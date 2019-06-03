Arcimoto : And GoCar Tours To Develop Next-Gen Fleet Of Fun Utility Vehicles For GPS-Guided Tours of San Francisco

Arcimoto,
Inc.®, (NASDAQ: FUV) makers of the Fun Utility Vehicle® (FUV®), Rapid
Responder™, and Deliverator™ — affordable, practical, and joyful pure
electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets — announced today
that it will develop a next-gen fleet of FUVs with GoCar Tours for
GPS-guided tours of San Francisco.
An initial order of 40 FUVs will be outfitted with GoCar’s patented
GoCar Network technology, which allows users to explore the city on
their own schedule at their own pace. The GoCar’s mobile tour guide, the
world’s first GPS-guided tour, will give directions, crack jokes,
recommend restaurants, and tell the legendary stories that bring San
Francisco to life.
“We’re thrilled to work with GoCars to introduce the Fun Utility Vehicle
to San Francisco, the technology capital of the world,” said Mark
Frohnmayer, Founder and CEO of Arcimoto. “A GoCar Tour is a perfect
use-case for an Arcimoto. The vehicle’s small footprint and nimble
handling make maneuvering and parking in urban environments a pleasant
experience, and the open vehicle architecture provides expansive
visibility of the City’s iconic sights. Personally, I can’t imagine a
more beautiful way to take in San Francisco than a sunset cruise across
the Golden Gate Bridge while driving the pure electric Fun Utility
Vehicle.”
Nathan Withrington, Founder of GoCar Tours, said: “Ever since we founded
GoCars in 2004, we’ve been searching for an electric vehicle that met
our needs. We want people to experience a new kind of electric vehicle –
efficient, affordable and fun – that represents the core values of
GoCars, which is to provide an always unique, user-driven experience,
where the vehicle is your friend that guides you through the City. Next
to our existing gas-powered fleet, we expect to save significantly on
maintenance and fuel costs, while increasing rentals on bad-weather days
thanks to the FUV’s windshield and panoramic roof. Finally, the FUV can
drive on both streets and highways, so for the first time in our
history, our customers will be able to drive across our most iconic
landmark, the Golden Gate Bridge, from the comfort of an FUV. We can’t
wait to start exploring.”
For more information, visit Arcimoto.com,
or GoCarTours.com.
About Arcimoto, Inc.
Headquartered and manufactured in Eugene, Oregon, Arcimoto, Inc.
(NASDAQ: FUV) is devising new technologies and patterns of mobility that
together raise the bar for environmental efficiency, footprint and
affordability. Available for pre-order today, Arcimoto’s Fun Utility
Vehicle, Rapid Responder, and Deliverator are some of the lightest, most
affordable, and most appropriate electric vehicles suitable for everyday
transport. For more information, please visit www.arcimoto.com.
About GoCar Tours
The world's first GPS-guided tour takes tourists on one-of-a-kind
adventures through the streets of some of the world's most amazing
cities. GoCar’s custom-designed tours guide users to a city's most
iconic landmarks, wheeling through colorful, vibrant neighborhoods and
past sweeping vistas while providing audio commentary on the rich
histories that live around every corner. Conceived, developed and
created by Nathan Withrington and Alasdair Clements, the first GoCar
tour service launched in San Francisco in 2004. GoCar Tours has since
expanded with franchises located in: San Diego, CA; Monterey, CA;
Barcelona, Spain; Madrid, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; Porto, Portugal; and
Bordeaux, France.
