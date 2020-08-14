Log in
Archer Daniels Midland : ADM Statement on Wheat Gluten Anti-Dumping Petition

08/14/2020 | 03:07pm EDT

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2020-ADM (NYSE: ADM) today issued the following statement:

'ADM Agri-Industries Co., which owns and operates a facility that produces wheat gluten located at Candiac Québec, has filed an anti-dumping complaint against imports of wheat gluten from Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Lithuania and Australia. ADM has received notice that the Complaint is 'properly documented', and ADM anticipates that a formal anti-dumping investigation will be initiated by the CBSA on August 14, 2020. The Complaint assert that European and Australian wheat gluten exporters are dumping in the Canadian market at prices which are both substantially below the cost to produce wheat gluten and substantially below what these exporters charge in their domestic markets. Unfair dumping adversely impacts Canadian industry, threatening new investment and Canadian jobs. The Complaint seeks a level playing field to compete on fair and equal terms imports in the Canadian market. Under the normal investigation schedule, the Canadian International Trade Tribunal ('CITT') will issue a preliminary determination as to whether the evidence discloses a reasonable indication of material injury to the domestic industry by October 13 and the CBSA will make preliminary dumping determinations by November 12. If the CITT determinations are affirmative, the CBSA will impose preliminary antidumping duties on imports from the subject countries as of the date of the preliminary dumping determination.'

About ADM
At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We're a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world's premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.

ADM Media Relations
Jackie Anderson
media@adm.com
312-634-8484

Disclaimer

ADM - Archer Daniels Midland Company published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 19:07:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 65 224 M - -
Net income 2020 1 696 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 252 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
Yield 2020 3,24%
Capitalization 24 687 M 24 687 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 38 100
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 48,00 $
Last Close Price 44,43 $
Spread / Highest target 17,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juan Ricardo Luciano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Veronica L. Braker Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Raymond G. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Todd A. Werpy Chief Science Officer & Senior Vice President
Kristy J. Folkwein Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-4.10%24 687
NESTLÉ S.A.4.10%333 949
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC1.69%80 030
DANONE-23.49%43 430
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY10.71%43 194
GENERAL MILLS, INC.17.57%38 470
