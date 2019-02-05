Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Archer-Daniels-Midland Company    ADM

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY (ADM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Archer Daniels Midland Down 5.4% After 4Q Sales Miss Expectations -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 11:51am EST

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is currently at $42.07, down $2.42 or 5.44%.

--Would be lowest close since Jan. 7, when it closed at $41.92

--On pace for largest percent decrease since May 2, 2017, when it fell 8.88%

--Earlier Tuesday, Archer Daniels Midland reported that fourth-quarter sales slipped 0.8% to $15.95 billion, falling short of the $16.81 billion analysts predicted according to FactSet

--Down three consecutive days; down 6.3% over this period

--Worst three-day stretch since the three days ended Dec. 24, 2018, when it fell 6.56%

--Up 2.68% year-to-date

--Up 0.17% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 6, 2018), when it closed at $42.00

--Down 5.96% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Oct. 31, 2017, when it fell as much as 6.68%

--Second-worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:24:06 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY -6.07% 41.79 Delayed Quote.9.57%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.33% 379.5 End-of-day quote.0.87%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.55% 25383.73 Delayed Quote.8.20%
LONDON SUGAR -0.59% 338.8 End-of-day quote.1.44%
NASDAQ 100 0.66% 7008.6299 Delayed Quote.8.62%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.53% 7388.306 Delayed Quote.9.47%
NEW YORK COCOA 0.28% 2174 End-of-day quote.-10.13%
S&P 500 0.27% 2732.67 Delayed Quote.8.70%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.19% 525.25 End-of-day quote.4.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COM
12:04pAgriculture Executives Say U.S.-China Trade Deal Nearing --Update
DJ
11:51aArcher Daniels Midland Down 5.4% After 4Q Sales Miss Expectations -- Data Tal..
DJ
11:39aARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
11:22aARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : reports lag in 4Q earnings, shares down 5 pct
AQ
10:48aArcher Daniels Sees Growth for Crushed Soybeans Outside of China -- Commodity..
DJ
08:08aSales Fall at Archer Daniels Midland Despite Demand Outside of China
DJ
07:30aArcher Daniels Midland Boosts Dividend to 35 Cents
DJ
07:15aADM : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:06aARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : ADM Directors Vote to Increase Cash Dividend
BU
07:01aARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : ADM Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings of $0.55 per Share,..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 65 240 M
EBIT 2018 2 250 M
Net income 2018 2 001 M
Debt 2018 5 577 M
Yield 2018 2,38%
P/E ratio 2018 12,48
P/E ratio 2019 12,22
EV / Sales 2018 0,47x
EV / Sales 2019 0,46x
Capitalization 24 943 M
Chart ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 53,2 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juan Ricardo Luciano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ray G. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Todd A. Werpy Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Kristy J. Folkwein Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patrick J. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY9.57%24 943
NESTLÉ7.67%263 462
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL15.19%67 036
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY10.90%58 204
DANONE4.47%50 317
GENERAL MILLS13.61%26 156
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.