Archer Daniels Midland : ADM to Release Fourth Quarter Financial Results Feb. 5, 2019

01/15/2019 | 10:01am EST

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) will release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 before the market opens on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. The company will host a webcast at 8 a.m. Central Time to discuss financial results and provide a company update. A slide presentation will be available for download approximately 60 minutes prior to the webcast.

To listen to the webcast or to download the slide presentation, go to www.adm.com/webcast. A replay of the webcast will also be available for an extended period of time at www.adm.com/webcast.

About ADM

For more than a century, the people of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) have transformed crops into products that serve the vital needs of a growing world. Today, we’re one of the world’s largest agricultural processors and food ingredient providers, with approximately 31,000 employees serving customers in more than 170 countries. With a global value chain that includes approximately 500 crop procurement locations, 270 food and feed ingredient manufacturing facilities, 44 innovation centers and the world’s premier crop transportation network, we connect the harvest to the home, making products for food, animal feed, industrial and energy uses. Learn more at www.adm.com.


© Business Wire 2019
