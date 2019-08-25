Archer Daniels Midland : ADM Statement on Japan Trade Agreement

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) today issued the following statement:

'ADM applauds the Trump Administration's recent announcement that they have reached a shared agreement with Japan, which will place American exporters on an equal footing with Japan's other major trading partners. Japan is a key market for American agriculture exports, and this agreement will strongly enhance opportunities for our nation's farmers, ranchers and rural communities. ADM recognizes the strong effort of the able team of negotiators at USTR.'



