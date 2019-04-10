Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Archer-Daniels-Midland Company    ADM

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY

(ADM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Archer Daniels Midland : ADM may eliminate positions in restructuring of specific areas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 04:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. grain trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Wednesday it will open a voluntary retirement window for North American employees and may eliminate individual positions as part of restructuring of specific areas.

The actions are needed to strengthen ADM's core business and establish the company as a global leader in nutrition, according to a statement.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COM
04:06pARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : ADM may eliminate positions in restructuring of specifi..
RE
04/05ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : ADM to Release First Quarter Financial Results April 26..
BU
04/03ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : New ADM Animal Nutrition Facility Uses Industry-Leading..
PU
03/29Floods Deal Costly Blow to Farm Belt -- WSJ
DJ
03/28Floods Deal a New Blow to the Farm Belt
DJ
03/25Archer Daniels Sees $50 Million to $60 Million Pretax Hit From Weather
DJ
03/25ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : ADM Adds New Line of Organic Flours to Comprehensive Ra..
PU
03/25ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : ADM Statement on First Quarter Weather Impacts
PU
03/25ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
03/22Archer Daniels Forms Board Committee on Sustainability, Corporate Responsibil..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 66 593 M
EBIT 2019 2 334 M
Net income 2019 1 930 M
Debt 2019 5 341 M
Yield 2019 3,30%
P/E ratio 2019 12,81
P/E ratio 2020 12,08
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
Capitalization 24 134 M
Chart ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 51,6 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juan Ricardo Luciano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ray G. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Todd A. Werpy Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Kristy J. Folkwein Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patrick J. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY5.17%24 134
NESTLÉ21.08%295 740
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL24.01%71 767
DANONE11.43%52 665
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.44%40 473
GENERAL MILLS31.77%30 556
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About