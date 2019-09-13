Log in
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY

(ADM)
Archer Daniels Midland : ADM Statement on Amazon Fires

09/13/2019

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) has issued the following statement:

'ADM has been a signatory of the Amazon Soy Moratorium since 2006, and we have a strict No Deforestation Policy in place. We do not source from any newly deforested areas in the Amazon, and we have satellite technology in place to ensure that we can enforce our policy. We understand the significant role the Amazon plays in our ecosystem worldwide, and we are leveraging our role as a major merchandiser of sustainable crops with a traceable supply chain to help do our part to protect it.'

About ADM
For more than a century, the people of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) have transformed crops into products that serve the vital needs of a growing world. Today, we're one of the world's largest agricultural processors and food ingredient providers, with approximately 40,000 employees serving customers in nearly 200 countries. With a global value chain that includes approximately 450 crop procurement locations, more than 330 food and feed ingredient manufacturing facilities, 62 innovation centers and the world's premier crop transportation network, we connect the harvest to the home, making products for food, animal feed, industrial and energy uses. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Archer Daniels Midland Company
Media Relations
Jackie Anderson
media@adm.com
312-634-8484

ADM - Archer Daniels Midland Company published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 20:16:03 UTC
