Archer Daniels Midland : ADM Statement on U.S.–Mexico–Canada Agreement

ADM applauds Ambassador Lighthizer on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) announced today. The trilateral agreement represents strong market access provisions for America's food and agriculture sector and achieves modernizations that will make trade of agriculture products more efficient. We believe the agreement will serve to benefit America's farmers, ranchers and food manufacturers-and we look forward to working for passage of the USMCA in the U.S. Congress.

About ADM

For more than a century, the people of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) have transformed crops into products that serve the vital needs of a growing world. Today, we're one of the world's largest agricultural processors and food ingredient providers, with approximately 31,000 employees serving customers in more than 170 countries. With a global value chain that includes approximately 500 crop procurement locations, 270 ingredient manufacturing facilities, 44 innovation centers and the world's premier crop transportation network, we connect the harvest to the home, making products for food, animal feed, industrial and energy uses. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Media Relations

Jackie Anderson

media@adm.com

312-634-8484