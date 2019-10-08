Archer Daniels Midland : ADM's New Probiotic Blend Targeting Psoriasis Shows Promise in Clinical Trials

VALÈNCIA, October 8, 2019-Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) is pleased to announce new clinical data affirming the safety and efficacy of a blend of probiotics when used as a coadjutant in a therapy aimed at improving outcomes for psoriasis patients.

In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial, patients with mild to moderate psoriasis being treated with corticosteroids responded to the probiotic mixture with a marked trend for reduction in the severity of skin lesions and experienced lower rates of relapse over a 6-month follow-up period compared to the placebo group. The results, accepted for publication in the journal, Acta Dermato-Venereologica, raise hope for more effective treatment options for people suffering from psoriasis, a disease that affects 2 - 5% of the global population.

Beyond the physical symptoms, psoriasis has a considerable impact on the quality of life, affecting patients socially, psychologically and economically. Currently, the standard treatment includes the use of immunosuppressive agents and phototherapy. Antibody therapy has emerged as another form of treatment in recent years, but its use has been associated with severe side effects.

The mixture of probiotics, developed by ADM Biopolis, in conjunction with Korott and Bionou, consists of two strains of bifidobacteria and one strain of lactobacillus, which are known to exert anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Based on preliminary data obtained two years ago, highlighting the link between changes in the gut microbiome and the development of psoriasis, ADM began to formulate and research the use of probiotics in psoriasis patients for preventing the development of the disease or increasing the effectiveness of current therapeutic treatments.

'We are excited about the results, and the potential for our probiotic blend, an original and optimal nutritional supplement, to enhance the action of pharmacological agents used in the treatment of psoriasis, as well as lowering the risk of relapse, as was seen in patients receiving the combined treatment,' said Daniel Ramon Vidal, ADM's vice president R&D Health & Wellness.

