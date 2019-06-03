Arcimoto : And GoCar Tours To Develop Next-Gen Fleet Of Fun Utility Vehicles For GPS-Guided Tours of San Francisco

Arcimoto, Inc.®, (NASDAQ: FUV) makers of the Fun Utility Vehicle® (FUV®), Rapid Responder™, and Deliverator™ — affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets — announced today that it will develop a next-gen fleet of FUVs with GoCar Tours for GPS-guided tours of San Francisco.

An initial order of 40 FUVs will be outfitted with GoCar’s patented GoCar Network technology, which allows users to explore the city on their own schedule at their own pace. The GoCar’s mobile tour guide, the world’s first GPS-guided tour, will give directions, crack jokes, recommend restaurants, and tell the legendary stories that bring San Francisco to life.

“We’re thrilled to work with GoCars to introduce the Fun Utility Vehicle to San Francisco, the technology capital of the world,” said Mark Frohnmayer, Founder and CEO of Arcimoto. “A GoCar Tour is a perfect use-case for an Arcimoto. The vehicle’s small footprint and nimble handling make maneuvering and parking in urban environments a pleasant experience, and the open vehicle architecture provides expansive visibility of the City’s iconic sights. Personally, I can’t imagine a more beautiful way to take in San Francisco than a sunset cruise across the Golden Gate Bridge while driving the pure electric Fun Utility Vehicle.”

Nathan Withrington, Founder of GoCar Tours, said: “Ever since we founded GoCars in 2004, we’ve been searching for an electric vehicle that met our needs. We want people to experience a new kind of electric vehicle – efficient, affordable and fun – that represents the core values of GoCars, which is to provide an always unique, user-driven experience, where the vehicle is your friend that guides you through the City. Next to our existing gas-powered fleet, we expect to save significantly on maintenance and fuel costs, while increasing rentals on bad-weather days thanks to the FUV’s windshield and panoramic roof. Finally, the FUV can drive on both streets and highways, so for the first time in our history, our customers will be able to drive across our most iconic landmark, the Golden Gate Bridge, from the comfort of an FUV. We can’t wait to start exploring.”

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Headquartered and manufactured in Eugene, Oregon, Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) is devising new technologies and patterns of mobility that together raise the bar for environmental efficiency, footprint and affordability. Available for pre-order today, Arcimoto’s Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, and Deliverator are some of the lightest, most affordable, and most appropriate electric vehicles suitable for everyday transport. For more information, please visit www.arcimoto.com.

About GoCar Tours

The world's first GPS-guided tour takes tourists on one-of-a-kind adventures through the streets of some of the world's most amazing cities. GoCar’s custom-designed tours guide users to a city's most iconic landmarks, wheeling through colorful, vibrant neighborhoods and past sweeping vistas while providing audio commentary on the rich histories that live around every corner. Conceived, developed and created by Nathan Withrington and Alasdair Clements, the first GoCar tour service launched in San Francisco in 2004. GoCar Tours has since expanded with franchises located in: San Diego, CA; Monterey, CA; Barcelona, Spain; Madrid, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; Porto, Portugal; and Bordeaux, France.

