Archer Daniels Midland : With Completion of Neovia Acquisition, ADM Creates Premier Global Leader in Animal Nutrition

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) announced today that it has
successfully completed its €1.544 billion acquisition of Neovia,
creating a global leader in value-added products and solutions for both
production and companion animals.
“The addition of Neovia represents a major milestone in the execution of
our strategic plan to become a global leader in nutrition,” said ADM
Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. “This acquisition — our largest since we
added WILD Flavors in 2014 — instantly creates a premier global leader
in animal nutrition, while simultaneously providing a strong platform
for future growth. It meets our returns objectives, expands our
geographic reach, and helps us continue to expand our portfolio and
better serve our customers.”
ADM’s acquisition of WILD Flavors in 2014 kicked off the most extensive
portfolio transformation in the company’s 115-year history,
significantly expanding its human and animal nutrition capabilities. In
the animal health and nutrition space, the company has made a series of
expansions and investments in recent years, including:
-
Building and renovating three specialty animal nutrition plants in
China and four plants in the U.S.;
-
Acquiring pet treat manufacturer Crosswind Industries;
-
Expanding pet food ingredient manufacturing capabilities in North
America
-
Investing in state-of-the-art value added complete feed manufacturing
facilities in North America
-
Entering into a partnership with China-based Qingdao Vland Biotech
Group and building a cutting-edge research lab in California to
develop and commercialize animal feed enzymes; and
-
Purchasing Protexin, a leading provider of probiotic supplements for
human wellness as well as a variety of animal markets, including
aquaculture, equine, livestock and companion animals.
Now, with the addition of Neovia, ADM Animal Nutrition spans the globe,
offering premixes, complete feed, ingredients, pet care solutions,
aquaculture, additives and amino acids to our customers.
“The acquisition of Neovia marks an important new chapter for ADM Animal
Nutrition,” said Pierre Duprat, president, ADM Animal Nutrition. “I have
been fortunate enough to meet with talented colleagues from Neovia over
the last six months, and I am excited about the global platform this
combination of our existing capabilities and Neovia has created to serve
our customers and accelerate our growth. Combining our resources,
expertise, innovation and research-driven technologies creates something
very special: the premier global provider of animal nutrition
ingredients and solutions, best-in-class customer service and leading
R&D capabilities for our animal nutrition customers across the globe and
creating value for our shareholders.”
Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the above statements constitute forward-looking statements.
ADM’s filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such
statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release.
To the extent permitted under applicable law, ADM assumes no obligation
to update any forward-looking statements.
About ADM Nutrition
ADM is a world-leading nutrition company with the widest range of
specialty ingredients, blends, systems and experience. We move customers
from concept to launch faster with sustainable, differentiated products
that address their evolving needs. ADM helps our customers create
consumer-preferred nutritional solutions through our on-trend and
customizable portfolio of natural flavors and colors; an unmatched range
of plant-based proteins; industry-leading, science-backed bioactives; as
well as specialty ingredients such as hydrocolloids, lecithin, Omega-3
solutions, probiotics, polyols, texturants, soluble fibers and much
more. Our talented team also provides consumer insights and
intelligence; sensory expertise; culinary creativity; and full
product-development services.
About ADM
For more than a century, the people of Archer Daniels Midland Company
(NYSE: ADM) have transformed crops into products that serve the vital
needs of a growing world. Today, we’re one of the world’s largest
agricultural processors and food ingredient providers, with
approximately 31,000 employees serving customers in more than 170
countries. With a global value chain that includes approximately 500
crop procurement locations, 270 food and feed ingredient manufacturing
facilities, 44 innovation centers and the world’s premier crop
transportation network, we connect the harvest to the home, making
products for food, animal feed, industrial and energy uses. Learn more
at www.adm.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005049/en/