Archrock : August Investor Handout

(NYSE:AROC) Important Disclosures Archrock has not provided projected net income from the Elite assets acquired in August 2019 (the "Elite assets"), the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, or a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net income of the Elite assets. Archrock is unable to provide projected net income of the Elite assets or a reconciliation of the projected Adjusted EBITDA of such assets to projected net income from those assets because the calculation of projected Adjusted EBITDA presented herein occurred prior to Archrock obtaining control of the Elite assets and was based on, among other things, projected utilization and rate information combined with high-level operating expense assumptions related to such assets. As such, Archrock does not have sufficient information to project net income from the Elite assets, nor does Archrock have sufficient information regarding all of the reconciling items that may exist between projected Adjusted EBITDA and projected net income for the Elite assets. Therefore, projected net income of the Elite assets and a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA of the assets to projected net income from those assets are not available at this time without unreasonable effort. 3 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) Archrock - Company Overview Growth and returns oriented energy infrastructure company Natural gas compression C-Corp based in Houston, Texas

C-Corp based in Houston, Texas Largest outsourced compression provider in U.S. (1)

Compression is a must-run service for gas transportation

must-run service for gas transportation Specialize in large HP servicing midstream gathering systems

Fee-based contracts with high-quality,long-term customers

contracts with high-quality,long-term customers Strong geographic diversity across all major U.S. gas & oil basins NYSE : AROC

: AROC Market Cap: $1.1 billion (2)

Enterprise Value: $2.9 billion (2)(3)

Dividend: $0.145/quarter (4)

$0.145/quarter Yield: 8% (2)(5)

Shares Outstanding: 153 million (2) Our vision is to provide superior compression services, unmatched technical expertise and an unwavering commitment to safety Based on total horsepower as of June 30, 2020. (2) Stock price as of August 4, 2020 and shares outstanding as of July 24, 2020. (3) Debt balance as of June 30, 2020. To be paid on August 14, 2020. (5) Yield calculated as most recent quarterly dividend annualized and divided by the stock price. 4 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) Our Rich Company Legacy Successful 60+ year company history with proven success over time 1950's 1990 - 2006 2007 - 2014 2015 - Current 5 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) An Attractive Energy Infrastructure Investment Archrock Investment Highlights Midstream / Large HP Focus Resilience Through Cycles Structural, Long-term Demand Drivers Solid Financial Position Proactive Leadership Gathering focus; a leading provider of large HP , 76% of fleet (1)

, 76% of fleet Compression is a must-run service for gas transportation

for gas transportation Attractive, long-term & diversified customer relationships

long-term & diversified customer relationships Business driven by oil and gas production

oil and gas production Multi-year, fee-based contracts

fee-based contracts Positive EBITDA generated through cycles

Tied to long-term, structural demand for U.S. natural gas

structural demand for U.S. natural gas Natural gas is reliable, cleaner-burning and affordable

cleaner-burning and affordable Diversified asset footprint in leading basins

No near-term debt maturities and >$400 million of liquidity

near-term debt maturities and >$400 million of liquidity Free cash flow supports dividend payment & debt reduction

Peer-leading dividend coverage of >2.0x

dividend coverage of >2.0x Track record of managing capex to market conditions

Ongoing fleet standardization & profit growth initiatives

Cost of capital & liquidity improved from C-Corp simplification (1) Based on total operating horsepower as of June 30, 2020. 6 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) The Leader in U.S. Natural Gas Compression Leading contract compression position supplemented by AMS capabilities Total Compression Market Outsourced ~30% of market Contract Operations(1) 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 3,613 3,126 2,500 968 850 450 298 Owned ~70% of market Aftermarket Services (AMS) Our Aftermarket Services business expands our addressable market

Allows us to service the customer base that owns their compression

Provides attractive diversification to customer and service base Other 1,200 Chart represents operating HP for outsourced compression (in thousands) as of June 30, 2020; NGS operating HP as of March 31, 2020. Kodiak operating HP reflects announced Pegasus acquisition. Based on SEC filings and management estimates. 7 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) Inflection Point in Free Cash Generation in 2020 De-emphasizing growth at this point of the cycle Completion of 3-year growth strategy drives free cash flow generation beginning in 2020

3-year growth strategy drives free cash flow generation beginning in 2020 Reduced capital spending in 2020 as existing compression equipment capacity sufficient to meet customer demand

Free cash flow allocated to dividend payment and debt reduction Revised 2020 outlook highlights business resiliency(1) 417 400 $MM 328 352 280 385 319 222 118 143 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E² Adjusted EBITDA Capex Adjusted EBITDA: $380-$420 MM Growth Capex $70-$85 MM Maintenance & Other Capex $60-$70 MM Cash Interest on Debt $99 MM Free Cash Flow For Dividend Payment & Debt Reduction (1) See Addendum I regarding non-GAAP measures for information on Adjusted EBITDA; Updated full year 2020 guidance provided on July 30, 2020. (2) Represents guidance midpoint.8 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) Proactive Cost Saving Initiatives Swift action to adjust to market downturn and enhance cash flow Reduced 2020 capex budget over 60% vs. 2019 No new equipment capex in 2H20

90% of 2020 new horsepower deliveries already contracted with customers

Additional flexibility in 2021 Proactive measures to right-size SG&A Significant reduction in discretionary spending

Voluntary adjustments to executive base salaries and board fees Well positioned to protect gross margin  Highly variable operating cost structure provides for rapid adjustment to match activity $75-85MM in Annualized Cash Savings Other, 6% SG&A, 13% Contract Operations Opex, 33% Capex, 48% Total Capital Expenditures $MM 385 319 222 levels 118 130-155 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E 9 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) Top-Tier Metrics Vs. Compression Peers A unique combination of attractive attributes and valuation 2020E vs. 2019 Adjusted EBITDA(1) Change <-5% Dividend/Distribution Coverage >1.5x(1) Leverage <4.5x C-Corp Structure IDR Overhang 2020E EV/EBITDA(1) (2) Current Yield(2) Peer A Peer B AROC AROC Targets -4% 2020E vs. 2019 Adjusted EBITDA at guidance midpoint > 2.0x Dividend coverage 3.5-4.0x Target Leverage 7x 9x 7x 4% 19% 8% Source: Factset, Bloomberg and Company Reports. Peers include USAC and CCLP. (1) See Addendum I regarding non-GAAP measures for information on Adjusted EBITDA and dividend coverage. (2) Based on Factset and Bloomberg data as of August 4, 2020. 10 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) OPERATIONS ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) A Market Leader in Large Horsepower Leveraging the growing industry trend towards larger HP units 24% Small HP 76% Large HP Fleet Allocation(1) 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Drivers of Large HP Demand Drilling Efficiency  High probability drilling programs allow for efficient infrastructure planning & Predictability  Large HP is more cost effective than a series of smaller HP units Increasing Lateral  Longer lateral lengths increase flow to the wellhead Lengths  Higher volumes require more compression Pad Drilling from  Pad drilling brings multiple wells to a single wellsite, increasing volumes and Shale Wells compression demand Gas Associated  Lower initial pressure vs. dry gas wells; requires more compression with Oil  Compressors economically advantaged in gas lift Production Note: Small compressors are 1,000 horsepower and less and large compressors are greater than 1,000 horsepower. (1) Based on total operating horsepower as of June 30, 2020. 12 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) Diversified Platform Across Key Shale Basins Stability and growth opportunity across U.S. production basins  Material presence and scale in all major U.S. shale production basins Niobrara Marcellus / Utica  Largest U.S. provider of compression services by fleet size  Regional diversification provides protection against basin-specific headwinds  Mobile units capable of re- deployment to meet changing customer demand or market pressure SCOOP / STACK Barnett Permian Haynesville Eagle Ford Indicates active horsepower unit as of June 30, 2020. 13 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) Enhancing The Earnings Power of Our Fleet Consistent fleet high-grading and operational efficiency gains Fleet Standardization Accretive Acquisition Large Horsepower 19% Reduction in unit configurations since 2017 ~430,000 Primarily large HP added through Elite Compression acquisition 44% Increase in average HP/unit size since 2017(2) Contract Operations Gross Margin(1) 63-65% 61% 59% 57% 2017 2018 2019 2020E Young Fleet ~11 Years Avg. age of active fleet(2) (1) See Addendum I regarding non-GAAP measures for information on gross margin. (2) As of June 30, 2020. 14 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) Contract Operations Customer Base Revenue Diversification Long-term Relationships High Quality Deep Base Strong relationships with top-tier energy companies ~37% Major Customers % of revenue from top 10 customers(1) ~15 years Avg. relationship length with top 10 customers(2) 6 of 10 Top 10 customers with investment grade credit(3) ~500 Total customers(1) No single customer represents >10% of revenue (1) Year-to-date Contract Operations revenue through June 30, 2020. (2) As of June 30, 2020. (3) S&P credit ratings. 15 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) Aftermarket Services Capabilities Opportunities to service customer-owned compressors Ability to serve the entire U.S. compression market

Margin contribution from customers with their own compression solutions

Minimal capital requirements, enhancing overall returns

Leverages existing infrastructure and contract compression business customer network Field Services Parts Shop Services Scheduled on-site maintenance

on-site maintenance Major on-site maintenance

on-site maintenance Unscheduled on-site call- outs Sale of compressor components (engines, compressors, other parts)

Used for maintenance and repair of compression equipment Parts remanufacturing, valve repair and machining

Re-design of existing assets to meet new operating requirements

of existing assets to meet new operating requirements Performed in Archrock shops across the U.S. 16 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) FUNDAMENTALS ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) U.S. Natural Gas Supply Manageable declines expected following years of record production U.S. gas Bcf/d 53 51 55 66 73 92 84 2000 2004 2008 2012 2016 2019 2021E 100 80 60 The U.S. experienced over 25% growth in U.S. natural gas production from 2016-2019

2016-2019 Shale gas grew to ~65% of total U.S. natural gas production, up from virtually no production in the early 2000's

EIA now forecasts 3-6% declines in U.S. natural gas production in both 2020 and 2021

3-6% declines in U.S. natural gas production in both 2020 and 2021 Driven by associated natural gas declines

Near-term, production resuming from shut-in wells

production resuming from shut-in wells Potential dry gas price and supply response to satisfy stable demand 40 20 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Source: EIA Short Term Energy Outlook 2020 (July 2020). Spot Henry Hub Natural Gas Price Forecast /mmbtu $3.30 $3.00 $2.70 $2.40 $2.10 $1.80 $1.50 2019 2020E 2021E 18 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) Compression Benefiting from Stable Natural Gas Prices Historically low and stable U.S. natural gas prices providing reliable and affordable feedstock $14 U.S. Natural Gas Prices(1) Trailing 75D Avg. $12 $10 Current (1) $8 ~$2-5/mmbtu $6 $4 $2 $0 Natural gas prices averaged ~$2-5/mmbtu for the past decade, with current prices at decade lows

~$2-5/mmbtu for the past decade, with current prices at decade lows Low and stable pricing required to support long- term, multi-billion dollar investments for global LNG infrastructure, petchem plants, gas power generation, etc.

multi-billion dollar investments for global LNG infrastructure, petchem plants, gas power generation, etc. Resulting production growth driving increased demand for domestic energy infrastructure including compression Natural gas market share of U.S. power generation continues to grow, displacing coal U.S. Power Generation Market Share(2) 60% 40% 20% 0% Natural Gas Coal Significant U.S. natural gas production growth driven by successful monetization of U.S. shale

Natural gas surpassed coal as a fuel source in 2016

Reliable Cleaner-burning Affordable

Source: EIA. (1) As of 8/5/20. (2) EIA July 2020 Monthly Energy Review. 19 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) Natural Gas Demand Relatively Resilient Revised near-term natural gas demand outlook remains above 3-year average Natural gas demand expected to remain above 2017-2019 average

2017-2019 average Electric generation demand, LNG exports and exports to Mexico still anticipated to be up year- over-year in 2020

over-year in 2020 COVID-19 impact on demand for gas more muted US Energy Consumption 2020 vs. 2019 0% -5% Natural Liquids Gas Fuels -10% than for oil in 2020 Bcf/d 120 100 80 60 40 -15% U.S. Natural Gas Demand (1) Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec 2017-2019 Avg 2019 2020 2021 Source: EIA Short Term Energy Outlook 2020 (July 2020). (1) Includes LNG exports and net pipeline exports 20 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) Long-Term Secular Natural Gas Demand Drivers Robust demand drivers led by natural gas export opportunities LNG Exports Residential & Commercial Industrial Electric Power Bcf/d U.S. Natural Gas Demand Growth(1) 105 4 -2 101 100 4 95 5 90 90 85 80 2019 LNG Exports Net Pipeline Industrial Other 2024 Exports Domestic Demand Bcf/d U.S. Imports / Exports(1) 35 Forecast 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 (5) (10) (15) 2000 2010 2020 2030 2040 2050 LNG Imports Canada (Pipeline) Imports LNG Exports Mexico (Pipeline) Exports Canada (Pipeline) Exports (1) Source: EIA Annual Energy Outlook 2020 (January 2020). 21 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) ESG ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) Archrock: A Responsible Company Making the difference where it matters ENVIRONMENTAL Dedicated focus on air quality and health

Continuous fleet efficiency and emissions upgrades

Devoted to recycling our consumable products

Active member of our communities SOCIAL Full range of employee benefits

Extensive training and ongoing mentoring

Inclusive hiring practices encourage diversity and equality

Employee satisfaction regularly surveyed GOVERNANCE 7 of 9 directors are independent

1 non-independent director represents major stockholder

non-independent director represents major stockholder 2 of 9 directors are female

Separate Chairman and CEO

Annual director elections; all have energy industry expertise Best in Class Safety Record "We believe that nothing is more important than safety - both on the job and away from it - and that is why excellence in safety is a core value at Archrock." - Brad Childers, President & CEO Implemented Target Zero internal HSE program, reporting directly to CEO along with quarterly safety results to board of directors

Member of ISNetworld® with best in class TRIR of 0.54 in 2019

GPS monitoring of vehicles with RVIR of 0.21 in 2019 23 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) FINANCIALS ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) Prudent Stewards of Capital 1 Capital policy based on balancing three objectives Capital Return 2 Leverage Reduction 3 Capital Investment 0.58/share Annual dividend 3.5x-4.0x Debt-to-EBITDA Target -74% 2020 organic growth capex vs. 2019 2Q20 dividend unchanged compared to 1Q20 and

2Q19 dividend amount

2Q19 dividend amount Robust 2Q20 dividend coverage of 2.6x (1)

No near-term debt maturities

near-term debt maturities Debt reduction expected during 2020

Significant reduction in capital required to meet customer demand

2020 HP deliveries already under multi-year customer contracts (1) See Addendum I regarding non-GAAP measures for information on Adjusted EBITDA, cash available for dividend and cash available for dividend coverage. 25 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) Solid Profitability Through Cycle A resilient business model tied to production, not commodity prices Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)(1) Oil 26% 28% 35% 35% 38% 41% 35% 39% 43% Gas $/bbl $/MMBtu $120 $6 $100 $5  Track record of generating attractive EBITDA margins $80 $4  Financial performance tied to production $60 $3  Proactive operational enhancements through $40 $2 cycles drive steady margin improvement $20 $1  Realize positive EBITDA 203 233 302 339 383 328 280 352 417 through cycles $0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 $0 Crude oil prices Natural gas prices Adjusted EBITDA Source for oil and gas prices: EIA as of December 31, 2019. See Addendum I regarding non-GAAP measures for information on Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We revised our definition of Adjusted EBITDA to exclude the impact of non-cashstock-based compensation. Historical periods for the years ended December 31, 2011 and 2012 have not been updated to conform to the current definition. 26 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) Financial & Operational Momentum Improving profitability trend and fleet utilization benefiting the company Revenue ($MM) Contract Operations Aftermarket Services 232 233 236 238 245 246 250 227 220 212 43 47 42 54 52 61 63 57 32 51 169 176 183 186 198 204 207 188 161 166 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Adjusted EBITDA(1) ($MM) Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA Margin 42% 42% 46% 46% 45% 46% 38% 39% 39% 37% 98 101 112 113 113 101 81 85 89 91 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Gross Margin(1)% Contract Operations AMS Total 60% 59% 59% 59% 59% 62% 62% 63% 62% 66% 50% 48% 49% 49% 50% 53% 54% 55% 54% 58% 17% 17% 20% 15% 18% 19% 19% 15% 18% 11% 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Total Operating HP (period end) Operating HP (000s) Utilization (%) 4,100 86% 86% 88% 89% 88% 88% 88% 89% 89% 86% 90% 3,900 3,700 3,916 3,926 3,883 80% 3,500 3,561 3,611 3,613 70% 3,530 3,465 3,300 3,354 60% 3,314 3,100 50% 2,900 2,700 40% 2,500 30% 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 (1) See Addendum I regarding non-GAAP measures for information on gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. 27 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) Recent Financial Highlights Impressive performance in 2Q 2020 In 000s, except dividend coverage and 2Q 2019 1Q 2020 2Q 2020 horsepower utilization Revenue $238,390 $249,697 $220,316 Net income (loss) $11,423 $(61,187) $(30,381) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $100,664 $112,915 $100,509 Cash available for dividend(1) $55,354 $62,114 $58,036 Dividend coverage(1) 2.5x 2.8x 2.6x Total operating horsepower (period end) 3,611 3,883 3,613 Horsepower utilization (period end) 88% 89% 86% Solid 2Q 2020 financial and operational performance Free cash flow generation

Leverage reduced to 4.1x from 4.4x in 2Q19

Strong dividend coverage of 2.6x (1) See Addendum I regarding non-GAAP measures for information on Adjusted EBITDA, cash available for dividend and cash available for dividend coverage. 28 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) Solid Balance Sheet Position Manageable leverage and no near-term debt maturities Balance Sheet & Funding Overview No near-term debt maturities

near-term debt maturities Stable, well-collateralized revolver

well-collateralized revolver Expect debt reduction in 2020

Ample liquidity of $415 million (1)

Leverage ratio of 4.1x (1)

Well below covenant leverage threshold of 5.25x (2) Debt Maturity Schedule(1) ($MM) A Revolving credit facility due November 2024 A B 6.875% senior notes due B C April 2027 C 6.25% senior 823 notes due April 2028 500 500 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Archrock Liquidity Summary(1) $MM June 30, 2020 Revolving credit facility capacity $1,250 Borrowings under facility $(823) Letters of credit $(12) Liquidity at Archrock $415 As of June 30, 2020. Covenant level beginning 3Q20. 29 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) Executing on Balance Sheet Goals Reducing leverage to strengthen balance sheet AB • Debt repayment in 2020 will partially offset Achieved leverage reduction via Adjusted EBITDA declines consistent growth in Adjusted EBITDA • Targeting 3.5-4.0x leverage ratio Covenant: 5.25x(1) 5.2x 5.0x A 4.9x 4.7x 4.4x 4.4x 4.4x 4.3x 4.2x B 4.1x 4.1x 3.5 - 4.0x 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Target Note: 4Q17 and 1Q18 are presented pro forma for the merger of APLP. 1Q20 presented pro forma for redemption of senior notes due 2022. (1) Covenant level beginning 3Q20. 30 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) Revised Financial Guidance Updated forecast reflects business resiliency and additional capital discipline Revised 2019 ($MM) 2020 Guidance(1) ($MM) Net Income (Loss): $97 $(77) - $(37) Adjusted EBITDA: (2) $417 $380 - $420 Selling, General & Administrative: $118 $113 - $116 Cash Available for Dividend: (2) $236 $221 - $251 Total Capital Expenditures: $385 $130 - $155 Growth Capital Expenditures: $300 $70 - $85 (1) Updated full year 2020 guidance provided on July 30, 2020. (2) See Addendum I regarding non-GAAP measures for information on Adjusted EBITDA and cash available for dividend. 31 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) Key Takeaways We are the leader in U.S. natural gas compression Midstream / Resilience Structural, Solid Financial Proactive Long-term Large HP Focus Through Cycles Position Leadership Demand Drivers 32 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) APPENDIX ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) Compression 101 - What Do We Do? Compression increases pressure within a pipeline to transport natural gas Must-Run Service

Equipment that moves natural gas through infrastructure systems to consuming markets

Compression also used to provide enhanced oil recovery through gas lift

24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year operation

Compression needed across the energy value chain, from the wellhead to distribution

Can be owned or outsourced to a compression specialist such as Archrock What Does it Look Like? Benefits to customer of outsourcing Leverages Archrock's compression expertise Reduces capital expenditures Utilizes Archrock's operational footprint & execution capability Limits risk of idle customer assets after initial application Large horsepower unit (1,875 HP) 34 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) Archrock's Focus on Midstream Our midstream focus results in greater stability UPSTREAM MIDSTREAM DOWNSTREAM Drilling Completions Gathering Processing Large Pipeline/ Refining Marketing Storage Archrock's Compression Focus We provide compression services for midstream applications Characteristic The Midstream Benefit The Result to Archrock Production Focused Relatively stable compression demand • Average utilization of 86% (1) Longer Contracts Longer-term,fee-based assignments • Average time on-site of ~3 years Earnings Stability Relative EBITDA stability through cycles • Shareholder return and debt reduction Financial Flexibility Strong cash flow generation • >2x dividend coverage (1) Average end of period utilization for 2013-2019. 35 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) Management Overview Highly qualified and experienced management team D. Bradley Childers, President and Chief Executive Officer Brad Childers is President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Archrock, Inc. Previously, he served as Chairman of the Board of Archrock GP LLC, the managing general partner of Archrock Partners, L.P., as Senior Vice President and as President, North America Operations, of Exterran Energy Solutions, L.P. and as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development. Prior to the 2007 merger of Hanover Compressor Company and Universal Compression Holdings, Inc. ("Universal"), Childers joined Universal in 2002 and served in a number of management positions, including as President of the International Division of Universal Compression, Inc. (Universal's wholly owned subsidiary), and as Senior Vice President, Business Development of Universal. Childers also is an officer of certain Archrock majority-owned subsidiaries. Doug S. Aron, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Doug Aron is Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Archrock, Inc., and he is also an officer and director of certain Archrock majority- owned subsidiaries. Mr. Aron previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of HollyFrontier Corporation from 2011 to 2017, having served in the same capacity for Frontier Oil Corporation from 2009. He also served as Frontier's Vice President of Corporate Finance from 2005 to 2009 and as Director of Investor Relations from 2001 to 2005. During 2017, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Nine Energy Service. Jason G. Ingersoll, Senior Vice President, Sales and Operations Support Jason Ingersoll is Senior Vice President of Marketing & Sales of Archrock Inc., where he is responsible for sales teams and processes, including direct sales, strategic accounts, business development and sales support infrastructure. He also serves as Senior Vice President of Marketing & Sales of Archrock GP LLC. Previously, he held positions of increasing responsibility with Exterran Energy Solutions, L.P., including Vice President, Sales, Regional Vice President of the West Region of North America, Business Unit Director of the Northern Rockies and Business Unit Director of the Southern Rockies. He joined a predecessor of Archrock, Universal Compression in 1998 where he held several positions of increasing responsibility including Country Manager of China located in Beijing, China. Stephanie C. Hildebrandt, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary Stephanie Hildebrandt is Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Archrock, Inc. Prior to joining Archrock in August 2017, Hildebrandt was a partner with the Houston law firm of Norton Rose Fulbright, with a practice focused on corporate governance, energy transactions and mergers and acquisitions. Previously, she was Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., a publicly traded pipeline partnership and a provider of midstream energy service, from 2010 to 2014, and held various other roles at Enterprise from 2004, including Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Secretary. Hildebrandt was an attorney for El Paso Corporation / GulfTerra Energy Partners from 2001 until its merger with Enterprise in 2004 and an attorney for Texaco, Inc. from 1989 to 2001. Eric Thode, Senior Vice President, Operations Eric Thode is Senior Vice President, Operations. He previously served as Vice President, Operations from October 2018 and as Vice President of the South Texas Business Unit prior to this. He was the Director of the South Texas Business Unit from December 2014 to July 2018 and the Director of the Barnett Business Unit from June 2012 to December 2014 of Archrock Services, L.P., our wholly-owned operating subsidiary. He also previously served as Director, Business Development, negotiating alliance contracts that generated over $100 million in annual revenue. He has worked with us and our predecessor subsidiaries, Exterran Energy Services, L.P. and Universal Compression, Inc., since 2004. Prior to joining us, Mr. Thode worked at Enron Corporation as Director, Public Relations from 1999 to 2004 and at TEPPCO Partners as Manager, Government and Public Affairs from 1991 to 1999. 36 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) Archrock Addendum I-A Archrock, Inc. Gross margin, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as total revenue less cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization). Gross margin percentage is defined as gross margin divided by revenue. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as net income (loss) excluding loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, long-lived asset impairment, goodwill impairment, restatement and other charges, restructuring charges, debt extinguishment loss, transaction-related costs, non-cashstock-based compensation expense, indemnification (income) expense, net and other items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Cash available for dividend, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as net income (loss) excluding loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, long-lived asset impairment, goodwill impairment, restatement and other charges, restructuring charges, debt extinguishment loss, transaction-related costs, non-cash stock- based compensation expense and indemnification (income) expense, net less maintenance capital expenditures, other capital expenditures, cash taxes and cash interest expense. Cash available for dividend coverage is defined as cash available for dividend divided by dividends declared. 37 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) Archrock Addendum I-B ($ in thousands) Q1-17 Q2-17 Q3-17 Q4-17 2017 Q1-18 Q2-18 Q3-18 Q4-18 2018 Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 2019 Q1-20 Q2-20 Revenue Contract Operations $149,984 $151,114 $153,524 $156,299 $610,921 $161,197 $165,450 $169,509 $176,380 $672,536 $182,507 $186,258 $198,337 $204,437 $771,539 $206,974 $187,949 Aftermarket Services 39,901 46,868 44,329 52,636 183,734 50,843 61,420 62,863 56,779 231,905 53,652 52,132 46,612 41,550 193,946 42,723 32,367 Total Revenue 189,885 197,982 197,853 208,935 794,655 212,040 226,870 232,372 233,159 904,441 236,159 238,390 244,949 245,987 965,485 249,697 220,316 Cost of Sales (excluding depreciation and amortization) Contract Operations 64,097 62,243 71,951 64,714 263,005 64,595 67,809 69,056 71,553 273,013 74,735 70,521 75,941 76,063 297,260 78,651 63,390 Aftermarket Services 33,732 39,609 38,486 44,090 155,917 42,337 50,793 50,043 48,181 191,354 43,902 42,215 37,625 35,236 158,978 34,991 28,686 Total Cost of Sales (excluding depreciation and amortization) 97,829 101,852 110,437 108,804 418,922 106,932 118,602 119,099 119,734 464,367 118,637 112,736 113,566 111,299 456,238 113,642 92,076 Gross Margin (1) Contract Operations 85,887 88,871 81,573 91,585 347,916 96,602 97,641 100,453 104,827 399,523 107,772 115,737 122,396 128,374 474,279 128,323 124,559 Aftermarket Services 6,169 7,259 5,843 8,546 27,817 8,506 10,627 12,820 8,598 40,551 9,750 9,917 8,987 6,314 34,968 7,732 3,681 Total Gross Margin 92,056 96,130 87,416 100,131 375,733 105,108 108,268 113,273 113,425 440,074 117,522 125,654 131,383 134,688 509,247 136,055 128,240 Gross Margin Percentage(1) Contract Operations 57% 59% 53% 59% 57% 60% 59% 59% 59% 59% 59% 62% 62% 63% 61% 62% 66% Aftermarket Services 15% 15% 13% 16% 15% 17% 17% 20% 15% 17% 18% 19% 19% 15% 18% 18% 11% Total Gross Margin Percentage 48% 49% 44% 48% 47% 50% 48% 49% 49% 49% 50% 53% 54% 55% 53% 54% 58% (1) See Addendum I-A for more information on gross margin and gross margin percentage and Addendum I-C for a reconciliation to net income (loss). 38 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) Archrock Addendum I-C Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Gross Margin (in thousands) Q1-17 Q2-17 Q3-17 Q4-17 Q1-18 Q2-18 Q3-18 Q4-18 Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 Net income (loss) ($14,013) ($4,036) ($12,683) $49,142 $2,069 $4,149 $9,974 $12,968 $19,456 $11,423 $20,407 $46,044 ($61,187) ($30,381) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - - 54 - - - - - 273 - - - - - Selling, general and administrative 27,553 25,162 29,108 29,660 27,508 26,649 26,298 21,108 28,989 28,618 29,526 30,594 30,626 28,745 Depreciation and amortization 47,772 47,248 47,463 46,080 44,455 43,331 43,779 43,381 44,106 45,482 48,409 50,087 49,822 48,849 Long-lived asset impairment 8,245 5,508 7,105 8,284 4,710 6,953 6,660 9,804 3,092 8,632 7,097 25,842 6,195 55,210 Goodwill impairment - - - - - - - - - - - - 99,830 - Restatement and other charges 801 1,920 566 1,083 485 (1,076) 396 214 421 24 - - - - Restructuring and other charges 457 366 422 141 - - - - - - - - 1,728 2,408 Interest expense 21,421 22,504 22,892 21,943 22,547 23,337 23,518 23,926 23,617 25,954 27,401 27,709 29,665 25,778 Debt extinguishment loss 291 - - - - 2,450 - - - 3,653 - - - 3,971 Transaction-related costs - - - 275 4,125 5,686 182 169 180 2,687 4,905 441 - - (Gain) loss on sale of assets, net (757) (1,032) (2,663) (1,223) (1,195) (994) (719) (2,766) 16 (1,801) (7,859) (6,372) (4,116) 2,189 Other (income) loss, net (37) 70 (53) (223) 50 (650) 59 384 (221) (209) 49 (280) (555) (438) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 323 (1,580) (4,795) (55,031) 354 (1,567) 3,126 4,237 (2,407) 1,191 1,448 (39,377) (15,953) (8,091) Gross margin(1) $92,056 $96,130 $87,416 $100,131 $105,108 $108,268 $113,273 $113,425 $117,522 $125,654 $131,383 $134,688 $136,055 $128,240 (1) See Addendum I-A for more information on gross margin. 39 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) Q2-20 Archrock Addendum I-D Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA ($ in thousands) Q1-17 Q2-17 Q3-17 Q4-17 Q1-18 Q2-18 Q3-18 Q4-18 Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 Net income (loss) ($14,013) ($4,036) ($12,683) $49,142 $2,069 $4,149 $9,974 $12,968 $19,456 $11,423 $20,407 $46,044 ($61,187) ($30,381) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - - 54 - - - - - 273 - - - - - Depreciation and amortization 47,772 47,248 47,463 46,080 44,455 43,331 43,779 43,381 44,106 45,482 48,409 50,087 49,822 48,849 Long-lived asset impairment 8,245 5,508 7,105 8,284 4,710 6,953 6,660 9,804 3,092 8,632 7,097 25,842 6,195 55,210 Goodwill impairment - - - - - - - - - - - - 99,830 - Restatement and other charges 801 1,920 566 1,083 485 (1,076) 396 214 421 24 - - - - Restructuring and other charges 457 366 422 141 - - - - - - - - 1,728 2,408 Corporate office relocation costs - - 1,318 - - - - - - - - - - - Interest expense 21,421 22,504 22,892 21,943 22,547 23,337 23,518 23,926 23,617 25,954 27,401 27,709 29,665 25,778 Debt extinguishment loss 291 - - - - 2,450 - - - 3,653 - - - 3,971 Transaction-related costs - - - 275 4,125 5,686 182 169 180 2,687 4,905 441 - - Stock-based compensation expense 2,153 1,922 2,042 2,344 1,794 1,969 1,804 1,821 2,357 1,512 2,276 1,960 3,006 2,772 Indemnification (income) expense, net 59 330 23 17 - (538) 27 1,037 101 106 190 (194) (191) (7) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 323 (1,580) (4,795) (55,031) 354 (1,567) 3,126 4,237 (2,407) 1,191 1,448 (39,377) (15,953) (8,091) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $67,509 $74,182 $64,407 $74,278 $80,539 $84,694 $89,466 $97,557 $91,196 $100,664 $112,133 $112,512 $112,915 $100,509 Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 36% 37% 33% 36% 38% 37% 39% 42% 39% 42% 46% 46% 45% 46% (1) See Addendum I-A for more information on Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. 40 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) Archrock Addendum I-E Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA ($ in thousands) 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Net income (loss) ($355,308) ($37,696) $126,606 $88,661 ($125,697) ($65,243) $18,410 $29,160 $97,330 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 242,605 (96,966) (129,654) (105,774) (33,677) 426 54 - 273 Depreciation and amortization 178,492 181,678 187,476 212,268 229,127 208,986 188,563 174,946 188,084 Long-lived asset impairment 5,716 131,417 16,696 42,828 124,979 87,435 29,142 28,127 44,663 Restructuring and other charges 4,463 2,579 - 5,394 4,745 16,901 1,386 - - Restatement and other charges - - - - - 13,470 4,370 19 445 Corporate Office Relocation Charges - - - - - - 1,318 - - Goodwill impairment 31,994 - - - 3,738 - - - - Debt extinguishment costs - - - - 9,201 - 291 2,450 3,653 Interest expense 145,100 129,058 112,194 112,273 107,617 83,899 88,760 93,328 104,681 Indemnification (income) expense, net - - - - - (2,593) 430 526 203 Transaction-related costs - - 246 2,471 - 172 275 10,162 8,213 Stock-based compensation(1) N/A N/A 6,418 8,998 10,029 8,969 8,41 7,388 8,105 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (50,379) (77,034) (17,840) (28,066) 53,189 (24,604) (61,083) 6,150 (39,145) Adjusted EBITDA(1), (2) $202,683 $233,036 $302,142 $339,053 $383,251 $327,818 $280,377 $352,256 $416,505 Revenues Contract Operations 570,780 596,011 627,844 729,103 781,166 647,828 610,921 672,536 771,539 Aftermarket Services 209,076 240,813 234,928 230,050 216,942 159,241 183,734 231,905 193,946 Total $779,856 $836,824 $862,772 $959,153 $998,108 $807,069 $794,655 $904,441 $965,485 Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) 26% 28% 35% 35% 38% 41% 35% 39% 43% We revised our definition of Adjusted EBITDA to exclude the impact of non-cashstock-based compensation expense. Historical periods for the years ended December 31, 2011 and 2012 have not been updated to conform to the current definition. See Addendum I-A for more information on Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. 41 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) Archrock Addendum I-F Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Available for Dividend ($ in thousands) Q1-18 Q2-18 Q3-18 Q4-18 2018 Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 2019 Q1-20 Q2-20 Net income $2,069 $4,149 $9,974 $12,968 $29,160 $19,456 $11,423 $20,407 $46,044 $97,330 ($61,187) ($30,381) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - - - - - 273 - - - 273 - - Depreciation and amortization 44,455 43,331 43,779 43,381 174,946 44,106 45,482 48,409 50,087 188,084 49,822 48,849 Long-lived asset impairment 4,710 6,953 6,660 9,804 28,127 3,092 8,632 7,097 25,842 44,663 6,195 55,210 Goodwill impairment - - - - - - - - - - 99,830 - Restatement and other charges 485 (1,076) 396 214 19 421 24 - - 445 - - Restructuring charges - - - - - - - - - - 1,728 2,408 Interest expense 22,547 23,337 23,518 23,926 93,328 23,617 25,954 27,401 27,709 104,681 29,665 25,778 Debt extinguishment loss - 2,450 - - 2,450 - 3,653 - - 3,653 - 3,971 Transaction-related costs 4,125 5,686 182 169 10,162 180 2,687 4,905 441 8,213 - - Stock-based compensation expense 1,794 1,969 1,804 1,821 7,388 2,357 1,512 2,276 1,960 8,105 3,006 2,772 Indemnification (income) expense, net - (538) 27 1,037 526 101 106 190 (194) 203 (191) (7) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 354 (1,567) 3,126 4,237 6,150 (2,407) 1,191 1,448 (39,377) (39,145) (15,953) (8,091) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $80,539 $84,694 $89,466 $97,557 $352,256 $91,196 $100,664 $112,133 $112,512 $416,505 $112,915 $100,509 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (11,135) (13,121) (12,553) (12,924) (49,733) (14,524) (17,174) (14,145) (12,748) (58,592) (15,157) (8,965) Less: Other capital expenditures (4,564) (4,479) (4,797) (3,975) (17,815) (7,124) (3,456) (5,566) (10,005) (26,151) (8,002) (9,086) Less: Cash tax (payment) refund 679 1,439 (78) 91 2,131 623 (452) 1,514 288 1,973 195 - Less: Cash interest expense (20,382) (21,303) (21,668) (22,102) (85,455) (21,759) (24,228) (25,630) (25,834) (97,451) (27,837) (24,422) Cash available for dividend (1) $45,137 $47,230 $50,370 $58,647 $201,384 $48,412 $55,354 $68,306 $64,213 $236,284 $62,114 $58,036 Dividend declared for the period per share 0.12 0.132 0.132 0.132 0.516 0.132 0.145 0.145 0.145 0.567 0.145 0.145 Dividend declared for the period to all shareholders 15,553 17,116 17,094 17,261 67,024 17,242 22,064 22,051 22,030 83,329 22,226 22,229 Cash available for dividend coverage (1) 2.90x 2.76x 2.95x 3.40x 3.00x 2.81x 2.51x 3.10x 2.90x 2.80x 2.79x 2.61x (1) See Addendum I-A for information on Adjusted EBITDA, cash available for dividend and cash available for dividend coverage. 42 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) Archrock Addendum I-F(cont.) Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Cash Available for Dividend ($ in thousands) Q1-18 Q2-18 Q3-18 Q4-18 2018 Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 2019 Q1-20 Q2-20 Cash flows from operating activities $62,455 $42,760 $65,490 $55,242 $225,947 $81,400 $67,263 $74,962 $66,522 $290,147 $99,129 $67,945 Cash flows used in discontinued operations - - - - - - - 269 - 269 - - Inventory write-downs (465) (553) (167) (429) (1,614) (222) (270) (170) (282) (944) (282) (413) (Provision for) benefit from credit losses (620) (288) (636) (133) (1,677) (428) 93 (644) (1,588) (2,567) (752) (1,530) Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net 1,195 993 706 2,780 5,674 (16) 1,801 7,859 6,372 16,016 4,116 (2,189) Current income tax provision (benefit) 59 55 285 513 912 476 127 (41) (110) 452 13 60 Cash tax (payment) refund 679 1,439 (78) 91 2,131 623 (452) 1,514 288 1,973 195 - Amortization of operating lease ROU assets Amortization of contract costs Deferred revenue recognized in earnings Restatement and other charges Cash restructuring charges Transaction-related costs Indemnification (income) expense, net Changes in assets and liabilities Maintenance capital expenditures Other capital expenditures Proceeds from (payments for) settlement of interest rate swaps that include financing elements - - - - - (712) (713) (726) (780) (2,931) (781) (846) (2,884) (3,397) (4,051) (4,607) (14,939) (5,117) (5,607) (6,110) (6,496) (23,330) (6,805) (6,851) 5,171 6,104 6,146 11,008 28,428 12,749 12,478 8,311 8,730 42,268 7,735 5,027 485 (1,076) 396 214 19 421 24 - - 445 - - - - - - - - - - - - 1,667 2,307 4,125 5,686 182 169 10,162 180 2,687 4,905 441 8,213 - - - (538) 27 1,037 526 101 106 190 (194) 203 (191) (7) (9,159) 13,647 (726) 9,410 13,173 (19,788) (1,960) (2,625) 14,006 (10,367) (18,683) 13,283 (11,135) (13,121) (12,553) (12,924) (49,733) (14,524) (17,174) (14,145) (12,748) (58,592) (15,157) (8,965) (4,564) (4,479) (4,797) (3,975) (17,815) (7,124) (3,456) (5,566) (10,005) (26,151) (8,002) (9,086) (205) (2) 146 251 190 393 407 323 57 1,180 (88) (699) Cash available for dividend (1) $45,137 $47,230 $50,370 $58,647 $201,384 $48,412 $55,354 $68,306 $64,213 $ 236,284 $62,114 $58,036 (1) See Addendum I-A for information on cash available for dividend. 43 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) Archrock Addendum I-G Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Available for Dividend Full Year 2020 Guidance (1) Low High Net loss (2) $(77,000) $(37,000) Depreciation and amortization 190,000 190,000 Interest expense 105,000 105,000 Stock-based compensation expense 11,000 11,000 Benefit from income taxes (18,000) (18,000) Goodwill impairment and other expenses 169,000 169,000 Adjusted EBITDA (3) (4) $380,000 $420,000 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (37,000) (43,000) Less: Other capital expenditures (23,000) (27,000) Less: Cash interest expense (99,000) (99,000) Cash available for dividend (4) (5) $221,000 $251,000 Updated full year 2020 guidance provided on July 30, 2020. 2020 annual guidance for net loss includes $99.8 million of goodwill impairment, $61.4 million of long-lived asset impairments, $4.1 million of restructuring charges and $4.0 million of debt extinguishment loss as of June 30, 2020, but does not include the impact of any such future costs, because due to their nature, they cannot be accurately forecasted. Such costs do not impact Adjusted EBITDA or cash available for dividend, however they are reconciling items between these measures and net loss Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors because this non-GAAP measure, when viewed with our GAAP results and accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of our performance than GAAP results alone. Management uses this non-GAAP measure as a supplemental measure to review current period operating performance, comparability measure and performance measure for period-to-period comparisons. See Addendum I-A for information on Adjusted EBITDA and cash available for dividend. Management uses cash available for dividend as a supplemental performance measure to compute the coverage ratio of estimated cash flows to planned dividends. A forward-looking estimate of cash provided by operating activities is not provided because certain items necessary to estimate cash provided by operating activities, including changes in assets and liabilities, are not estimable at this time. Changes in assets and liabilities were $10.4 million and $(13.2) million for the years ended 2019 and 2018, respectively. 44 ARCHROCK, INC. (NYSE:AROC) 2020 Guidance $ in thousands Net loss (2) Adjusted EBITDA (3) (4) Cash available for dividend (4) (5) Segment Contract operations revenue Contract operations gross margin percentage Aftermarket services revenue Aftermarket services gross margin percentage Selling, general and administrative Capital expenditures Growth capital expenditures Maintenance capital expenditures Other capital expenditures Full Year 2020 Guidance (1) LowHigh $(77,000) $(37,000) 380,000 420,000 221,000 251,000 $735,000 $745,000 63.0% 65.0% $135,000 $145,000 14.0% 16.0% $113,000 $116,000 $70,000 $85,000 37,000 43,000 23,000 27,000 Updated full year 2020 guidance provided on July 30, 2020. 2020 annual guidance for net loss includes $99.8 million of goodwill impairment, $61.4 million of long-lived asset impairments, $4.1 million of restructuring charges and $4.0 million of debt extinguishment loss as of June 30, 2020, but does not include the impact of any such future costs, because due to their nature, they cannot be accurately forecasted. Such costs do not impact Adjusted EBITDA or cash available for dividend, however they are reconciling items between these measures and net loss. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors because this non-GAAP measure, when viewed with our GAAP results and accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of our performance than GAAP results alone. Management uses this non-GAAP measure as a supplemental measure to review current period operating performance, comparability measure and performance measure for period-to-period comparisons. See Addendum I-A for information on Adjusted EBITDA, cash available for dividend and cash available for dividend coverage. Management uses cash available for dividend as a supplemental performance measure to compute the coverage ratio of estimated cash flows to planned dividends. 