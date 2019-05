By Michael Dabaie

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) said it is creating a new business unit called Ag Services & Oilseeds.

The new unit combines ADM's Origination and Oilseed business operations into a single reporting structure effective July 1, the agricultural processor said.

Greg Morris, formerly president of Oilseeds for ADM, will lead the new unit, the company said.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com