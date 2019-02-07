Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Archrock Inc    AROC

ARCHROCK INC (AROC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/07 04:00:00 pm
9.195 USD   -2.78%
06:31pArchrock Announces Timing for Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
GL
02/07ARCHROCK INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/28Archrock Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Archrock Announces Timing for Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 06:31pm EST

HOUSTON, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) (“Archrock”) will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, to discuss its fourth quarter 2018 financial results. The call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The company will release its fourth quarter 2018 earnings report prior to the conference call. To listen to the call via a live webcast, please visit Archrock’s website at www.archrock.com. The call will also be available by dialing 1-888-517-2458 in the United States and Canada, or + 1-847-413-3538 for international calls. Please call approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and reference Archrock conference call number 8552 120#.

A replay of the conference call will be available on Archrock’s website for approximately seven days. Also, a replay may be accessed by dialing 1-888-843-7419 in the United States and Canada, or + 1-630- 652-3042 for international calls. The access code is 8552 120#.

About Archrock

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a pure-play focus on midstream natural gas compression. Archrock is the leading provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment. Archrock is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with approximately 1,700 employees. For more information, please visit www.archrock.com.

SOURCE: Archrock, Inc.

For information, contact:

Paul Burkhart
Treasurer & VP of Investor Relations
281-836-8688
investor.relations@archrock.com

archrock logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCHROCK INC
06:31pArchrock Announces Timing for Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
GL
02/07ARCHROCK INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/28Archrock Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
2018ARCHROCK, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
2018ARCHROCK INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018ARCHROCK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
2018ARCHROCK INC. : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018ARCHROCK, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
2018ARCHROCK : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
2018Archrock Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 903 M
EBIT 2018 153 M
Net income 2018 13,0 M
Debt 2018 1 517 M
Yield 2018 5,54%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,82
EV / Sales 2018 3,05x
EV / Sales 2019 2,72x
Capitalization 1 240 M
Chart ARCHROCK INC
Duration : Period :
Archrock Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCHROCK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 14,2 $
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
D. Bradley Childers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gordon T. Hall Chairman
Douglas S. Aron Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
J. William G. Honeybourne Independent Director
James H. Lytal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCHROCK INC28.04%1 240
SCHLUMBERGER NV25.11%62 330
HALLIBURTON COMPANY20.50%28 060
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO16.42%25 749
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO18.99%11 723
TECHNIPFMC21.40%10 700
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.