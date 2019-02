By Michael Dabaie



Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) said Tuesday its board increased the company's cash dividend to 35 cents a share.

This is a 4.5% increase from last quarter's 33.5 cents a share dividend. The dividend is payable on March 12 to shareholders of record on Feb. 19, the company said.

