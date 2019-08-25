Log in
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY

(ADM)
Archer Daniels Midland : ADM Statement on Japan Trade Agreement

08/25/2019

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) today issued the following statement:

'ADM applauds the Trump Administration's recent announcement that they have reached a shared agreement with Japan, which will place American exporters on an equal footing with Japan's other major trading partners. Japan is a key market for American agriculture exports, and this agreement will strongly enhance opportunities for our nation's farmers, ranchers and rural communities. ADM recognizes the strong effort of the able team of negotiators at USTR.'

About ADM
For more than a century, the people of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) have transformed crops into products that serve the vital needs of a growing world. Today, we're one of the world's largest agricultural processors and food ingredient providers, with approximately 40,000 employees serving customers in nearly 200 countries. With a global value chain that includes approximately 450 crop procurement locations, more than 330 food and feed ingredient manufacturing facilities, 62 innovation centers and the world's premier crop transportation network, we connect the harvest to the home, making products for food, animal feed, industrial and energy uses. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Archer Daniels Midland Company
Media Relations
Jackie Anderson
media@adm.com
312-634-8484

Disclaimer

ADM - Archer Daniels Midland Company published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 20:05:02 UTC
