
101
374
Depreciation amortization
239
232
235
245
951
LIFO charge (credit)
(13)
7
(4)
1
(9)
(Gains) Losses on sales of assets and businesses
-
(21)
8
(12)
(25)
Asset impairment, exit, restructuring, and settlement charges
24
2
250
11
287
Expenses related to acquisitions
-
(4)
12
14
22
Adjusted EBITDA
$
991
$
935
$
910
$
675
$
3,511
Adjusted EBITDA(1)by Segment
(Amounts in millions)
Four Quarters
Quarter Ended
Ended
Jun. 30, 2018
Sep. 30, 2018
Dec.31,2018
Mar. 31, 2019
Mar. 31, 2019
Ag Services and Oilseeds
$
633
$
580
$
711
$
510
$
2,434
Carbohydrate Solutions
333
364
281
178
1,156
Nutrition
151
103
99
134
487
Other Business
39
37
(3)
24
97
Corporate
(165)
(149)
(178)
(171)
(663)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
991
$
935
$
910
$
675
$
3,511
26
.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential
Non-GAAPmeasure - see notes on page 28
2019 Segment OP and Adjusted Segment OP(1,2)Comparatives with VCP in Carbohydrate Solutions (in millions)
Qtr. Ended
Qtr. Ended
Qtr. Ended
Qtr. Ended
Year Ended
Mar. 31, 2019
Jun. 30, 2019
Sep. 30, 2019
Dec. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2019
As
As
As
As
As
As
As
As
As
As
As
As
Reported
Restated
Reported
Restated
Reported
Restated
Reported
Restated
Reported
Restated
Reported
Restated
Segment Operating Profit(1)
Segment Operating Profit(1)
$
611
$
611
$
645
$
645
$
758
$
758
$
934
$
934
$
2,948
$
2,948
Specified items:
Specified items:
(Gains) losses on sales of assets/businesses
(Gains) losses on sales of assets/businesses
(12)
(12)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(12)
(12)
Impairment, restructuring, and settlement
Impairment, restructuring, and settlement charges
charges
9
9
37
37
6
6
94
94
146
146
Adjusted Segment Operating Profit(1)(2)
Adjusted Segment Operating Profit(1)(2)
$
608
$
608
$
682
$
682
$
764
$
764
$
1,028
$
1,028
$
3,082
$
3,082
Ag Services and Oilseeds
Ag Services and Oilseeds
$
417
$
417
$
362
$
362
$
417
$
417
$
739
$
739
$
1,935
$
1,935
Ag Services
Ag Services
75
75
90
90
161
161
176
176
502
502
Crushing
Crushing
216
216
139
139
138
138
87
87
580
580
Refined Products and Other
Refined Products and Other
72
72
71
71
80
80
363
363
586
586
Wilmar
Wilmar
54
54
62
62
38
38
113
113
267
267
Carbohydrate Solutions
Carbohydrate Solutions
$
96
$
96
$
192
$
192
$
182
$
182
$
174
$
174
$
644
$
644
Starches and Sweeteners
Starches and Sweeteners
170
135
218
215
207
197
208
206
803
753
Bioproducts
Vantage Corn Processors
(74)
(39)
(26)
(23)
(25)
(15)
(34)
(32)
(159)
(109)
Nutrition
Nutrition
$
81
$
81
$
117
$
117
$
118
$
118
$
102
$
102
$
418
$
418
Wild Flavors and Specialty Ingredients
Human Nutrition
88
88
103
103
102
102
83
83
376
376
Animal Nutrition
Animal Nutrition
(7)
(7)
14
14
16
16
19
19
42
42
Other
Other Business
$
14
$
14
$
11
$
11
$
47
$
47
$
13
$
13
$
85
$
85
27
.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential
Non-GAAPmeasure - see notes on page 28; (2)Adjusted segment operating profit equals total segment operating profit excluding specified items and timing effects.
Notes: Non-GAAP Reconciliation
The Company uses certain "Non-GAAP" financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. These are measures of performance not defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, and should be considered in addition to, not in lieu of, GAAP reported measures.
Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted earnings per share (EPS)
Adjusted net earnings reflects ADM's reported net earnings after removal of the effect on net earnings of specified items as more fully described above. Adjusted EPS reflects ADM's fully diluted EPS after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items as more fully described above. Management believes that Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted EPS are useful measures of ADM's performance because they provide investors additional information about ADM's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better period-to-period comparability. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to net earnings and EPS as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted EPS amount for each specified item.
Segment operating profit and adjusted segment operating profit
Segment operating profit is ADM's consolidated income from operations before income tax excluding corporate items. Adjusted segment operating profit, a non-GAAP measure, is segment operating profit excluding specified items. Management believes that segment operating profit and adjusted segment operating profit are useful measures of ADM's performance because they provide investors information about ADM's business unit performance excluding corporate overhead costs as well as specified items. Segment operating profit and adjusted segment operating profit are not measures of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered alternatives to income before income taxes, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, or any other measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP.
Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)
Adjusted ROIC is Adjusted ROIC earnings divided by adjusted invested capital. Adjusted ROIC earnings is ADM's net earnings adjusted for the after tax effects of interest expense, changes in the LIFO reserve and other specified items. Adjusted invested capital is the sum of ADM's equity (excluding noncontrolling interests) and interest-bearing liabilities adjusted for the after tax effect of the LIFO reserve, and other specified items. Management believes Adjusted ROIC is a useful financial measure because it provides investors information about ADM's returns excluding the impacts of LIFO inventory reserves and other specified items and increases period-to-period comparability of underlying business performance. Management uses Adjusted ROIC to measure ADM's performance by comparing Adjusted ROIC to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Adjusted ROIC, Adjusted ROIC earnings and Adjusted invested capital are non-GAAP financial measures and are not intended to replace or be alternatives to GAAP financial measures.
Average ROIC
Average ROIC is ADM's trailing 4-quarter net earnings adjusted for the after-tax effects of interest expense and changes in the LIFO reserve divided by the sum of ADM's equity (excluding non-controlling interests) and interest- bearing liabilities adjusted for the after-tax effect of the LIFO reserve. Management uses average ROIC for investors as additional information about ADM's returns. Average ROIC is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to GAAP financial measures.
Adjusted Economic Value Added
Adjusted economic value added is ADM's trailing 4-quarter economic value added adjusted for LIFO and other specified items. The Company calculates economic value added by comparing ADM's trailing 4-quarter adjusted returns to its Annual WACC multiplied by adjusted invested capital. Adjusted economic value added is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to GAAP financial measures.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is ADM's earnings before taxes, interest, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for LIFO and other specified items. The Company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of LIFO and other specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense and depreciation and amortization to earnings before income taxes. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the Company's performance because it provides investors additional information about the Company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better period to period comparability. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to earnings before income taxes, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
28
.ADM of information business proprietary and Confidential
ADM - Archer Daniels Midland Company published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 22:27:09 UTC