Archer Daniels Midland Down 5.4% After 4Q Sales Miss Expectations -- Data Talk

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is currently at $42.07, down $2.42 or 5.44%.

--Would be lowest close since Jan. 7, when it closed at $41.92

--On pace for largest percent decrease since May 2, 2017, when it fell 8.88%

--Earlier Tuesday, Archer Daniels Midland reported that fourth-quarter sales slipped 0.8% to $15.95 billion, falling short of the $16.81 billion analysts predicted according to FactSet

--Down three consecutive days; down 6.3% over this period

--Worst three-day stretch since the three days ended Dec. 24, 2018, when it fell 6.56%

--Up 2.68% year-to-date

--Up 0.17% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 6, 2018), when it closed at $42.00

--Down 5.96% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Oct. 31, 2017, when it fell as much as 6.68%

--Second-worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:24:06 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet