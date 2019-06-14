King Arthur Flour Recalls Over 14,000 Cases of All-Purpose Flour

By Stephen Nakrosis



King Arthur Flour Co., Inc., said Friday that, in cooperation with ADM Milling Co., it was announcing a recall of 14,218 cases of its flour due to the potential presence of E. coli bacteria.

The privately held company said that "the only product affected by this voluntary recall is our Unbleached All-Purpose Flour (5 lb.)" from six specific lot codes and best used by dates.

The recall applied to flour with a best used by date of 12/07/19, LOT: L18A07C; a best used by date of 12/08/19 LOTS: L18A08A, L18A08B and a best used by date of 12/14/19 LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C.

The company said ADM Milling Co. informed it that certain wheat used to make these lots has been linked to an ongoing outbreak of E. coli, but added no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with King Arthur flour.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) is the owner of ADM Milling.

