ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY

(ADM)
Archer Daniels Midland : New ADM Animal Nutrition Facility Uses Industry-Leading Technology to Meet Customer Needs for Livestock Feed

04/03/2019

DECATUR, Ill., April 3, 2019-Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) today celebrated the opening of its new high-tech livestock feed facility in Quincy, Illinois. This is the fourth cutting-edge animal nutrition manufacturing facility in North America opened in recent months by the global leader in value-added products and solutions for both production and companion animals.

'Animal nutrition is one of our key growth platforms, and this investment is another great example of the efforts we are taking to become the go-to partner for our livestock, aquaculture and companion-animal customers around the globe,' said ADM Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. 'We've made significant investments to expand and improve our animal nutrition capabilities. This is an exciting time for our business and our customers alike, and I'm proud to help celebrate the ribbon cutting of this impressive new facility in Quincy.'

The new facility is located next to the original feed manufacturing plant ADM purchased in 1998 from Moorman Manufacturing Company. It is one of six ADM locations in the Quincy area, where ADM employs approximately 500 people. The new plant will enable ADM to meet customers' growing needs in the United States. It features state-of-the-art technology, including:

  • Expanded warehouse space to serve customers more quickly and efficiently.
  • Enhanced manufacturing capabilities to serve increased demand for ADM products.
  • Dedicated feed line for non-medicated product.
  • Automated packaging and process controls.
  • Unique pressed tubs for multiple species.

'ADM is not only adding value to agricultural products, they're making a significant contribution to the agriculture economy in Illinois,' said Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. 'We're delighted that ADM continues to invest across the state and here in Quincy.'

Over the past five years, ADM has significantly expanded its animal nutrition capabilities with a series of expansions and investments, including:

  • Acquiring Neovia - a leader in value-added products and solutions for both production and companion animals worldwide.
  • Building and renovating three specialty animal nutrition plants in China, and four in the U.S.
  • Acquiring pet treat manufacturer Crosswind Industries.
  • Expanding pet food ingredient manufacturing capabilities in North America.
  • Entering into a partnership with China-based Qingdao Vland Biotech Group and building a cutting-edge research lab in California to develop and commercialize animal feed enzymes.
  • Purchasing Protexin-a leading provider of probiotic supplements for a variety of animal markets, including aquaculture, equine, livestock and companion animals, as well as human wellness products.

For more information about ADM's animal nutrition products and offerings, visit www.admanimalnutrition.com.

About ADM Animal Nutrition

ADM is a world-leading nutrition company with the widest range of specialty ingredients, blends, systems and experience. We move customers from concept to launch faster with sustainable, differentiated products that address their evolving needs. ADM helps our customers create consumer-preferred nutritional solutions through our on-trend and customizable portfolio of natural flavors and colors; an unmatched range of plant-based proteins; industry-leading, science-backed bioactives; as well as specialty ingredients such as hydrocolloids, lecithin, Omega-3 solutions, probiotics, polyols, texturants, soluble fibers and much more. Our talented team also provides consumer insights and intelligence; sensory expertise; culinary creativity; and full product-development services.

About ADM

For more than a century, the people of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) have transformed crops into products that serve the vital needs of a growing world. Today, we're one of the world's largest agricultural processors and food ingredient providers, with approximately 40,000 employees serving customers in hundreds of countries. With a global value chain that includes approximately 450 crop procurement locations, more than 330 food and feed ingredient manufacturing facilities, 62 innovation centers and the world's premier crop transportation network, we connect the harvest to the home, making products for food, animal feed, industrial and energy uses. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Archer Daniels Midland Company
Media Relations
Jackie Anderson
media@adm.com
312-634-8484

Disclaimer

ADM - Archer Daniels Midland Company published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 17:56:02 UTC
