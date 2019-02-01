Archer Daniels Midland : With Completion of Neovia Acquisition, ADM Creates Premier Global Leader in Animal Nutrition

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) announced today that it has successfully completed its €1.544 billion acquisition of Neovia, creating a global leader in value-added products and solutions for both production and companion animals.

“The addition of Neovia represents a major milestone in the execution of our strategic plan to become a global leader in nutrition,” said ADM Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. “This acquisition — our largest since we added WILD Flavors in 2014 — instantly creates a premier global leader in animal nutrition, while simultaneously providing a strong platform for future growth. It meets our returns objectives, expands our geographic reach, and helps us continue to expand our portfolio and better serve our customers.”

ADM’s acquisition of WILD Flavors in 2014 kicked off the most extensive portfolio transformation in the company’s 115-year history, significantly expanding its human and animal nutrition capabilities. In the animal health and nutrition space, the company has made a series of expansions and investments in recent years, including:

Building and renovating three specialty animal nutrition plants in China and four plants in the U.S.;

Acquiring pet treat manufacturer Crosswind Industries;

Expanding pet food ingredient manufacturing capabilities in North America

Investing in state-of-the-art value added complete feed manufacturing facilities in North America

Entering into a partnership with China-based Qingdao Vland Biotech Group and building a cutting-edge research lab in California to develop and commercialize animal feed enzymes; and

Purchasing Protexin, a leading provider of probiotic supplements for human wellness as well as a variety of animal markets, including aquaculture, equine, livestock and companion animals.

Now, with the addition of Neovia, ADM Animal Nutrition spans the globe, offering premixes, complete feed, ingredients, pet care solutions, aquaculture, additives and amino acids to our customers.

“The acquisition of Neovia marks an important new chapter for ADM Animal Nutrition,” said Pierre Duprat, president, ADM Animal Nutrition. “I have been fortunate enough to meet with talented colleagues from Neovia over the last six months, and I am excited about the global platform this combination of our existing capabilities and Neovia has created to serve our customers and accelerate our growth. Combining our resources, expertise, innovation and research-driven technologies creates something very special: the premier global provider of animal nutrition ingredients and solutions, best-in-class customer service and leading R&D capabilities for our animal nutrition customers across the globe and creating value for our shareholders.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the above statements constitute forward-looking statements. ADM’s filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, ADM assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About ADM Nutrition

ADM is a world-leading nutrition company with the widest range of specialty ingredients, blends, systems and experience. We move customers from concept to launch faster with sustainable, differentiated products that address their evolving needs. ADM helps our customers create consumer-preferred nutritional solutions through our on-trend and customizable portfolio of natural flavors and colors; an unmatched range of plant-based proteins; industry-leading, science-backed bioactives; as well as specialty ingredients such as hydrocolloids, lecithin, Omega-3 solutions, probiotics, polyols, texturants, soluble fibers and much more. Our talented team also provides consumer insights and intelligence; sensory expertise; culinary creativity; and full product-development services.

About ADM

For more than a century, the people of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) have transformed crops into products that serve the vital needs of a growing world. Today, we’re one of the world’s largest agricultural processors and food ingredient providers, with approximately 31,000 employees serving customers in more than 170 countries. With a global value chain that includes approximately 500 crop procurement locations, 270 food and feed ingredient manufacturing facilities, 44 innovation centers and the world’s premier crop transportation network, we connect the harvest to the home, making products for food, animal feed, industrial and energy uses. Learn more at www.adm.com.

