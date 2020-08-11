Log in
Archrock : August Investor Handout

08/11/2020 | 04:28pm EDT

ARCHROCK, INC.

INVESTOR HANDOUT

AUGUST 2020

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this presentation (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this presentation) other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements, many of which are outside the control of Archrock, Inc. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to statements regarding: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, customers and financial conditions; guidance or estimates related to Archrock's results of operations or of financial condition; fundamentals of Archrock's industry, including the attractiveness of returns and valuation, stability of cash flows, demand dynamics and overall outlook, and Archrock's ability to realize the benefits thereof; Archrock's expectations regarding future economic and market conditions and trends; Archrock's operational and financial strategies, including planned growth, coverage and leverage reduction strategies, Archrock's ability to successfully effect those strategies and the expected results therefrom; Archrock's financial and operational outlook; demand and growth opportunities for Archrock's services; structural and process improvement initiatives, the expected timing thereof, Archrock's ability to successfully effect those initiatives and the expected results therefrom; the operational and financial synergies provided by Archrock's size; and statements regarding Archrock's dividend policy.

While Archrock believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. The factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: changes in customer, employee or supplier relationships; local, regional and national economic and financial market conditions and the impact they may have on Archrock and its customers; changes in tax laws; conditions in the oil and gas industry, including a sustained decrease in the level of supply or demand for oil or natural gas or a sustained decrease in the price of oil or natural gas; changes in economic conditions in key operating markets; impacts of world events, including the COVID-19 pandemic; the financial condition of Archrock's customers; the failure of any customer to perform its contractual obligations; changes in safety, health, environmental and other regulations; and the effectiveness of Archrock's control environment, including the identification of control deficiencies.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in Archrock's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Archrock's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, and those set forth from time to time in Archrock's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.archrock.com. Except as required by law, Archrock expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Important Disclosures

Archrock has not provided projected net income from the Elite assets acquired in August 2019 (the "Elite assets"), the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, or a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net income of the Elite assets. Archrock is unable to provide projected net income of the Elite assets or a reconciliation of the projected Adjusted EBITDA of such assets to projected net income from those assets because the calculation of projected Adjusted EBITDA presented herein occurred prior to Archrock obtaining control of the Elite assets and was based on, among other things, projected utilization and rate information combined with high-level operating expense assumptions related to such assets. As such, Archrock does not have sufficient information to project net income from the Elite assets, nor does Archrock have sufficient information regarding all of the reconciling items that may exist between projected Adjusted EBITDA and projected net income for the Elite assets. Therefore, projected net income of the Elite assets and a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA of the assets to projected net income from those assets are not available at this time without unreasonable effort.

3

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock - Company Overview

Growth and returns oriented energy infrastructure company

  • Natural gas compression C-Corp based in Houston, Texas
  • Largest outsourced compression provider in U.S.(1)
  • Compression is a must-run service for gas transportation
  • Specialize in large HP servicing midstream gathering systems
  • Fee-basedcontracts with high-quality,long-term customers
  • Strong geographic diversity across all major U.S. gas & oil basins
  • NYSE: AROC
  • Market Cap: $1.1 billion(2)
  • Enterprise Value: $2.9 billion(2)(3)
  • Dividend: $0.145/quarter(4)
  • Yield: 8%(2)(5)
  • Shares Outstanding: 153 million(2)

Our vision is to provide superior compression services, unmatched technical expertise and an unwavering commitment to safety

  1. Based on total horsepower as of June 30, 2020. (2) Stock price as of August 4, 2020 and shares outstanding as of July 24, 2020. (3) Debt balance as of June 30, 2020.
  1. To be paid on August 14, 2020. (5) Yield calculated as most recent quarterly dividend annualized and divided by the stock price.

4

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Our Rich Company Legacy

Successful 60+ year company history with proven success over time

1950's

1990 - 2006

2007 - 2014

2015 - Current

5

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

An Attractive Energy Infrastructure Investment

Archrock Investment Highlights

Midstream /

Large HP Focus

Resilience

Through Cycles

Structural,

Long-term

Demand

Drivers

Solid Financial

Position

Proactive

Leadership

  • Gathering focus; a leading provider of large HP, 76% of fleet(1)
  • Compression is a must-runservice for gas transportation
  • Attractive, long-term & diversified customer relationships
  • Business driven by oil and gas production
  • Multi-year, fee-based contracts
  • Positive EBITDA generated through cycles
  • Tied to long-term, structural demand for U.S. natural gas
  • Natural gas is reliable, cleaner-burning and affordable
  • Diversified asset footprint in leading basins
  • No near-term debt maturities and >$400 million of liquidity
  • Free cash flow supports dividend payment & debt reduction
  • Peer-leadingdividend coverage of >2.0x
  • Track record of managing capex to market conditions
  • Ongoing fleet standardization & profit growth initiatives
  • Cost of capital & liquidity improved from C-Corp simplification

(1) Based on total operating horsepower as of June 30, 2020.

6

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

The Leader in U.S. Natural Gas Compression

Leading contract compression position supplemented by AMS capabilities

Total Compression Market

Outsourced

~30% of market

Contract Operations(1)

0

1,000

2,000

3,000

4,000

3,613

3,126

2,500

968

850

450

298

Owned

~70% of market

Aftermarket Services (AMS)

  • Our Aftermarket Services business expands our addressable market
  • Allows us to service the customer base that owns their compression
  • Provides attractive diversification to customer and service base

Other 1,200

  1. Chart represents operating HP for outsourced compression (in thousands) as of June 30, 2020; NGS operating HP as of March 31, 2020. Kodiak operating HP reflects announced Pegasus acquisition. Based on SEC filings and management estimates.

7

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Inflection Point in Free Cash Generation in 2020

De-emphasizing growth at this point of the cycle

  • Completion of 3-year growth strategy drives free cash flow generation beginning in 2020
  • Reduced capital spending in 2020 as existing compression equipment capacity sufficient to meet customer demand
  • Free cash flow allocated to dividend payment and debt reduction

Revised 2020 outlook highlights business resiliency(1)

417

400

$MM

328

352

280

385

319

222

118

143

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020E²

Adjusted EBITDA

Capex

Adjusted

EBITDA:

$380-$420 MM

Growth Capex $70-$85 MM

Maintenance & Other

Capex

$60-$70 MM

Cash Interest on Debt

$99 MM

Free Cash Flow

For Dividend Payment &

Debt Reduction

(1) See Addendum I regarding non-GAAP measures for information on Adjusted EBITDA; Updated full year 2020 guidance provided on July 30, 2020. (2) Represents guidance midpoint.8

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Proactive Cost Saving Initiatives

Swift action to adjust to market downturn and enhance cash flow

Reduced 2020 capex budget over 60% vs. 2019

  • No new equipment capex in 2H20
  • 90% of 2020 new horsepower deliveries already contracted with customers
  • Additional flexibility in 2021

Proactive measures to right-size SG&A

  • Significant reduction in discretionary spending
  • Voluntary adjustments to executive base salaries and board fees

Well positioned to protect gross margin

Highly variable operating cost structure

provides for rapid adjustment to match activity

$75-85MM in Annualized Cash Savings

Other, 6%

SG&A, 13%

Contract

Operations

Opex, 33%

Capex, 48%

Total Capital Expenditures $MM

385

319

222

levels

118

130-155

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020E

9

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Top-Tier Metrics Vs. Compression Peers

A unique combination of attractive attributes and valuation

2020E vs. 2019 Adjusted EBITDA(1) Change <-5%

Dividend/Distribution Coverage >1.5x(1)

Leverage <4.5x

C-Corp Structure

IDR Overhang

2020E EV/EBITDA(1) (2)

Current Yield(2)

Peer A

Peer B

AROC

AROC Targets

-4%

2020E vs. 2019 Adjusted EBITDA at

guidance midpoint

> 2.0x

Dividend coverage

3.5-4.0x

Target Leverage

7x 9x 7x

4% 19% 8%

Source: Factset, Bloomberg and Company Reports. Peers include USAC and CCLP. (1) See Addendum I regarding non-GAAP measures for information on Adjusted EBITDA and dividend coverage. (2) Based on Factset and Bloomberg data as of August 4, 2020.

10

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

OPERATIONS

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

A Market Leader in Large Horsepower

Leveraging the growing industry trend towards larger HP units

24%

Small HP

76% Large HP

Fleet Allocation(1)

0%

10%

20%

30%

40%

50%

60%

70%

80%

90%

100%

Drivers of Large HP Demand

Drilling Efficiency

High probability drilling programs allow for efficient infrastructure planning

& Predictability

Large HP is more cost effective than a series of smaller HP units

Increasing Lateral

Longer lateral lengths increase flow to the wellhead

Lengths

Higher volumes require more compression

Pad Drilling from

Pad drilling brings multiple wells to a single wellsite, increasing volumes and

Shale Wells

compression demand

Gas Associated

Lower initial pressure vs. dry gas wells; requires more compression

with Oil

Compressors economically advantaged in gas lift

Production

Note: Small compressors are 1,000 horsepower and less and large compressors are greater than 1,000 horsepower.

(1) Based on total operating horsepower as of June 30, 2020.

12

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Diversified Platform Across Key Shale Basins

Stability and growth opportunity across U.S. production basins

Material presence and scale

in all major U.S. shale

production basins

Niobrara

Marcellus / Utica

Largest U.S. provider of

compression services by

fleet size

Regional diversification

provides protection against

basin-specific headwinds

Mobile units capable of re-

deployment to meet

changing customer demand

or market pressure

SCOOP / STACK

Barnett

Permian

Haynesville

Eagle Ford

Indicates active horsepower unit as of June 30, 2020.

13

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Enhancing The Earnings Power of Our Fleet

Consistent fleet high-grading and operational efficiency gains

Fleet

Standardization

Accretive

Acquisition

Large

Horsepower

19%

Reduction in unit configurations since 2017

~430,000

Primarily large HP added through Elite Compression acquisition

44%

Increase in average HP/unit size since 2017(2)

Contract Operations Gross Margin(1)

63-65%

61%

59%

57%

2017 2018 2019 2020E

Young Fleet ~11 Years

Avg. age of active fleet(2)

(1) See Addendum I regarding non-GAAP measures for information on gross margin. (2) As of June 30, 2020.

14

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Contract Operations Customer Base

Revenue

Diversification

Long-term

Relationships

High

Quality

Deep

Base

Strong relationships with top-tier energy companies

~37%

Major Customers

% of revenue from top 10 customers(1)

~15 years

Avg. relationship length with top 10 customers(2)

6 of 10

Top 10 customers with investment grade credit(3)

~500

Total customers(1)

No single customer represents >10% of revenue

(1) Year-to-date Contract Operations revenue through June 30, 2020. (2) As of June 30, 2020. (3) S&P credit ratings.

15

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Aftermarket Services Capabilities

Opportunities to service customer-owned compressors

  • Ability to serve the entire U.S. compression market
  • Margin contribution from customers with their own compression solutions
  • Minimal capital requirements, enhancing overall returns
  • Leverages existing infrastructure and contract compression business customer network

Field Services

Parts

Shop Services

  • Scheduled on-site maintenance
  • Major on-site maintenance
  • Unscheduled on-site call- outs
  • Sale of compressor components (engines, compressors, other parts)
  • Used for maintenance and repair of compression equipment
  • Parts remanufacturing, valve repair and machining
  • Re-designof existing assets to meet new operating requirements
  • Performed in Archrock shops across the U.S.

16

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

FUNDAMENTALS

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

U.S. Natural Gas Supply

Manageable declines expected following years of record production

U.S. gas

Bcf/d

53

51

55

66

73

92

84

2000

2004

2008

2012

2016

2019

2021E

100

80

60

  • The U.S. experienced over 25% growth in U.S. natural gas production from 2016-2019
    • Shale gas grew to ~65% of total U.S. natural gas production, up from virtually no production in the early 2000's
  • EIA now forecasts 3-6% declines in U.S. natural gas production in both 2020 and 2021
    • Driven by associated natural gas declines
  • Near-term,production resuming from shut-in wells
  • Potential dry gas price and supply response to satisfy stable demand

40

20

1998

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Source: EIA Short Term Energy Outlook 2020 (July 2020).

Spot Henry Hub Natural Gas Price Forecast

/mmbtu

$3.30

$3.00

$2.70

$2.40

$2.10

$1.80

$1.50

2019

2020E

2021E

18

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Compression Benefiting from Stable Natural Gas Prices

Historically low and stable U.S. natural gas prices providing reliable and affordable feedstock

$14

U.S. Natural Gas Prices(1)

Trailing 75D Avg.

$12

$10

Current (1)

$8

~$2-5/mmbtu

$6

$4

$2

$0

  • Natural gas prices averaged ~$2-5/mmbtu for the past decade, with current prices at decade lows
  • Low and stable pricing required to support long- term, multi-billion dollar investments for global LNG infrastructure, petchem plants, gas power generation, etc.
  • Resulting production growth driving increased demand for domestic energy infrastructure including compression

Natural gas market share of U.S. power generation continues to grow, displacing coal

U.S. Power Generation Market Share(2)

60%

40%

20%

0%

Natural Gas

Coal

  • Significant U.S. natural gas production growth driven by successful monetization of U.S. shale
  • Natural gas surpassed coal as a fuel source in 2016
    • Reliable
    • Cleaner-burning
    • Affordable

Source: EIA. (1) As of 8/5/20. (2) EIA July 2020 Monthly Energy Review.

19

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Natural Gas Demand Relatively Resilient

Revised near-term natural gas demand outlook remains above 3-year average

  • Natural gas demand expected to remain above 2017-2019 average
  • Electric generation demand, LNG exports and exports to Mexico still anticipated to be up year- over-year in 2020
  • COVID-19impact on demand for gas more muted

US Energy Consumption

2020 vs. 2019

0%

-5%

Natural

Liquids

Gas

Fuels

-10%

than for oil in 2020

Bcf/d

120

100

80

60

40

-15%

U.S. Natural Gas Demand (1)

Jan

Feb Mar Apr May

Jun

Jul

Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

2017-2019 Avg

2019

2020

2021

Source: EIA Short Term Energy Outlook 2020 (July 2020). (1) Includes LNG exports and net pipeline exports

20

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Long-Term Secular Natural Gas Demand Drivers

Robust demand drivers led by natural gas export opportunities

LNG Exports

Residential & Commercial

Industrial

Electric Power

Bcf/d

U.S. Natural Gas Demand Growth(1)

105

4

-2

101

100

4

95

5

90

90

85

80

2019

LNG Exports Net Pipeline

Industrial

Other

2024

Exports

Domestic

Demand

Bcf/d

U.S. Imports / Exports(1)

35

Forecast

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

(5)

(10)

(15)

2000

2010

2020

2030

2040

2050

LNG Imports

Canada (Pipeline) Imports

LNG Exports

Mexico (Pipeline) Exports

Canada (Pipeline) Exports

(1) Source: EIA Annual Energy Outlook 2020 (January 2020).

21

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

ESG

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock: A Responsible Company

Making the difference where it matters

ENVIRONMENTAL

  • Dedicated focus on air quality and health
  • Continuous fleet efficiency and emissions upgrades
  • Devoted to recycling our consumable products
  • Active member of our communities

SOCIAL

  • Full range of employee benefits
  • Extensive training and ongoing mentoring
  • Inclusive hiring practices encourage diversity and equality
  • Employee satisfaction regularly surveyed

GOVERNANCE

  • 7 of 9 directors are independent
  • 1 non-independent director represents major stockholder
  • 2 of 9 directors are female
  • Separate Chairman and CEO
  • Annual director elections; all have energy industry expertise

Best in Class Safety Record

"We believe that nothing is more important than safety - both on the job and away from it - and that is

why excellence in safety is a core value at Archrock." - Brad Childers, President & CEO

  • Implemented Target Zero internal HSE program, reporting directly to CEO along with quarterly safety results to board of directors
  • Member of ISNetworld® with best in class TRIR of 0.54 in 2019
  • GPS monitoring of vehicles with RVIR of 0.21 in 2019

23

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

FINANCIALS

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Prudent Stewards of Capital

1

Capital policy based on balancing three objectives

Capital

Return

2

Leverage

Reduction

3

Capital

Investment

0.58/share

Annual dividend

3.5x-4.0x

Debt-to-EBITDA Target

-74%

2020 organic

growth capex vs.

2019

  • 2Q20 dividend unchanged compared to 1Q20 and
    2Q19 dividend amount
  • Robust 2Q20 dividend coverage of 2.6x(1)
  • No near-term debt maturities
  • Debt reduction expected during 2020
  • Significant reduction in capital required to meet customer demand
  • 2020 HP deliveries already under multi-year customer contracts

(1) See Addendum I regarding non-GAAP measures for information on Adjusted EBITDA, cash available for dividend and cash available for dividend coverage.

25

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Solid Profitability Through Cycle

A resilient business model tied to production, not commodity prices

Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)(1)

Oil

26%

28%

35%

35%

38%

41%

35%

39%

43%

Gas

$/bbl

$/MMBtu

$120

$6

$100

$5

Track record of generating

attractive EBITDA margins

$80

$4

Financial performance

tied to production

$60

$3

Proactive operational

enhancements through

$40

$2

cycles drive steady margin

improvement

$20

$1

Realize positive EBITDA

203

233

302

339

383

328

280

352

417

through cycles

$0

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

$0

Crude oil prices

Natural gas prices

Adjusted EBITDA

Source for oil and gas prices: EIA as of December 31, 2019.

  1. See Addendum I regarding non-GAAP measures for information on Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We revised our definition of Adjusted EBITDA to exclude the impact of non-cashstock-based compensation. Historical periods for the years ended December 31, 2011 and 2012 have not been updated to conform to the current definition.

26

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Financial & Operational Momentum

Improving profitability trend and fleet utilization benefiting the company

Revenue ($MM)

Contract Operations

Aftermarket Services

232

233

236

238

245

246

250

227

220

212

43

47

42

54

52

61

63

57

32

51

169

176

183

186

198

204

207

188

161

166

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Adjusted EBITDA(1) ($MM)

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

42%

42%

46%

46%

45%

46%

38%

39%

39%

37%

98

101

112

113

113

101

81

85

89

91

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Gross Margin(1)%

Contract Operations

AMS

Total

60%

59%

59%

59%

59%

62%

62%

63%

62%

66%

50%

48%

49%

49%

50%

53%

54%

55%

54%

58%

17%

17%

20%

15%

18%

19%

19%

15%

18%

11%

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Total Operating HP (period end)

Operating HP (000s)

Utilization (%)

4,100

86%

86%

88%

89%

88%

88%

88%

89%

89%

86%

90%

3,900

3,700

3,916

3,926

3,883

80%

3,500

3,561

3,611

3,613

70%

3,530

3,465

3,300

3,354

60%

3,314

3,100

50%

2,900

2,700

40%

2,500

30%

1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20

(1) See Addendum I regarding non-GAAP measures for information on gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin.

27

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Recent Financial Highlights

Impressive performance in 2Q 2020

In 000s, except dividend coverage and

2Q 2019

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

horsepower utilization

Revenue

$238,390

$249,697

$220,316

Net income (loss)

$11,423

$(61,187)

$(30,381)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$100,664

$112,915

$100,509

Cash available for dividend(1)

$55,354

$62,114

$58,036

Dividend coverage(1)

2.5x

2.8x

2.6x

Total operating horsepower (period end)

3,611

3,883

3,613

Horsepower utilization (period end)

88%

89%

86%

Solid 2Q 2020 financial and operational performance

  • Free cash flow generation
  • Leverage reduced to 4.1x from 4.4x in 2Q19
  • Strong dividend coverage of 2.6x

(1) See Addendum I regarding non-GAAP measures for information on Adjusted EBITDA, cash available for dividend and cash available for dividend coverage.

28

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Solid Balance Sheet Position

Manageable leverage and no near-term debt maturities

Balance Sheet & Funding Overview

  • No near-term debt maturities
  • Stable, well-collateralized revolver
  • Expect debt reduction in 2020
  • Ample liquidity of $415 million(1)
  • Leverage ratio of 4.1x(1)
  • Well below covenant leverage threshold of 5.25x(2)

Debt Maturity Schedule(1) ($MM)

A

Revolving credit

facility due

November 2024

A

B

6.875% senior

notes due

B

C

April 2027

C

6.25% senior

823

notes due April

2028

500

500

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028

Archrock Liquidity Summary(1)

$MM

June 30, 2020

Revolving credit facility capacity

$1,250

Borrowings under facility

$(823)

Letters of credit

$(12)

Liquidity at Archrock

$415

  1. As of June 30, 2020.
  2. Covenant level beginning 3Q20.

29

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Executing on Balance Sheet Goals

Reducing leverage to strengthen balance sheet

AB

Debt repayment in 2020 will partially offset

Achieved leverage reduction via

Adjusted EBITDA declines

consistent growth in Adjusted EBITDA

Targeting 3.5-4.0x leverage ratio

Covenant:

5.25x(1)

5.2x

5.0x

A

4.9x

4.7x

4.4x

4.4x

4.4x

4.3x

4.2x

B

4.1x

4.1x

3.5 - 4.0x

4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20

Target

Note: 4Q17 and 1Q18 are presented pro forma for the merger of APLP. 1Q20 presented pro forma for redemption of senior notes due 2022. (1) Covenant level beginning 3Q20.

30

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Revised Financial Guidance

Updated forecast reflects business resiliency and additional capital discipline

Revised

2019 ($MM)

2020 Guidance(1)

($MM)

Net Income (Loss):

$97

$(77) - $(37)

Adjusted EBITDA: (2)

$417

$380

- $420

Selling, General & Administrative:

$118

$113 - $116

Cash Available for Dividend: (2)

$236

$221 - $251

Total Capital Expenditures:

$385

$130

- $155

Growth Capital Expenditures:

$300

$70

- $85

(1) Updated full year 2020 guidance provided on July 30, 2020.

(2) See Addendum I regarding non-GAAP measures for information on Adjusted EBITDA and cash available for dividend.

31

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Key Takeaways

We are the leader in U.S. natural gas compression

Midstream /

Resilience

Structural,

Solid Financial

Proactive

Long-term

Large HP Focus

Through Cycles

Position

Leadership

Demand Drivers

32

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

APPENDIX

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Compression 101 - What Do We Do?

Compression increases pressure within a pipeline to transport natural gas

    1. Must-RunService
  • Equipment that moves natural gas through infrastructure systems to consuming markets
  • Compression also used to provide enhanced oil recovery through gas lift
  • 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year operation
  • Compression needed across the energy value chain, from the wellhead to distribution
  • Can be owned or outsourced to a compression specialist such as Archrock

What Does it Look Like?

Benefits to customer of outsourcing

Leverages Archrock's compression expertise

Reduces capital expenditures

Utilizes Archrock's operational footprint & execution capability

Limits risk of idle customer assets after initial application

Large horsepower unit (1,875 HP)

34

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock's Focus on Midstream

Our midstream focus results in greater stability

UPSTREAM

MIDSTREAM

DOWNSTREAM

Drilling

Completions

Gathering

Processing

Large Pipeline/

Refining

Marketing

Storage

Archrock's Compression Focus

We provide compression services for midstream applications

Characteristic

The Midstream Benefit

The Result to Archrock

Production Focused

Relatively stable compression demand

Average utilization of 86% (1)

Longer Contracts

Longer-term,fee-based assignments

Average time on-site of ~3 years

Earnings Stability

Relative EBITDA stability through cycles

Shareholder return and debt

reduction

Financial Flexibility

Strong cash flow generation

>2x dividend coverage

(1) Average end of period utilization for 2013-2019.

35

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Management Overview

Highly qualified and experienced management team

D. Bradley Childers, President and Chief Executive Officer

Brad Childers is President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Archrock, Inc. Previously, he served as Chairman of the Board of Archrock GP LLC, the managing general partner of Archrock Partners, L.P., as Senior Vice President and as President, North America Operations, of Exterran Energy Solutions, L.P. and as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development. Prior to the 2007 merger of Hanover Compressor Company and Universal Compression Holdings, Inc. ("Universal"), Childers joined Universal in 2002 and served in a number of management positions, including as President of the International Division of Universal Compression, Inc. (Universal's wholly owned subsidiary), and as Senior Vice President, Business Development of Universal. Childers also is an officer of certain Archrock majority-owned subsidiaries.

Doug S. Aron, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Doug Aron is Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Archrock, Inc., and he is also an officer and director of certain Archrock majority- owned subsidiaries. Mr. Aron previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of HollyFrontier Corporation from 2011 to 2017, having served in the same capacity for Frontier Oil Corporation from 2009. He also served as Frontier's Vice President of Corporate Finance from 2005 to 2009 and as Director of Investor Relations from 2001 to 2005. During 2017, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Nine Energy Service.

Jason G. Ingersoll, Senior Vice President, Sales and Operations Support

Jason Ingersoll is Senior Vice President of Marketing & Sales of Archrock Inc., where he is responsible for sales teams and processes, including direct sales, strategic accounts, business development and sales support infrastructure. He also serves as Senior Vice President of Marketing & Sales of Archrock GP LLC. Previously, he held positions of increasing responsibility with Exterran Energy Solutions, L.P., including Vice President, Sales, Regional Vice President of the West Region of North America, Business Unit Director of the Northern Rockies and Business Unit Director of the Southern Rockies. He joined a predecessor of Archrock, Universal Compression in 1998 where he held several positions of increasing responsibility including Country Manager of China located in Beijing, China.

Stephanie C. Hildebrandt, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

Stephanie Hildebrandt is Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Archrock, Inc. Prior to joining Archrock in August 2017, Hildebrandt was a partner with the Houston law firm of Norton Rose Fulbright, with a practice focused on corporate governance, energy transactions and mergers and acquisitions. Previously, she was Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., a publicly traded pipeline partnership and a provider of midstream energy service, from 2010 to 2014, and held various other roles at Enterprise from 2004, including Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Secretary. Hildebrandt was an attorney for El Paso Corporation / GulfTerra Energy Partners from 2001 until its merger with Enterprise in 2004 and an attorney for Texaco, Inc. from 1989 to 2001.

Eric Thode, Senior Vice President, Operations

Eric Thode is Senior Vice President, Operations. He previously served as Vice President, Operations from October 2018 and as Vice President of the South Texas Business Unit prior to this. He was the Director of the South Texas Business Unit from December 2014 to July 2018 and the Director of the Barnett Business Unit from June 2012 to December 2014 of Archrock Services, L.P., our wholly-owned operating subsidiary. He also previously served as Director, Business Development, negotiating alliance contracts that generated over $100 million in annual revenue. He has worked with us and our predecessor subsidiaries, Exterran Energy Services, L.P. and Universal Compression, Inc., since 2004. Prior to joining us, Mr. Thode worked at Enron Corporation as Director, Public Relations from 1999 to 2004 and at TEPPCO Partners as Manager, Government and Public Affairs from 1991 to 1999.

36

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock Addendum I-A

Archrock, Inc.

Gross margin, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as total revenue less cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization). Gross margin percentage is defined as gross margin divided by revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as net income (loss) excluding loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, long-lived asset impairment, goodwill impairment, restatement and other charges, restructuring charges, debt extinguishment loss, transaction-related costs, non-cashstock-based compensation expense, indemnification (income) expense, net and other items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

Cash available for dividend, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as net income (loss) excluding loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, long-lived asset impairment, goodwill impairment, restatement and other charges, restructuring charges, debt extinguishment loss, transaction-related costs, non-cash stock- based compensation expense and indemnification (income) expense, net less maintenance capital expenditures, other capital expenditures, cash taxes and cash interest expense. Cash available for dividend coverage is defined as cash available for dividend divided by dividends declared.

37

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock Addendum I-B

($ in thousands)

Q1-17

Q2-17

Q3-17

Q4-17

2017

Q1-18

Q2-18

Q3-18

Q4-18

2018

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

2019

Q1-20

Q2-20

Revenue

Contract Operations

$149,984

$151,114

$153,524

$156,299

$610,921

$161,197

$165,450

$169,509

$176,380

$672,536

$182,507

$186,258

$198,337

$204,437

$771,539

$206,974

$187,949

Aftermarket Services

39,901

46,868

44,329

52,636

183,734

50,843

61,420

62,863

56,779

231,905

53,652

52,132

46,612

41,550

193,946

42,723

32,367

Total Revenue

189,885

197,982

197,853

208,935

794,655

212,040

226,870

232,372

233,159

904,441

236,159

238,390

244,949

245,987

965,485

249,697

220,316

Cost of Sales (excluding depreciation

and amortization)

Contract Operations

64,097

62,243

71,951

64,714

263,005

64,595

67,809

69,056

71,553

273,013

74,735

70,521

75,941

76,063

297,260

78,651

63,390

Aftermarket Services

33,732

39,609

38,486

44,090

155,917

42,337

50,793

50,043

48,181

191,354

43,902

42,215

37,625

35,236

158,978

34,991

28,686

Total Cost of Sales (excluding

depreciation and amortization)

97,829

101,852

110,437

108,804

418,922

106,932

118,602

119,099

119,734

464,367

118,637

112,736

113,566

111,299

456,238

113,642

92,076

Gross Margin (1)

Contract Operations

85,887

88,871

81,573

91,585

347,916

96,602

97,641

100,453

104,827

399,523

107,772

115,737

122,396

128,374

474,279

128,323

124,559

Aftermarket Services

6,169

7,259

5,843

8,546

27,817

8,506

10,627

12,820

8,598

40,551

9,750

9,917

8,987

6,314

34,968

7,732

3,681

Total Gross Margin

92,056

96,130

87,416

100,131

375,733

105,108

108,268

113,273

113,425

440,074

117,522

125,654

131,383

134,688

509,247

136,055

128,240

Gross Margin Percentage(1)

Contract Operations

57%

59%

53%

59%

57%

60%

59%

59%

59%

59%

59%

62%

62%

63%

61%

62%

66%

Aftermarket Services

15%

15%

13%

16%

15%

17%

17%

20%

15%

17%

18%

19%

19%

15%

18%

18%

11%

Total Gross Margin Percentage

48%

49%

44%

48%

47%

50%

48%

49%

49%

49%

50%

53%

54%

55%

53%

54%

58%

(1) See Addendum I-A for more information on gross margin and gross margin percentage and Addendum I-C for a reconciliation to net income (loss).

38

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock Addendum I-C

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Gross Margin

(in thousands)

Q1-17

Q2-17

Q3-17

Q4-17

Q1-18

Q2-18

Q3-18

Q4-18

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

Net income (loss)

($14,013)

($4,036)

($12,683)

$49,142

$2,069

$4,149

$9,974

$12,968

$19,456

$11,423

$20,407

$46,044

($61,187) ($30,381)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

-

54

-

-

-

-

-

273

-

-

-

-

-

Selling, general and administrative

27,553

25,162

29,108

29,660

27,508

26,649

26,298

21,108

28,989

28,618

29,526

30,594

30,626

28,745

Depreciation and amortization

47,772

47,248

47,463

46,080

44,455

43,331

43,779

43,381

44,106

45,482

48,409

50,087

49,822

48,849

Long-lived asset impairment

8,245

5,508

7,105

8,284

4,710

6,953

6,660

9,804

3,092

8,632

7,097

25,842

6,195

55,210

Goodwill impairment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

99,830

-

Restatement and other charges

801

1,920

566

1,083

485

(1,076)

396

214

421

24

-

-

-

-

Restructuring and other charges

457

366

422

141

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,728

2,408

Interest expense

21,421

22,504

22,892

21,943

22,547

23,337

23,518

23,926

23,617

25,954

27,401

27,709

29,665

25,778

Debt extinguishment loss

291

-

-

-

-

2,450

-

-

-

3,653

-

-

-

3,971

Transaction-related costs

-

-

-

275

4,125

5,686

182

169

180

2,687

4,905

441

-

-

(Gain) loss on sale of assets, net

(757)

(1,032)

(2,663)

(1,223)

(1,195)

(994)

(719)

(2,766)

16

(1,801)

(7,859)

(6,372)

(4,116)

2,189

Other (income) loss, net

(37)

70

(53)

(223)

50

(650)

59

384

(221)

(209)

49

(280)

(555)

(438)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

323

(1,580)

(4,795)

(55,031)

354

(1,567)

3,126

4,237

(2,407)

1,191

1,448

(39,377)

(15,953)

(8,091)

Gross margin(1)

$92,056

$96,130

$87,416

$100,131

$105,108

$108,268

$113,273

$113,425

$117,522

$125,654

$131,383

$134,688

$136,055

$128,240

(1) See Addendum I-A for more information on gross margin.

39

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Q2-20

Archrock Addendum I-D

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

($ in thousands)

Q1-17

Q2-17

Q3-17

Q4-17

Q1-18

Q2-18

Q3-18

Q4-18

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

Net income (loss)

($14,013)

($4,036)

($12,683)

$49,142

$2,069

$4,149

$9,974

$12,968

$19,456

$11,423

$20,407

$46,044 ($61,187) ($30,381)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

-

54

-

-

-

-

-

273

-

-

-

-

-

Depreciation and amortization

47,772

47,248

47,463

46,080

44,455

43,331

43,779

43,381

44,106

45,482

48,409

50,087

49,822

48,849

Long-lived asset impairment

8,245

5,508

7,105

8,284

4,710

6,953

6,660

9,804

3,092

8,632

7,097

25,842

6,195

55,210

Goodwill impairment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

99,830

-

Restatement and other charges

801

1,920

566

1,083

485

(1,076)

396

214

421

24

-

-

-

-

Restructuring and other charges

457

366

422

141

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,728

2,408

Corporate office relocation costs

-

-

1,318

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Interest expense

21,421

22,504

22,892

21,943

22,547

23,337

23,518

23,926

23,617

25,954

27,401

27,709

29,665

25,778

Debt extinguishment loss

291

-

-

-

-

2,450

-

-

-

3,653

-

-

-

3,971

Transaction-related costs

-

-

-

275

4,125

5,686

182

169

180

2,687

4,905

441

-

-

Stock-based compensation expense

2,153

1,922

2,042

2,344

1,794

1,969

1,804

1,821

2,357

1,512

2,276

1,960

3,006

2,772

Indemnification (income) expense, net

59

330

23

17

-

(538)

27

1,037

101

106

190

(194)

(191)

(7)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

323

(1,580)

(4,795)

(55,031)

354

(1,567)

3,126

4,237

(2,407)

1,191

1,448

(39,377)

(15,953)

(8,091)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$67,509

$74,182

$64,407

$74,278

$80,539

$84,694

$89,466

$97,557

$91,196

$100,664

$112,133

$112,512

$112,915

$100,509

Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)

36%

37%

33%

36%

38%

37%

39%

42%

39%

42%

46%

46%

45%

46%

(1) See Addendum I-A for more information on Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin.

40

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock Addendum I-E

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

($ in thousands)

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Net income (loss)

($355,308)

($37,696)

$126,606

$88,661

($125,697)

($65,243)

$18,410

$29,160

$97,330

(Income) loss from discontinued

operations, net of tax

242,605

(96,966)

(129,654)

(105,774)

(33,677)

426

54

-

273

Depreciation and amortization

178,492

181,678

187,476

212,268

229,127

208,986

188,563

174,946

188,084

Long-lived asset impairment

5,716

131,417

16,696

42,828

124,979

87,435

29,142

28,127

44,663

Restructuring and other charges

4,463

2,579

-

5,394

4,745

16,901

1,386

-

-

Restatement and other charges

-

-

-

-

-

13,470

4,370

19

445

Corporate Office Relocation Charges

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,318

-

-

Goodwill impairment

31,994

-

-

-

3,738

-

-

-

-

Debt extinguishment costs

-

-

-

-

9,201

-

291

2,450

3,653

Interest expense

145,100

129,058

112,194

112,273

107,617

83,899

88,760

93,328

104,681

Indemnification (income) expense, net

-

-

-

-

-

(2,593)

430

526

203

Transaction-related costs

-

-

246

2,471

-

172

275

10,162

8,213

Stock-based compensation(1)

N/A

N/A

6,418

8,998

10,029

8,969

8,41

7,388

8,105

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(50,379)

(77,034)

(17,840)

(28,066)

53,189

(24,604)

(61,083)

6,150

(39,145)

Adjusted EBITDA(1), (2)

$202,683

$233,036

$302,142

$339,053

$383,251

$327,818

$280,377

$352,256

$416,505

Revenues

Contract Operations

570,780

596,011

627,844

729,103

781,166

647,828

610,921

672,536

771,539

Aftermarket Services

209,076

240,813

234,928

230,050

216,942

159,241

183,734

231,905

193,946

Total

$779,856

$836,824

$862,772

$959,153

$998,108

$807,069

$794,655

$904,441

$965,485

Adjusted EBITDA margin(2)

26%

28%

35%

35%

38%

41%

35%

39%

43%

  1. We revised our definition of Adjusted EBITDA to exclude the impact of non-cashstock-based compensation expense. Historical periods for the years ended December 31, 2011 and 2012 have not been updated to conform to the current definition.
  2. See Addendum I-A for more information on Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin.

41

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock Addendum I-F

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Available for Dividend

($ in thousands)

Q1-18

Q2-18

Q3-18

Q4-18

2018

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

2019

Q1-20

Q2-20

Net income

$2,069

$4,149

$9,974

$12,968

$29,160

$19,456

$11,423

$20,407

$46,044

$97,330 ($61,187) ($30,381)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

273

-

-

-

273

-

-

Depreciation and amortization

44,455

43,331

43,779

43,381

174,946

44,106

45,482

48,409

50,087

188,084

49,822

48,849

Long-lived asset impairment

4,710

6,953

6,660

9,804

28,127

3,092

8,632

7,097

25,842

44,663

6,195

55,210

Goodwill impairment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

99,830

-

Restatement and other charges

485

(1,076)

396

214

19

421

24

-

-

445

-

-

Restructuring charges

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,728

2,408

Interest expense

22,547

23,337

23,518

23,926

93,328

23,617

25,954

27,401

27,709

104,681

29,665

25,778

Debt extinguishment loss

-

2,450

-

-

2,450

-

3,653

-

-

3,653

-

3,971

Transaction-related costs

4,125

5,686

182

169

10,162

180

2,687

4,905

441

8,213

-

-

Stock-based compensation expense

1,794

1,969

1,804

1,821

7,388

2,357

1,512

2,276

1,960

8,105

3,006

2,772

Indemnification (income) expense, net

-

(538)

27

1,037

526

101

106

190

(194)

203

(191)

(7)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

354

(1,567)

3,126

4,237

6,150

(2,407)

1,191

1,448

(39,377)

(39,145)

(15,953)

(8,091)

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$80,539

$84,694

$89,466

$97,557

$352,256

$91,196

$100,664

$112,133

$112,512

$416,505

$112,915

$100,509

Less: Maintenance capital expenditures

(11,135)

(13,121)

(12,553)

(12,924)

(49,733)

(14,524)

(17,174)

(14,145)

(12,748)

(58,592)

(15,157)

(8,965)

Less: Other capital expenditures

(4,564)

(4,479)

(4,797)

(3,975)

(17,815)

(7,124)

(3,456)

(5,566)

(10,005)

(26,151)

(8,002)

(9,086)

Less: Cash tax (payment) refund

679

1,439

(78)

91

2,131

623

(452)

1,514

288

1,973

195

-

Less: Cash interest expense

(20,382)

(21,303)

(21,668)

(22,102)

(85,455)

(21,759)

(24,228)

(25,630)

(25,834)

(97,451)

(27,837)

(24,422)

Cash available for dividend (1)

$45,137

$47,230

$50,370

$58,647

$201,384

$48,412

$55,354

$68,306

$64,213

$236,284

$62,114

$58,036

Dividend declared for the period per share

0.12

0.132

0.132

0.132

0.516

0.132

0.145

0.145

0.145

0.567

0.145

0.145

Dividend declared for the period to all shareholders

15,553

17,116

17,094

17,261

67,024

17,242

22,064

22,051

22,030

83,329

22,226

22,229

Cash available for dividend coverage (1)

2.90x

2.76x

2.95x

3.40x

3.00x

2.81x

2.51x

3.10x

2.90x

2.80x

2.79x

2.61x

(1) See Addendum I-A for information on Adjusted EBITDA, cash available for dividend and cash available for dividend coverage.

42

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock Addendum I-F(cont.)

Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Cash Available for Dividend

($ in thousands)

Q1-18

Q2-18

Q3-18

Q4-18

2018

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

2019

Q1-20

Q2-20

Cash flows from operating activities

$62,455

$42,760

$65,490

$55,242

$225,947

$81,400

$67,263

$74,962

$66,522

$290,147

$99,129

$67,945

Cash flows used in discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

269

-

269

-

-

Inventory write-downs

(465)

(553)

(167)

(429)

(1,614)

(222)

(270)

(170)

(282)

(944)

(282)

(413)

(Provision for) benefit from credit losses

(620)

(288)

(636)

(133)

(1,677)

(428)

93

(644)

(1,588)

(2,567)

(752)

(1,530)

Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net

1,195

993

706

2,780

5,674

(16)

1,801

7,859

6,372

16,016

4,116

(2,189)

Current income tax provision (benefit)

59

55

285

513

912

476

127

(41)

(110)

452

13

60

Cash tax (payment) refund

679

1,439

(78)

91

2,131

623

(452)

1,514

288

1,973

195

-

Amortization of operating lease ROU assets

Amortization of contract costs

Deferred revenue recognized in earnings

Restatement and other charges

Cash restructuring charges

Transaction-related costs

Indemnification (income) expense, net

Changes in assets and liabilities

Maintenance capital expenditures

Other capital expenditures

Proceeds from (payments for) settlement of interest rate swaps that include financing elements

-

-

-

-

-

(712)

(713)

(726)

(780)

(2,931)

(781)

(846)

(2,884)

(3,397)

(4,051)

(4,607)

(14,939)

(5,117)

(5,607)

(6,110)

(6,496)

(23,330)

(6,805)

(6,851)

5,171

6,104

6,146

11,008

28,428

12,749

12,478

8,311

8,730

42,268

7,735

5,027

485

(1,076)

396

214

19

421

24

-

-

445

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,667

2,307

4,125

5,686

182

169

10,162

180

2,687

4,905

441

8,213

-

-

-

(538)

27

1,037

526

101

106

190

(194)

203

(191)

(7)

(9,159)

13,647

(726)

9,410

13,173

(19,788)

(1,960)

(2,625)

14,006

(10,367)

(18,683)

13,283

(11,135)

(13,121)

(12,553)

(12,924)

(49,733)

(14,524)

(17,174)

(14,145)

(12,748)

(58,592)

(15,157)

(8,965)

(4,564)

(4,479)

(4,797)

(3,975)

(17,815)

(7,124)

(3,456)

(5,566)

(10,005)

(26,151)

(8,002)

(9,086)

(205)

(2)

146

251

190

393

407

323

57

1,180

(88)

(699)

Cash available for dividend (1)

$45,137

$47,230

$50,370

$58,647

$201,384

$48,412

$55,354

$68,306

$64,213

$ 236,284

$62,114

$58,036

(1) See Addendum I-A for information on cash available for dividend.

43

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock Addendum I-G

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Available for Dividend

Full Year 2020 Guidance (1)

Low

High

Net loss (2)

$(77,000)

$(37,000)

Depreciation and amortization

190,000

190,000

Interest expense

105,000

105,000

Stock-based compensation expense

11,000

11,000

Benefit from income taxes

(18,000)

(18,000)

Goodwill impairment and other expenses

169,000

169,000

Adjusted EBITDA (3) (4)

$380,000

$420,000

Less: Maintenance capital expenditures

(37,000)

(43,000)

Less: Other capital expenditures

(23,000)

(27,000)

Less: Cash interest expense

(99,000)

(99,000)

Cash available for dividend (4) (5)

$221,000

$251,000

  1. Updated full year 2020 guidance provided on July 30, 2020.
  2. 2020 annual guidance for net loss includes $99.8 million of goodwill impairment, $61.4 million of long-lived asset impairments, $4.1 million of restructuring charges and $4.0 million of debt extinguishment loss as of June 30, 2020, but does not include the impact of any such future costs, because due to their nature, they cannot be accurately forecasted. Such costs do not impact Adjusted EBITDA or cash available for dividend, however they are reconciling items between these measures and net loss
  3. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors because this non-GAAP measure, when viewed with our GAAP results and accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of our performance than GAAP results alone. Management uses this non-GAAP measure as a supplemental measure to review current period operating performance, comparability measure and performance measure for period-to-period comparisons.
  4. See Addendum I-A for information on Adjusted EBITDA and cash available for dividend.
  5. Management uses cash available for dividend as a supplemental performance measure to compute the coverage ratio of estimated cash flows to planned dividends. A forward-looking estimate of cash provided by operating activities is not provided because certain items necessary to estimate cash provided by operating activities, including changes in assets and liabilities, are not estimable at this time. Changes in assets and liabilities were $10.4 million and $(13.2) million for the years ended 2019 and 2018, respectively.

44

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

2020 Guidance

$ in thousands

Net loss (2)

Adjusted EBITDA (3) (4)

Cash available for dividend (4) (5)

Segment

Contract operations revenue

Contract operations gross margin percentage Aftermarket services revenue Aftermarket services gross margin percentage

Selling, general and administrative

Capital expenditures

Growth capital expenditures

Maintenance capital expenditures

Other capital expenditures

Full Year 2020 Guidance (1)

LowHigh

$(77,000)

$(37,000)

380,000

420,000

221,000

251,000

$735,000

$745,000

63.0%

65.0%

$135,000

$145,000

14.0%

16.0%

$113,000

$116,000

$70,000

$85,000

37,000

43,000

23,000

27,000

  1. Updated full year 2020 guidance provided on July 30, 2020.
  2. 2020 annual guidance for net loss includes $99.8 million of goodwill impairment, $61.4 million of long-lived asset impairments, $4.1 million of restructuring charges and $4.0 million of debt extinguishment loss as of June 30, 2020, but does not include the impact of any such future costs, because due to their nature, they cannot be accurately forecasted. Such costs do not impact Adjusted EBITDA or cash available for dividend, however they are reconciling items between these measures and net loss.
  3. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors because this non-GAAP measure, when viewed with our GAAP results and accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of our performance than GAAP results alone. Management uses this non-GAAP measure as a supplemental measure to review current period operating performance, comparability measure and performance measure for period-to-period comparisons.
  4. See Addendum I-A for information on Adjusted EBITDA, cash available for dividend and cash available for dividend coverage.
  5. Management uses cash available for dividend as a supplemental performance measure to compute the coverage ratio of estimated cash flows to planned dividends. A forward-looking estimate of cash provided by operating activities is not provided because certain items necessary to estimate cash provided by operating activities, including changes in assets and liabilities, are not estimable at this time. Changes in assets and liabilities were $10.4 million and $(13.2) million for the years ended 2019 and 2018, respectively.

45

ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC)

CONTACT US

Investor Relations

Megan Repine (VP of Investor Relations)

  1. 836-8360investor.relations@archrock.com www.archrock.com/aroc

Corporate Headquarters

9807 Katy Freeway

Suite 100

Houston, TX 77024

Disclaimer

Archrock Inc. published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 20:27:20 UTC
