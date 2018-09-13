Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Archer Ltd    ARCHER   BMG0451H1170

ARCHER LTD (ARCHER)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Archer Limited : Archer presents at Pareto Securities’ 25th Oil and Offshore Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 08:18am CEST

Hamilton, Bermuda (September 13, 2018)

Archer CFO Dag Skindlo will present at the Pareto Securities' Oil & Offshore Conference on 13 September 2018 in Oslo, Norway.

A copy of the presentation is attached and is also available for download from the Archer website under Investor Relations.

About Archer

Archer is a global oil services company with a heritage that stretches back over 40 years. With a strong focus on safety and delivering the highest quality products and services, Archer employs over 4,800 people and operates in 40 locations over 19 countries. Archer specializes in providing drilling services, well integrity & intervention, plug & abandonment and decommissioning services to its upstream oil and gas clients. Visit our company website at www.archerwell.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Archer Limited published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 06:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCHER LTD
08:18aARCHER LIMITED : Archer presents at Pareto Securities’ 25th Oil and Offsho..
PU
07:02aARCHER LIMITED : Archer presents at Pareto Securities' 25th Oil and Offshore Con..
AQ
09/04ARCHER LIMITED : - Archer signs agreement to sell US Frac Valve Business Hamilto..
AQ
08/31ARCHER LIMITED : Archer signs agreement to sell US Frac Valve Business
AQ
08/27ARCHER LIMITED : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018
AQ
08/14ARCHER LIMITED : Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
AQ
08/06ARCHER LIMITED : - Announcement of second quarter 2018 earnings release date and..
AQ
07/31ARCHER LIMITED : Announcement of second quarter 2018 earnings release date and c..
AQ
07/30ARCHER : and Altus Intervention sign technology partnership agreement
PU
07/16Norway oil workers' strike accelerates, drillers fear contract losses
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15ARCHER LTD ORD NEW 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/14Archer Ltd. (ARHVF) CEO John Lechner on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
08/08Upside For Oil Services Company Archer Driven By Strengthening Order Book And.. 
05/11Archer Ltd's (ARHVF) CEO John Lechner on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
05/08Archer reports Q1 results 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 940 M
EBIT 2018 19,6 M
Net income 2018 -6,67 M
Debt 2018 576 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,49
EV / Sales 2018 0,75x
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
Capitalization 128 M
Chart ARCHER LTD
Duration : Period :
Archer Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCHER LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,67 $
Spread / Average Target 91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alf Ragnar Løvdal Director
John Lechner Chief Executive Officer
Dag Skindlo Chief Financial Officer, Director & EVP-Strategy
Alexandra Kate Blankenship Director
Giovanni Dell'Orto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCHER LTD-28.16%128
HELMERICH & PAYNE-0.03%7 040
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED4.64%6 402
TRANSOCEAN LTD7.02%5 104
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP-26.22%4 552
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-26.47%3 723
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.