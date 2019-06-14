Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Archer-Daniels-Midland Company    ADM

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY

(ADM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

King Arthur Flour Recalls Over 14,000 Cases of All-Purpose Flour

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 04:51pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

King Arthur Flour Co., Inc., said Friday that, in cooperation with ADM Milling Co., it was announcing a recall of 14,218 cases of its flour due to the potential presence of E. coli bacteria.

The privately held company said that "the only product affected by this voluntary recall is our Unbleached All-Purpose Flour (5 lb.)" from six specific lot codes and best used by dates.

The recall applied to flour with a best used by date of 12/07/19, LOT: L18A07C; a best used by date of 12/08/19 LOTS: L18A08A, L18A08B and a best used by date of 12/14/19 LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C.

The company said ADM Milling Co. informed it that certain wheat used to make these lots has been linked to an ongoing outbreak of E. coli, but added no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with King Arthur flour.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) is the owner of ADM Milling.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY -0.54% 40.79 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.67% 441.5 End-of-day quote.17.87%
LONDON SUGAR 0.51% 335.6 End-of-day quote.0.48%
NEW YORK COCOA -1.60% 2527 End-of-day quote.4.46%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.90% 536.25 End-of-day quote.4.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COM
04:51pKing Arthur Flour Recalls Over 14,000 Cases of All-Purpose Flour
DJ
06/13LAB-GROWN DAIRY : The next food frontier
AQ
06/13Malaysia ends at two-week low; Singapore gains on China's stimulus hopes
RE
05/29Archer Daniels Midland Creating New Ag Services & Oilseeds Unit
DJ
05/29ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : ADM Creates New Business Unit to Accelerate Value Creat..
BU
05/25ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : Aldi recalls flour after e.coli outbreak
AQ
05/24ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : ADM Milling Expands Recall of Baker's Corner All Purpos..
BU
05/23ADM Milling Flour Recall Includes Two Lots
DJ
05/23ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : ADM Milling Recalling Baker's Corner All Purpose Flour ..
BU
05/22ALDI, In Cooperation With ADM Milling, Recalls Some Flour Due to E.coli Conce..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 65 705 M
EBIT 2019 2 260 M
Net income 2019 1 782 M
Debt 2019 7 952 M
Yield 2019 3,58%
P/E ratio 2019 12,49
P/E ratio 2020 10,98
EV / Sales 2019 0,46x
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
Capitalization 22 171 M
Chart ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 51,5 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juan Ricardo Luciano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ray G. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Todd A. Werpy Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Kristy J. Folkwein Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patrick J. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-0.61%21 835
NESTLÉ26.77%312 792
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL36.52%74 269
DANONE18.13%56 325
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-29.34%34 656
GENERAL MILLS35.11%30 323
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About