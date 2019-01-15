Archer Daniels Midland : ADM to Release Fourth Quarter Financial Results Feb. 5, 2019

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) will release financial
results for the fourth quarter of 2018 before the market opens on
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. The company will host a webcast at 8 a.m. Central
Time to discuss financial results and provide a company update. A slide
presentation will be available for download approximately 60 minutes
prior to the webcast.
To listen to the webcast or to download the slide presentation, go to www.adm.com/webcast.
A replay of the webcast will also be available for an extended period of
time at www.adm.com/webcast.
About ADM
For more than a century, the people of Archer Daniels Midland Company
(NYSE: ADM) have transformed crops into products that serve the vital
needs of a growing world. Today, we’re one of the world’s largest
agricultural processors and food ingredient providers, with
approximately 31,000 employees serving customers in more than 170
countries. With a global value chain that includes approximately 500
crop procurement locations, 270 food and feed ingredient manufacturing
facilities, 44 innovation centers and the world’s premier crop
transportation network, we connect the harvest to the home, making
products for food, animal feed, industrial and energy uses. Learn more
at www.adm.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005521/en/