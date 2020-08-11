Archrock : August Investor Handout

All statements in this presentation (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this presentation) other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements, many of which are outside the control of Archrock, Inc. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to statements regarding: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, customers and financial conditions; guidance or estimates related to Archrock's results of operations or of financial condition; fundamentals of Archrock's industry, including the attractiveness of returns and valuation, stability of cash flows, demand dynamics and overall outlook, and Archrock's ability to realize the benefits thereof; Archrock's expectations regarding future economic and market conditions and trends; Archrock's operational and financial strategies, including planned growth, coverage and leverage reduction strategies, Archrock's ability to successfully effect those strategies and the expected results therefrom; Archrock's financial and operational outlook; demand and growth opportunities for Archrock's services; structural and process improvement initiatives, the expected timing thereof, Archrock's ability to successfully effect those initiatives and the expected results therefrom; the operational and financial synergies provided by Archrock's size; and statements regarding Archrock's dividend policy.
While Archrock believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. The factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: changes in customer, employee or supplier relationships; local, regional and national economic and financial market conditions and the impact they may have on Archrock and its customers; changes in tax laws; conditions in the oil and gas industry, including a sustained decrease in the level of supply or demand for oil or natural gas or a sustained decrease in the price of oil or natural gas; changes in economic conditions in key operating markets; impacts of world events, including the COVID-19 pandemic; the financial condition of Archrock's customers; the failure of any customer to perform its contractual obligations; changes in safety, health, environmental and other regulations; and the effectiveness of Archrock's control environment, including the identification of control deficiencies.
These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in Archrock's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Archrock's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, and those set forth from time to time in Archrock's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.archrock.com. Except as required by law, Archrock expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
2
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
Important Disclosures
Archrock has not provided projected net income from the Elite assets acquired in August 2019 (the "Elite assets"), the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, or a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net income of the Elite assets. Archrock is unable to provide projected net income of the Elite assets or a reconciliation of the projected Adjusted EBITDA of such assets to projected net income from those assets because the calculation of projected Adjusted EBITDA presented herein occurred prior to Archrock obtaining control of the Elite assets and was based on, among other things, projected utilization and rate information combined with high-level operating expense assumptions related to such assets. As such, Archrock does not have sufficient information to project net income from the Elite assets, nor does Archrock have sufficient information regarding all of the reconciling items that may exist between projected Adjusted EBITDA and projected net income for the Elite assets. Therefore, projected net income of the Elite assets and a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA of the assets to projected net income from those assets are not available at this time without unreasonable effort.
3
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
Archrock - Company Overview
Growth and returns oriented energy infrastructure company
Natural gas compression C-Corp based in Houston, Texas
Largest outsourced compression provider in U.S.(1)
Compression is a must-run service for gas transportation
Specialize in large HP servicing midstream gathering systems
Fee-basedcontracts with high-quality,long-term customers
Strong geographic diversity across all major U.S. gas & oil basins
NYSE: AROC
Market Cap:$1.1 billion(2)
Enterprise Value:$2.9 billion(2)(3)
Dividend: $0.145/quarter(4)
Yield:8%(2)(5)
Shares Outstanding:153 million(2)
Our vision is to provide superior compression services, unmatched technical expertise and an unwavering commitment to safety
Based on total horsepower as of June 30, 2020. (2) Stock price as of August 4, 2020 and shares outstanding as of July 24, 2020. (3) Debt balance as of June 30, 2020.
To be paid on August 14, 2020. (5) Yield calculated as most recent quarterly dividend annualized and divided by the stock price.
4
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
Our Rich Company Legacy
Successful 60+ year company history with proven success over time
1950's
1990 - 2006
2007 - 2014
2015 - Current
5
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
An Attractive Energy Infrastructure Investment
Archrock Investment Highlights
Midstream /
Large HP Focus
Resilience
Through Cycles
Structural,
Long-term
Demand
Drivers
Solid Financial
Position
Proactive
Leadership
Gathering focus;a leading provider of large HP, 76% of fleet(1)
Compression is amust-runservice for gas transportation
Cost of capital & liquidity improved from C-Corp simplification
(1) Based on total operating horsepower as of June 30, 2020.
6
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
The Leader in U.S. Natural Gas Compression
Leading contract compression position supplemented by AMS capabilities
Total Compression Market
Outsourced
~30% of market
Contract Operations(1)
0
1,000
2,000
3,000
4,000
3,613
3,126
2,500
968
850
450
298
Owned
~70% of market
Aftermarket Services (AMS)
Our Aftermarket Services business expands our addressable market
Allows us to service the customer base that owns their compression
Provides attractive diversification to customer and service base
Other 1,200
Chart represents operating HP for outsourced compression (in thousands) as of June 30, 2020; NGS operating HP as of March 31, 2020. Kodiak operating HP reflects announced Pegasus acquisition. Based on SEC filings and management estimates.
7
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
Inflection Point in Free Cash Generation in 2020
De-emphasizing growth at this point of the cycle
Completion of 3-year growth strategy drives free cash flow generation beginning in 2020
Reduced capital spending in 2020 as existing compression equipment capacity sufficient to meet customer demand
Free cash flow allocated to dividend payment and debt reduction
Revised 2020 outlook highlights business resiliency(1)
417
400
$MM
328
352
280
385
319
222
118
143
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020E²
Adjusted EBITDA
Capex
Adjusted
EBITDA:
$380-$420 MM
Growth Capex $70-$85 MM
Maintenance & Other
Capex
$60-$70 MM
Cash Interest on Debt
$99 MM
Free Cash Flow
For Dividend Payment &
Debt Reduction
(1) See Addendum I regarding non-GAAP measures for information on Adjusted EBITDA; Updated full year 2020 guidance provided on July 30, 2020. (2) Represents guidance midpoint.8
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
Proactive Cost Saving Initiatives
Swift action to adjust to market downturn and enhance cash flow
Reduced 2020 capex budget over 60% vs. 2019
No new equipment capex in 2H20
90% of 2020 new horsepower deliveries already contracted with customers
Additional flexibility in 2021
Proactive measures to right-size SG&A
Significant reduction in discretionary spending
Voluntary adjustments to executive base salaries and board fees
Well positioned to protect gross margin
Highly variable operating cost structure
provides for rapid adjustment to match activity
$75-85MM in Annualized Cash Savings
Other, 6%
SG&A, 13%
Contract
Operations
Opex, 33%
Capex, 48%
Total Capital Expenditures $MM
385
319
222
levels
118
130-155
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020E
9
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
Top-Tier Metrics Vs. Compression Peers
A unique combination of attractive attributes and valuation
2020E vs. 2019 Adjusted EBITDA(1) Change <-5%
Dividend/Distribution Coverage >1.5x(1)
Leverage <4.5x
C-Corp Structure
IDR Overhang
2020E EV/EBITDA(1) (2)
Current Yield(2)
Peer A
Peer B
AROC
AROC Targets
-4%
2020E vs. 2019 Adjusted EBITDA at
guidance midpoint
> 2.0x
Dividend coverage
3.5-4.0x
Target Leverage
7x 9x 7x
4% 19% 8%
Source: Factset, Bloomberg and Company Reports. Peers include USAC and CCLP. (1) See Addendum I regarding non-GAAP measures for information on Adjusted EBITDA and dividend coverage. (2) Based on Factset and Bloomberg data as of August 4, 2020.
10
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
OPERATIONS
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
A Market Leader in Large Horsepower
Leveraging the growing industry trend towards larger HP units
24%
Small HP
76% Large HP
Fleet Allocation(1)
0%
10%
20%
30%
40%
50%
60%
70%
80%
90%
100%
Drivers of Large HP Demand
Drilling Efficiency
High probability drilling programs allow for efficient infrastructure planning
& Predictability
Large HP is more cost effective than a series of smaller HP units
Increasing Lateral
Longer lateral lengths increase flow to the wellhead
Lengths
Higher volumes require more compression
Pad Drilling from
Pad drilling brings multiple wells to a single wellsite, increasing volumes and
Shale Wells
compression demand
Gas Associated
Lower initial pressure vs. dry gas wells; requires more compression
with Oil
Compressors economically advantaged in gas lift
Production
Note: Small compressors are 1,000 horsepower and less and large compressors are greater than 1,000 horsepower.
(1) Based on total operating horsepower as of June 30, 2020.
12
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
Diversified Platform Across Key Shale Basins
Stability and growth opportunity across U.S. production basins
Material presence and scale
in all major U.S. shale
production basins
Niobrara
Marcellus / Utica
Largest U.S. provider of
compression services by
fleet size
Regional diversification
provides protection against
basin-specific headwinds
Mobile units capable of re-
deployment to meet
changing customer demand
or market pressure
SCOOP / STACK
Barnett
Permian
Haynesville
Eagle Ford
Indicates active horsepower unit as of June 30, 2020.
13
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
Enhancing The Earnings Power of Our Fleet
Consistent fleet high-grading and operational efficiency gains
Fleet
Standardization
Accretive
Acquisition
Large
Horsepower
19%
Reduction in unit configurations since 2017
~430,000
Primarily large HP added through Elite Compression acquisition
44%
Increase in average HP/unit size since 2017(2)
Contract Operations Gross Margin(1)
63-65%
61%
59%
57%
2017 2018 2019 2020E
Young Fleet ~11 Years
Avg. age of active fleet(2)
(1) See Addendum I regarding non-GAAP measures for information on gross margin. (2) As of June 30, 2020.
14
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
Contract Operations Customer Base
Revenue
Diversification
Long-term
Relationships
High
Quality
Deep
Base
Strong relationships with top-tier energy companies
~37%
Major Customers
% of revenue from top 10 customers(1)
~15 years
Avg. relationship length with top 10 customers(2)
6 of 10
Top 10 customers with investment grade credit(3)
~500
Total customers(1)
No single customer represents >10% of revenue
(1) Year-to-date Contract Operations revenue through June 30, 2020. (2) As of June 30, 2020. (3) S&P credit ratings.
15
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
Aftermarket Services Capabilities
Opportunities to service customer-owned compressors
Ability to serve the entire U.S. compression market
Margin contribution from customers with their own compression solutions
Minimal capital requirements, enhancing overall returns
Leverages existing infrastructure and contract compression business customer network
Field Services
Parts
Shop Services
Scheduled on-site maintenance
Major on-site maintenance
Unscheduled on-site call- outs
Sale of compressor components (engines, compressors, other parts)
Used for maintenance and repair of compression equipment
Parts remanufacturing, valve repair and machining
Re-designof existing assets to meet new operating requirements
Performed in Archrock shops across the U.S.
16
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
FUNDAMENTALS
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
U.S. Natural Gas Supply
Manageable declines expected following years of record production
U.S. gas
Bcf/d
53
51
55
66
73
92
84
2000
2004
2008
2012
2016
2019
2021E
100
80
60
The U.S. experienced over 25% growth in U.S. natural gas production from 2016-2019
Shale gas grew to ~65% of total U.S. natural gas production, up from virtually no production in the early 2000's
EIA now forecasts 3-6% declines in U.S. natural gas production in both 2020 and 2021
Driven by associated natural gas declines
Near-term,production resuming from shut-in wells
Potential dry gas price and supply response to satisfy stable demand
40
20
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Source: EIA Short Term Energy Outlook 2020 (July 2020).
Spot Henry Hub Natural Gas Price Forecast
/mmbtu
$3.30
$3.00
$2.70
$2.40
$2.10
$1.80
$1.50
2019
2020E
2021E
18
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
Compression Benefiting from Stable Natural Gas Prices
Historically low and stable U.S. natural gas prices providing reliable and affordable feedstock
$14
U.S. Natural Gas Prices(1)
Trailing 75D Avg.
$12
$10
Current (1)
$8
~$2-5/mmbtu
$6
$4
$2
$0
Natural gas prices averaged ~$2-5/mmbtu for the past decade, with current prices at decade lows
Low and stable pricing required to support long- term, multi-billion dollar investments for global LNG infrastructure, petchem plants, gas power generation, etc.
Resulting production growth driving increased demand for domestic energy infrastructure including compression
Natural gas market share of U.S. power generation continues to grow, displacing coal
U.S. Power Generation Market Share(2)
60%
40%
20%
0%
Natural Gas
Coal
Significant U.S. natural gas production growth driven by successful monetization of U.S. shale
Natural gas surpassed coal as a fuel source in 2016
Reliable
Cleaner-burning
Affordable
Source: EIA. (1) As of 8/5/20. (2) EIA July 2020 Monthly Energy Review.
19
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
Natural Gas Demand Relatively Resilient
Revised near-term natural gas demand outlook remains above 3-year average
Natural gas demand expected to remain above 2017-2019 average
Electric generation demand, LNG exports and exports to Mexico still anticipated to be up year- over-year in 2020
COVID-19impact on demand for gas more muted
US Energy Consumption
2020 vs. 2019
0%
-5%
Natural
Liquids
Gas
Fuels
-10%
than for oil in 2020
Bcf/d
120
100
80
60
40
-15%
U.S. Natural Gas Demand (1)
Jan
Feb Mar Apr May
Jun
Jul
Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
2017-2019 Avg
2019
2020
2021
Source: EIA Short Term Energy Outlook 2020 (July 2020). (1) Includes LNG exports and net pipeline exports
20
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
Long-Term Secular Natural Gas Demand Drivers
Robust demand drivers led by natural gas export opportunities
LNG Exports
Residential & Commercial
Industrial
Electric Power
Bcf/d
U.S. Natural Gas Demand Growth(1)
105
4
-2
101
100
4
95
5
90
90
85
80
2019
LNG Exports Net Pipeline
Industrial
Other
2024
Exports
Domestic
Demand
Bcf/d
U.S. Imports / Exports(1)
35
Forecast
30
25
20
15
10
5
0
(5)
(10)
(15)
2000
2010
2020
2030
2040
2050
LNG Imports
Canada (Pipeline) Imports
LNG Exports
Mexico (Pipeline) Exports
Canada (Pipeline) Exports
(1) Source: EIA Annual Energy Outlook 2020 (January 2020).
21
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
ESG
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
Archrock: A Responsible Company
Making the difference where it matters
ENVIRONMENTAL
Dedicated focus on air quality and health
Continuous fleet efficiency and emissions upgrades
Devoted to recycling our consumable products
Active member of our communities
SOCIAL
Full range of employee benefits
Extensive training and ongoing mentoring
Inclusive hiring practices encourage diversity and equality
Employee satisfaction regularly surveyed
GOVERNANCE
7 of 9 directors are independent
1 non-independent director represents major stockholder
2 of 9 directors are female
Separate Chairman and CEO
Annual director elections; all have energy industry expertise
Best in Class Safety Record
"We believe that nothing is more important than safety - both on the job and away from it - and that is
why excellence in safety is a core value at Archrock." - Brad Childers, President & CEO
Implemented Target Zero internal HSE program, reporting directly to CEO along with quarterly safety results to board of directors
Member of ISNetworld® with best in class TRIR of 0.54 in 2019
GPS monitoring of vehicles with RVIR of 0.21 in 2019
23
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
FINANCIALS
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
Prudent Stewards of Capital
1
Capital policy based on balancing three objectives
Capital
Return
2
Leverage
Reduction
3
Capital
Investment
0.58/share
Annual dividend
3.5x-4.0x
Debt-to-EBITDA Target
-74%
2020 organic
growth capex vs.
2019
2Q20 dividend unchanged compared to 1Q20 and
2Q19 dividend amount
Robust 2Q20 dividend coverage of 2.6x(1)
No near-term debt maturities
Debt reduction expected during 2020
Significant reduction in capital required to meet customer demand
2020 HP deliveries already under multi-year customer contracts
(1) See Addendum I regarding non-GAAP measures for information on Adjusted EBITDA, cash available for dividend and cash available for dividend coverage.
25
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
Solid Profitability Through Cycle
A resilient business model tied to production, not commodity prices
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)(1)
Oil
26%
28%
35%
35%
38%
41%
35%
39%
43%
Gas
$/bbl
$/MMBtu
$120
$6
$100
$5
Track record of generating
attractive EBITDA margins
$80
$4
Financial performance
tied to production
$60
$3
Proactive operational
enhancements through
$40
$2
cycles drive steady margin
improvement
$20
$1
Realize positive EBITDA
203
233
302
339
383
328
280
352
417
through cycles
$0
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
$0
Crude oil prices
Natural gas prices
Adjusted EBITDA
Source for oil and gas prices: EIA as of December 31, 2019.
See Addendum I regarding non-GAAP measures for information on Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We revised our definition of Adjusted EBITDA to exclude the impact of non-cashstock-based compensation. Historical periods for the years ended December 31, 2011 and 2012 have not been updated to conform to the current definition.
26
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
Financial & Operational Momentum
Improving profitability trend and fleet utilization benefiting the company
Revenue ($MM)
Contract Operations
Aftermarket Services
232
233
236
238
245
246
250
227
220
212
43
47
42
54
52
61
63
57
32
51
169
176
183
186
198
204
207
188
161
166
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Adjusted EBITDA(1) ($MM)
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
42%
42%
46%
46%
45%
46%
38%
39%
39%
37%
98
101
112
113
113
101
81
85
89
91
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Gross Margin(1)%
Contract Operations
AMS
Total
60%
59%
59%
59%
59%
62%
62%
63%
62%
66%
50%
48%
49%
49%
50%
53%
54%
55%
54%
58%
17%
17%
20%
15%
18%
19%
19%
15%
18%
11%
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Total Operating HP (period end)
Operating HP (000s)
Utilization (%)
4,100
86%
86%
88%
89%
88%
88%
88%
89%
89%
86%
90%
3,900
3,700
3,916
3,926
3,883
80%
3,500
3,561
3,611
3,613
70%
3,530
3,465
3,300
3,354
60%
3,314
3,100
50%
2,900
2,700
40%
2,500
30%
1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20
(1) See Addendum I regarding non-GAAP measures for information on gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin.
27
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
Recent Financial Highlights
Impressive performance in 2Q 2020
In 000s, except dividend coverage and
2Q 2019
1Q 2020
2Q 2020
horsepower utilization
Revenue
$238,390
$249,697
$220,316
Net income (loss)
$11,423
$(61,187)
$(30,381)
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$100,664
$112,915
$100,509
Cash available for dividend(1)
$55,354
$62,114
$58,036
Dividend coverage(1)
2.5x
2.8x
2.6x
Total operating horsepower (period end)
3,611
3,883
3,613
Horsepower utilization (period end)
88%
89%
86%
Solid 2Q 2020 financial and operational performance
Free cash flow generation
Leverage reduced to 4.1x from 4.4x in 2Q19
Strong dividend coverage of 2.6x
(1) See Addendum I regarding non-GAAP measures for information on Adjusted EBITDA, cash available for dividend and cash available for dividend coverage.
28
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
Solid Balance Sheet Position
Manageable leverage and no near-term debt maturities
Balance Sheet & Funding Overview
No near-term debt maturities
Stable, well-collateralized revolver
Expect debt reduction in 2020
Ample liquidity of $415 million(1)
Leverage ratio of 4.1x(1)
Well below covenant leverage threshold of 5.25x(2)
Limits risk of idle customer assets after initial application
Large horsepower unit (1,875 HP)
34
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
Archrock's Focus on Midstream
Our midstream focus results in greater stability
UPSTREAM
MIDSTREAM
DOWNSTREAM
Drilling
Completions
Gathering
Processing
Large Pipeline/
Refining
Marketing
Storage
Archrock's Compression Focus
We provide compression services for midstream applications
Characteristic
The Midstream Benefit
The Result to Archrock
Production Focused
Relatively stable compression demand
• Average utilization of 86% (1)
Longer Contracts
Longer-term,fee-based assignments
• Average time on-site of ~3 years
Earnings Stability
Relative EBITDA stability through cycles
• Shareholder return and debt
reduction
Financial Flexibility
Strong cash flow generation
• >2x dividend coverage
(1) Average end of period utilization for 2013-2019.
35
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
Management Overview
Highly qualified and experienced management team
D. Bradley Childers, President and Chief Executive Officer
Brad Childers is President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Archrock, Inc. Previously, he served as Chairman of the Board of Archrock GP LLC, the managing general partner of Archrock Partners, L.P., as Senior Vice President and as President, North America Operations, of Exterran Energy Solutions, L.P. and as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development. Prior to the 2007 merger of Hanover Compressor Company and Universal Compression Holdings, Inc. ("Universal"), Childers joined Universal in 2002 and served in a number of management positions, including as President of the International Division of Universal Compression, Inc. (Universal's wholly owned subsidiary), and as Senior Vice President, Business Development of Universal. Childers also is an officer of certain Archrock majority-owned subsidiaries.
Doug S. Aron, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Doug Aron is Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Archrock, Inc., and he is also an officer and director of certain Archrock majority- owned subsidiaries. Mr. Aron previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of HollyFrontier Corporation from 2011 to 2017, having served in the same capacity for Frontier Oil Corporation from 2009. He also served as Frontier's Vice President of Corporate Finance from 2005 to 2009 and as Director of Investor Relations from 2001 to 2005. During 2017, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Nine Energy Service.
Jason G. Ingersoll, Senior Vice President, Sales and Operations Support
Jason Ingersoll is Senior Vice President of Marketing & Sales of Archrock Inc., where he is responsible for sales teams and processes, including direct sales, strategic accounts, business development and sales support infrastructure. He also serves as Senior Vice President of Marketing & Sales of Archrock GP LLC. Previously, he held positions of increasing responsibility with Exterran Energy Solutions, L.P., including Vice President, Sales, Regional Vice President of the West Region of North America, Business Unit Director of the Northern Rockies and Business Unit Director of the Southern Rockies. He joined a predecessor of Archrock, Universal Compression in 1998 where he held several positions of increasing responsibility including Country Manager of China located in Beijing, China.
Stephanie C. Hildebrandt, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary
Stephanie Hildebrandt is Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Archrock, Inc. Prior to joining Archrock in August 2017, Hildebrandt was a partner with the Houston law firm of Norton Rose Fulbright, with a practice focused on corporate governance, energy transactions and mergers and acquisitions. Previously, she was Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., a publicly traded pipeline partnership and a provider of midstream energy service, from 2010 to 2014, and held various other roles at Enterprise from 2004, including Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Secretary. Hildebrandt was an attorney for El Paso Corporation / GulfTerra Energy Partners from 2001 until its merger with Enterprise in 2004 and an attorney for Texaco, Inc. from 1989 to 2001.
Eric Thode, Senior Vice President, Operations
Eric Thode is Senior Vice President, Operations. He previously served as Vice President, Operations from October 2018 and as Vice President of the South Texas Business Unit prior to this. He was the Director of the South Texas Business Unit from December 2014 to July 2018 and the Director of the Barnett Business Unit from June 2012 to December 2014 of Archrock Services, L.P., our wholly-owned operating subsidiary. He also previously served as Director, Business Development, negotiating alliance contracts that generated over $100 million in annual revenue. He has worked with us and our predecessor subsidiaries, Exterran Energy Services, L.P. and Universal Compression, Inc., since 2004. Prior to joining us, Mr. Thode worked at Enron Corporation as Director, Public Relations from 1999 to 2004 and at TEPPCO Partners as Manager, Government and Public Affairs from 1991 to 1999.
36
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
Archrock Addendum I-A
Archrock, Inc.
Gross margin, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as total revenue less cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization). Gross margin percentage is defined as gross margin divided by revenue.
Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as net income (loss) excluding loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, long-lived asset impairment, goodwill impairment, restatement and other charges, restructuring charges, debt extinguishment loss, transaction-related costs, non-cashstock-based compensation expense, indemnification (income) expense, net and other items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.
Cash available for dividend, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as net income (loss) excluding loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, long-lived asset impairment, goodwill impairment, restatement and other charges, restructuring charges, debt extinguishment loss, transaction-related costs, non-cash stock- based compensation expense and indemnification (income) expense, net less maintenance capital expenditures, other capital expenditures, cash taxes and cash interest expense. Cash available for dividend coverage is defined as cash available for dividend divided by dividends declared.
37
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
Archrock Addendum I-B
($ in thousands)
Q1-17
Q2-17
Q3-17
Q4-17
2017
Q1-18
Q2-18
Q3-18
Q4-18
2018
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
2019
Q1-20
Q2-20
Revenue
Contract Operations
$149,984
$151,114
$153,524
$156,299
$610,921
$161,197
$165,450
$169,509
$176,380
$672,536
$182,507
$186,258
$198,337
$204,437
$771,539
$206,974
$187,949
Aftermarket Services
39,901
46,868
44,329
52,636
183,734
50,843
61,420
62,863
56,779
231,905
53,652
52,132
46,612
41,550
193,946
42,723
32,367
Total Revenue
189,885
197,982
197,853
208,935
794,655
212,040
226,870
232,372
233,159
904,441
236,159
238,390
244,949
245,987
965,485
249,697
220,316
Cost of Sales (excluding depreciation
and amortization)
Contract Operations
64,097
62,243
71,951
64,714
263,005
64,595
67,809
69,056
71,553
273,013
74,735
70,521
75,941
76,063
297,260
78,651
63,390
Aftermarket Services
33,732
39,609
38,486
44,090
155,917
42,337
50,793
50,043
48,181
191,354
43,902
42,215
37,625
35,236
158,978
34,991
28,686
Total Cost of Sales (excluding
depreciation and amortization)
97,829
101,852
110,437
108,804
418,922
106,932
118,602
119,099
119,734
464,367
118,637
112,736
113,566
111,299
456,238
113,642
92,076
Gross Margin (1)
Contract Operations
85,887
88,871
81,573
91,585
347,916
96,602
97,641
100,453
104,827
399,523
107,772
115,737
122,396
128,374
474,279
128,323
124,559
Aftermarket Services
6,169
7,259
5,843
8,546
27,817
8,506
10,627
12,820
8,598
40,551
9,750
9,917
8,987
6,314
34,968
7,732
3,681
Total Gross Margin
92,056
96,130
87,416
100,131
375,733
105,108
108,268
113,273
113,425
440,074
117,522
125,654
131,383
134,688
509,247
136,055
128,240
Gross Margin Percentage(1)
Contract Operations
57%
59%
53%
59%
57%
60%
59%
59%
59%
59%
59%
62%
62%
63%
61%
62%
66%
Aftermarket Services
15%
15%
13%
16%
15%
17%
17%
20%
15%
17%
18%
19%
19%
15%
18%
18%
11%
Total Gross Margin Percentage
48%
49%
44%
48%
47%
50%
48%
49%
49%
49%
50%
53%
54%
55%
53%
54%
58%
(1) See Addendum I-A for more information on gross margin and gross margin percentage and Addendum I-C for a reconciliation to net income (loss).
38
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
Archrock Addendum I-C
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Gross Margin
(in thousands)
Q1-17
Q2-17
Q3-17
Q4-17
Q1-18
Q2-18
Q3-18
Q4-18
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Q2-20
Net income (loss)
($14,013)
($4,036)
($12,683)
$49,142
$2,069
$4,149
$9,974
$12,968
$19,456
$11,423
$20,407
$46,044
($61,187) ($30,381)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
-
54
-
-
-
-
-
273
-
-
-
-
-
Selling, general and administrative
27,553
25,162
29,108
29,660
27,508
26,649
26,298
21,108
28,989
28,618
29,526
30,594
30,626
28,745
Depreciation and amortization
47,772
47,248
47,463
46,080
44,455
43,331
43,779
43,381
44,106
45,482
48,409
50,087
49,822
48,849
Long-lived asset impairment
8,245
5,508
7,105
8,284
4,710
6,953
6,660
9,804
3,092
8,632
7,097
25,842
6,195
55,210
Goodwill impairment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
99,830
-
Restatement and other charges
801
1,920
566
1,083
485
(1,076)
396
214
421
24
-
-
-
-
Restructuring and other charges
457
366
422
141
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,728
2,408
Interest expense
21,421
22,504
22,892
21,943
22,547
23,337
23,518
23,926
23,617
25,954
27,401
27,709
29,665
25,778
Debt extinguishment loss
291
-
-
-
-
2,450
-
-
-
3,653
-
-
-
3,971
Transaction-related costs
-
-
-
275
4,125
5,686
182
169
180
2,687
4,905
441
-
-
(Gain) loss on sale of assets, net
(757)
(1,032)
(2,663)
(1,223)
(1,195)
(994)
(719)
(2,766)
16
(1,801)
(7,859)
(6,372)
(4,116)
2,189
Other (income) loss, net
(37)
70
(53)
(223)
50
(650)
59
384
(221)
(209)
49
(280)
(555)
(438)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
323
(1,580)
(4,795)
(55,031)
354
(1,567)
3,126
4,237
(2,407)
1,191
1,448
(39,377)
(15,953)
(8,091)
Gross margin(1)
$92,056
$96,130
$87,416
$100,131
$105,108
$108,268
$113,273
$113,425
$117,522
$125,654
$131,383
$134,688
$136,055
$128,240
(1) See Addendum I-A for more information on gross margin.
39
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
Q2-20
Archrock Addendum I-D
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
($ in thousands)
Q1-17
Q2-17
Q3-17
Q4-17
Q1-18
Q2-18
Q3-18
Q4-18
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Q2-20
Net income (loss)
($14,013)
($4,036)
($12,683)
$49,142
$2,069
$4,149
$9,974
$12,968
$19,456
$11,423
$20,407
$46,044 ($61,187) ($30,381)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
-
54
-
-
-
-
-
273
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation and amortization
47,772
47,248
47,463
46,080
44,455
43,331
43,779
43,381
44,106
45,482
48,409
50,087
49,822
48,849
Long-lived asset impairment
8,245
5,508
7,105
8,284
4,710
6,953
6,660
9,804
3,092
8,632
7,097
25,842
6,195
55,210
Goodwill impairment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
99,830
-
Restatement and other charges
801
1,920
566
1,083
485
(1,076)
396
214
421
24
-
-
-
-
Restructuring and other charges
457
366
422
141
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,728
2,408
Corporate office relocation costs
-
-
1,318
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Interest expense
21,421
22,504
22,892
21,943
22,547
23,337
23,518
23,926
23,617
25,954
27,401
27,709
29,665
25,778
Debt extinguishment loss
291
-
-
-
-
2,450
-
-
-
3,653
-
-
-
3,971
Transaction-related costs
-
-
-
275
4,125
5,686
182
169
180
2,687
4,905
441
-
-
Stock-based compensation expense
2,153
1,922
2,042
2,344
1,794
1,969
1,804
1,821
2,357
1,512
2,276
1,960
3,006
2,772
Indemnification (income) expense, net
59
330
23
17
-
(538)
27
1,037
101
106
190
(194)
(191)
(7)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
323
(1,580)
(4,795)
(55,031)
354
(1,567)
3,126
4,237
(2,407)
1,191
1,448
(39,377)
(15,953)
(8,091)
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$67,509
$74,182
$64,407
$74,278
$80,539
$84,694
$89,466
$97,557
$91,196
$100,664
$112,133
$112,512
$112,915
$100,509
Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)
36%
37%
33%
36%
38%
37%
39%
42%
39%
42%
46%
46%
45%
46%
(1) See Addendum I-A for more information on Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin.
40
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
Archrock Addendum I-E
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
($ in thousands)
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Net income (loss)
($355,308)
($37,696)
$126,606
$88,661
($125,697)
($65,243)
$18,410
$29,160
$97,330
(Income) loss from discontinued
operations, net of tax
242,605
(96,966)
(129,654)
(105,774)
(33,677)
426
54
-
273
Depreciation and amortization
178,492
181,678
187,476
212,268
229,127
208,986
188,563
174,946
188,084
Long-lived asset impairment
5,716
131,417
16,696
42,828
124,979
87,435
29,142
28,127
44,663
Restructuring and other charges
4,463
2,579
-
5,394
4,745
16,901
1,386
-
-
Restatement and other charges
-
-
-
-
-
13,470
4,370
19
445
Corporate Office Relocation Charges
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,318
-
-
Goodwill impairment
31,994
-
-
-
3,738
-
-
-
-
Debt extinguishment costs
-
-
-
-
9,201
-
291
2,450
3,653
Interest expense
145,100
129,058
112,194
112,273
107,617
83,899
88,760
93,328
104,681
Indemnification (income) expense, net
-
-
-
-
-
(2,593)
430
526
203
Transaction-related costs
-
-
246
2,471
-
172
275
10,162
8,213
Stock-based compensation(1)
N/A
N/A
6,418
8,998
10,029
8,969
8,41
7,388
8,105
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(50,379)
(77,034)
(17,840)
(28,066)
53,189
(24,604)
(61,083)
6,150
(39,145)
Adjusted EBITDA(1), (2)
$202,683
$233,036
$302,142
$339,053
$383,251
$327,818
$280,377
$352,256
$416,505
Revenues
Contract Operations
570,780
596,011
627,844
729,103
781,166
647,828
610,921
672,536
771,539
Aftermarket Services
209,076
240,813
234,928
230,050
216,942
159,241
183,734
231,905
193,946
Total
$779,856
$836,824
$862,772
$959,153
$998,108
$807,069
$794,655
$904,441
$965,485
Adjusted EBITDA margin(2)
26%
28%
35%
35%
38%
41%
35%
39%
43%
We revised our definition of Adjusted EBITDA to exclude the impact of non-cashstock-based compensation expense. Historical periods for the years ended December 31, 2011 and 2012 have not been updated to conform to the current definition.
See Addendum I-A for more information on Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin.
41
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
Archrock Addendum I-F
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Available for Dividend
($ in thousands)
Q1-18
Q2-18
Q3-18
Q4-18
2018
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
2019
Q1-20
Q2-20
Net income
$2,069
$4,149
$9,974
$12,968
$29,160
$19,456
$11,423
$20,407
$46,044
$97,330 ($61,187) ($30,381)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
273
-
-
-
273
-
-
Depreciation and amortization
44,455
43,331
43,779
43,381
174,946
44,106
45,482
48,409
50,087
188,084
49,822
48,849
Long-lived asset impairment
4,710
6,953
6,660
9,804
28,127
3,092
8,632
7,097
25,842
44,663
6,195
55,210
Goodwill impairment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
99,830
-
Restatement and other charges
485
(1,076)
396
214
19
421
24
-
-
445
-
-
Restructuring charges
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,728
2,408
Interest expense
22,547
23,337
23,518
23,926
93,328
23,617
25,954
27,401
27,709
104,681
29,665
25,778
Debt extinguishment loss
-
2,450
-
-
2,450
-
3,653
-
-
3,653
-
3,971
Transaction-related costs
4,125
5,686
182
169
10,162
180
2,687
4,905
441
8,213
-
-
Stock-based compensation expense
1,794
1,969
1,804
1,821
7,388
2,357
1,512
2,276
1,960
8,105
3,006
2,772
Indemnification (income) expense, net
-
(538)
27
1,037
526
101
106
190
(194)
203
(191)
(7)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
354
(1,567)
3,126
4,237
6,150
(2,407)
1,191
1,448
(39,377)
(39,145)
(15,953)
(8,091)
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$80,539
$84,694
$89,466
$97,557
$352,256
$91,196
$100,664
$112,133
$112,512
$416,505
$112,915
$100,509
Less: Maintenance capital expenditures
(11,135)
(13,121)
(12,553)
(12,924)
(49,733)
(14,524)
(17,174)
(14,145)
(12,748)
(58,592)
(15,157)
(8,965)
Less: Other capital expenditures
(4,564)
(4,479)
(4,797)
(3,975)
(17,815)
(7,124)
(3,456)
(5,566)
(10,005)
(26,151)
(8,002)
(9,086)
Less: Cash tax (payment) refund
679
1,439
(78)
91
2,131
623
(452)
1,514
288
1,973
195
-
Less: Cash interest expense
(20,382)
(21,303)
(21,668)
(22,102)
(85,455)
(21,759)
(24,228)
(25,630)
(25,834)
(97,451)
(27,837)
(24,422)
Cash available for dividend (1)
$45,137
$47,230
$50,370
$58,647
$201,384
$48,412
$55,354
$68,306
$64,213
$236,284
$62,114
$58,036
Dividend declared for the period per share
0.12
0.132
0.132
0.132
0.516
0.132
0.145
0.145
0.145
0.567
0.145
0.145
Dividend declared for the period to all shareholders
15,553
17,116
17,094
17,261
67,024
17,242
22,064
22,051
22,030
83,329
22,226
22,229
Cash available for dividend coverage (1)
2.90x
2.76x
2.95x
3.40x
3.00x
2.81x
2.51x
3.10x
2.90x
2.80x
2.79x
2.61x
(1) See Addendum I-A for information on Adjusted EBITDA, cash available for dividend and cash available for dividend coverage.
42
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
Archrock Addendum I-F(cont.)
Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Cash Available for Dividend
($ in thousands)
Q1-18
Q2-18
Q3-18
Q4-18
2018
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
2019
Q1-20
Q2-20
Cash flows from operating activities
$62,455
$42,760
$65,490
$55,242
$225,947
$81,400
$67,263
$74,962
$66,522
$290,147
$99,129
$67,945
Cash flows used in discontinued operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
269
-
269
-
-
Inventory write-downs
(465)
(553)
(167)
(429)
(1,614)
(222)
(270)
(170)
(282)
(944)
(282)
(413)
(Provision for) benefit from credit losses
(620)
(288)
(636)
(133)
(1,677)
(428)
93
(644)
(1,588)
(2,567)
(752)
(1,530)
Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net
1,195
993
706
2,780
5,674
(16)
1,801
7,859
6,372
16,016
4,116
(2,189)
Current income tax provision (benefit)
59
55
285
513
912
476
127
(41)
(110)
452
13
60
Cash tax (payment) refund
679
1,439
(78)
91
2,131
623
(452)
1,514
288
1,973
195
-
Amortization of operating lease ROU assets
Amortization of contract costs
Deferred revenue recognized in earnings
Restatement and other charges
Cash restructuring charges
Transaction-related costs
Indemnification (income) expense, net
Changes in assets and liabilities
Maintenance capital expenditures
Other capital expenditures
Proceeds from (payments for) settlement of interest rate swaps that include financing elements
-
-
-
-
-
(712)
(713)
(726)
(780)
(2,931)
(781)
(846)
(2,884)
(3,397)
(4,051)
(4,607)
(14,939)
(5,117)
(5,607)
(6,110)
(6,496)
(23,330)
(6,805)
(6,851)
5,171
6,104
6,146
11,008
28,428
12,749
12,478
8,311
8,730
42,268
7,735
5,027
485
(1,076)
396
214
19
421
24
-
-
445
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,667
2,307
4,125
5,686
182
169
10,162
180
2,687
4,905
441
8,213
-
-
-
(538)
27
1,037
526
101
106
190
(194)
203
(191)
(7)
(9,159)
13,647
(726)
9,410
13,173
(19,788)
(1,960)
(2,625)
14,006
(10,367)
(18,683)
13,283
(11,135)
(13,121)
(12,553)
(12,924)
(49,733)
(14,524)
(17,174)
(14,145)
(12,748)
(58,592)
(15,157)
(8,965)
(4,564)
(4,479)
(4,797)
(3,975)
(17,815)
(7,124)
(3,456)
(5,566)
(10,005)
(26,151)
(8,002)
(9,086)
(205)
(2)
146
251
190
393
407
323
57
1,180
(88)
(699)
Cash available for dividend (1)
$45,137
$47,230
$50,370
$58,647
$201,384
$48,412
$55,354
$68,306
$64,213
$ 236,284
$62,114
$58,036
(1) See Addendum I-A for information on cash available for dividend.
43
ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)
Archrock Addendum I-G
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Available for Dividend
Full Year 2020 Guidance (1)
Low
High
Net loss (2)
$(77,000)
$(37,000)
Depreciation and amortization
190,000
190,000
Interest expense
105,000
105,000
Stock-based compensation expense
11,000
11,000
Benefit from income taxes
(18,000)
(18,000)
Goodwill impairment and other expenses
169,000
169,000
Adjusted EBITDA (3) (4)
$380,000
$420,000
Less: Maintenance capital expenditures
(37,000)
(43,000)
Less: Other capital expenditures
(23,000)
(27,000)
Less: Cash interest expense
(99,000)
(99,000)
Cash available for dividend (4) (5)
$221,000
$251,000
Updated full year 2020 guidance provided on July 30, 2020.
2020 annual guidance for net loss includes $99.8 million of goodwill impairment, $61.4 million of long-lived asset impairments, $4.1 million of restructuring charges and $4.0 million of debt extinguishment loss as of June 30, 2020, but does not include the impact of any such future costs, because due to their nature, they cannot be accurately forecasted. Such costs do not impact Adjusted EBITDA or cash available for dividend, however they are reconciling items between these measures and net loss
Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors because this non-GAAP measure, when viewed with our GAAP results and accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of our performance than GAAP results alone. Management uses this non-GAAP measure as a supplemental measure to review current period operating performance, comparability measure and performance measure for period-to-period comparisons.
See Addendum I-A for information on Adjusted EBITDA and cash available for dividend.
Management uses cash available for dividend as a supplemental performance measure to compute the coverage ratio of estimated cash flows to planned dividends. A forward-looking estimate of cash provided by operating activities is not provided because certain items necessary to estimate cash provided by operating activities, including changes in assets and liabilities, are not estimable at this time. Changes in assets and liabilities were $10.4 million and $(13.2) million for the years ended 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Updated full year 2020 guidance provided on July 30, 2020.
2020 annual guidance for net loss includes $99.8 million of goodwill impairment, $61.4 million of long-lived asset impairments, $4.1 million of restructuring charges and $4.0 million of debt extinguishment loss as of June 30, 2020, but does not include the impact of any such future costs, because due to their nature, they cannot be accurately forecasted. Such costs do not impact Adjusted EBITDA or cash available for dividend, however they are reconciling items between these measures and net loss.
Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors because this non-GAAP measure, when viewed with our GAAP results and accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of our performance than GAAP results alone. Management uses this non-GAAP measure as a supplemental measure to review current period operating performance, comparability measure and performance measure for period-to-period comparisons.
See Addendum I-A for information on Adjusted EBITDA, cash available for dividend and cash available for dividend coverage.
Management uses cash available for dividend as a supplemental performance measure to compute the coverage ratio of estimated cash flows to planned dividends. A forward-looking estimate of cash provided by operating activities is not provided because certain items necessary to estimate cash provided by operating activities, including changes in assets and liabilities, are not estimable at this time. Changes in assets and liabilities were $10.4 million and $(13.2) million for the years ended 2019 and 2018, respectively.