ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY

(ADM)
Archer Daniels Midland : ADM Shares On-Trend Ingredient Solutions, Showcases Sustainability Practices at IBIE 2019

09/09/2019 | 01:12pm EDT
  • ADM experts solve ingredient challenges and help developers deliver successful, consumer-preferred baked goods.

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2019-At the 2019 International Baking Industry Exposition, Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) will offer solutions to help baking industry professionals appeal to health-conscious consumers. ADM ingredient experts will host in-booth tastings and learning sessions to share the latest industry trends and educate customers on how to develop wholesome, sustainably sourced bakery products.

'In today's food culture, focus is shifting to conscious consumption and balance, as consumer demand increases for products with simple ingredient lists, positive nutrition values and sustainable sourcing,' said Paula Labine, marketing director, ADM. 'Not only does ADM offer solutions to help developers create great-tasting products that meet these requirements, but we can also help customers anticipate and prepare for the challenges that come next.'

Visit ADM at booth #6870 to sample a variety of gluten-free, organic and reduced-sugar products and to learn more about the latest ingredient innovations. Highlights include:

  • Gluten-Free Portfolio & Technical Capabilities: Discover how to achieve the right balance of function, texture and taste without wheat.
  • Organic Products & Formulation Know-How: Create delicious organic products with the performance you would expect from traditional flours.
  • Sugar Reduction Expertise & Solutions: Address consumers' demands for fewer added sugars.
  • Health & Wellness Support: Add positive nutrition with digestive health support and better-for-you ingredients, while keeping the taste and texture consumers love.

In addition, ADM will host several in-booth sessions on sustainability programs and best practices including:

  • Sustainability in the Baking Industry: Join ADM's Chief Sustainability Officer Alison Taylor for a discussion on how the baking industry can address sustainability requirements across a variety of stakeholders. 4 - 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9.
  • Transparency & Farm-to-Table Messaging: Enhance your brand with ADM's Grower Connect program, which provides transparency and farm-to-table messaging to strengthen the link between consumers and your products. 1 - 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8; 10 - 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9; and 10 - 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
  • Verifiable Sustainable Sourcing: Partner with ADM on a Field to Market Fieldprint™ project and enable supply chain sustainability claims, via support of sustainable agriculture and environmental improvements with science-based metrics. 2 - 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8; 1 - 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9; and 1 - 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
  • Traceability & Third-Party Endorsement: Strengthen consumer appeal with Shepherd's Grain Flour. Learn how they use wheat grown under advanced soil-regenerative and no-till processes with Food Alliance certification to provide a consumer-recognized stamp of approval. 3 - 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 through Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Visit booth #6870 to discover how ADM can be a trusted partner in helping solve today and tomorrow's baking industry challenges.

About ADM
For more than a century, the people of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) have transformed crops into products that serve the vital needs of a growing world. Today, we're one of the world's largest agricultural processors and food ingredient providers, with approximately 40,000 employees serving customers in nearly 200 countries. With a global value chain that includes approximately 450 crop procurement locations, more than 330 food and feed ingredient manufacturing facilities, 62 innovation centers and the world's premier crop transportation network, we connect the harvest to the home, making products for food, animal feed, industrial and energy uses. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Archer Daniels Midland Company
Media Relations
Jackie Anderson
media@adm.com
312-634-8484

Disclaimer

ADM - Archer Daniels Midland Company published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 17:11:05 UTC
