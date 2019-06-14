Log in
Hometown Food Recalls Some Flour Produced by ADM Milling on E.coli Concerns

06/14/2019 | 08:13pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Hometown Food Co. has recalled about 4,620 cases of Pillsbury Best Bread Flour produced by ADM Milling Co. due to the possible presence of E.coli.

Flour made in Buffalo, N.Y., by the Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) unit has been the subject of recalls by King Arthur Flour Co. and the supermarket chain ALDI.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in May that the CDC and others were investigating a multistate E.coli outbreak.

As of May 24, 17 people had been infected, and three of them had been hospitalized. The CDC was flour was "a likely source" of the outbreak. The CDC said seven people had interviewed, and four "reported eating, licking, or tasting raw, homemade dough or batter."

Health officials and food companies have warned against consumption of uncooked flour, dough or batter.

Hometown recalled two lot codes with use-by dates of June 8, 2020, and June 9, 2020.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY -0.54% 40.79 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.55% 453.25 End-of-day quote.17.87%
LONDON SUGAR 0.51% 335.6 End-of-day quote.0.48%
NEW YORK COCOA -1.60% 2527 End-of-day quote.4.46%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.75% 539.5 End-of-day quote.4.57%
