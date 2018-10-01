Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Archer-Daniels-Midland Company    ADM

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY (ADM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Archer Daniels Midland : ADM Statement on U.S.–Mexico–Canada Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 06:32pm CEST

ADM applauds Ambassador Lighthizer on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) announced today. The trilateral agreement represents strong market access provisions for America's food and agriculture sector and achieves modernizations that will make trade of agriculture products more efficient. We believe the agreement will serve to benefit America's farmers, ranchers and food manufacturers-and we look forward to working for passage of the USMCA in the U.S. Congress.

About ADM
For more than a century, the people of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) have transformed crops into products that serve the vital needs of a growing world. Today, we're one of the world's largest agricultural processors and food ingredient providers, with approximately 31,000 employees serving customers in more than 170 countries. With a global value chain that includes approximately 500 crop procurement locations, 270 ingredient manufacturing facilities, 44 innovation centers and the world's premier crop transportation network, we connect the harvest to the home, making products for food, animal feed, industrial and energy uses. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Archer Daniels Midland Company
Media Relations
Jackie Anderson
media@adm.com
312-634-8484

Disclaimer

ADM - Archer Daniels Midland Company published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 16:31:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COM
06:32pARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : ADM Statement on U.S.–Mexico–Canada Agreeme..
PU
09/27ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : Patent Issued for Process For Production Of Adipic Acid..
AQ
09/26ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : ADM Vice Presidents Camille Batiste, Alix Dowling Named..
PU
09/25Louis Dreyfus CEO, finance chief quit in latest shake-up
RE
09/15ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : Yackowsky, Hayne to wed
AQ
09/13ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : ADM Names New President of Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts
PU
09/13ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : Dupont Industrial Biosciences, ADM partner to produce F..
AQ
09/12ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/12ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY : SEC Filing 8K
CO
09/07THERE'S ANOTHER USE FOR VEGETABLE OI : Fixing Decatur roads. Here's how.
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/28Forget Irrelevant Valuations, Returns Based Investing Is A Better Approach 
09/28Jane's August Dividend Increases And Income Tracker - Retirement Accounts 
09/25ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : Matopiba Sourcing Could Link Company To Deforestation 
09/17AN A+ IN OUR AGRICULTURAL PORTFOLIO : Archer Daniels Midland Co. 
09/13John And Jane's August Dividend Increases And Income Tracker - Taxable Accoun.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 64 745 M
EBIT 2018 2 285 M
Net income 2018 1 939 M
Debt 2018 5 604 M
Yield 2018 2,16%
P/E ratio 2018 14,52
P/E ratio 2019 14,10
EV / Sales 2018 0,52x
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capitalization 28 138 M
Chart ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 53,7 $
Spread / Average Target 6,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juan Ricardo Luciano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ray G. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Todd A. Werpy Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Kristy J. Folkwein Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patrick J. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY25.42%27 679
NESTLÉ-2.36%255 251
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-29.13%67 107
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL0.37%63 165
DANONE-4.65%53 346
GENERAL MILLS-27.61%25 656
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.