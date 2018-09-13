Archer Limited : Archer presents at Pareto Securities’ 25th Oil and Offshore Conference

Hamilton, Bermuda (September 13, 2018)

Archer CFO Dag Skindlo will present at the Pareto Securities' Oil & Offshore Conference on 13 September 2018 in Oslo, Norway.

A copy of the presentation is attached and is also available for download from the Archer website under Investor Relations.

