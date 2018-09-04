Arcimoto : Celebrates National Drive Electric Week with West Coast Tour d’FUV

Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV) — makers of the Fun Utility Vehicle®
(FUV®) — an affordable, thrilling, pure electric vehicle for everyday
commuters and fleets, today announced its schedule for an
Arcimoto West Coast Tour d’FUV, in celebration of National Drive
Electric Week, with FUV test drive events in Washington, Oregon, and
California.
Started in 2011 as National Plug In Day, National Drive Electric Week
has evolved into a nationwide celebration of all-electric and plug-in
hybrid-electric cars, trucks, motorcycles, and now, for the first time,
the Arcimoto FUV. Supported by the Sierra Club, Electric Auto
Association, and Plug In America, this year’s National Drive Electric
Week begins on September 8 and runs through September 16.
Arcimoto West Coast Tour d’FUV Locations
-
September
8: Los Angeles
Charge Up LA!
Los Angeles Department
of Water & Power
111 N Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
10
a.m. - 3 p.m.
FUV test rides available
-
September
8: Vancouver, WA
Vancouver Peace and Justice Fair
Esther
Short Park, Brick Plaza
324 W 6th St
Vancouver, WA 98660
10
a.m. - 2 p.m.
FUV test rides available
-
September
9: Eugene, OR
BRING Home and Garden Show
Hummingbird
Wholesale
150 Shelton McMurphey Blvd.
Eugene, OR 97401
3
p.m. - 6 p.m.
FUV test rides available
-
September
12: Bend, OR
Bend Electric Vehicle Club
Compass Park
2598
NW Crossing Drive
Bend, OR 97703
2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
FUV
test rides available
-
September
15: San Diego, CA
Electric Vehicle Day, San Diego
Liberty
Station
Ingram Plaza
2751 Dewey Road
San Diego, CA 92106
10
a.m. - 3 p.m.
FUV test rides available
About Arcimoto, Inc.
Headquartered and manufactured in Eugene, Oregon, Arcimoto, Inc.
(NASDAQ: FUV) is devising new technologies and patterns of mobility that
together raise the bar for environmental efficiency, footprint and
affordability. Available for pre-order today with a target base model
purchase price of approximately $11,900, Arcimoto’s Fun Utility Vehicle
is one of the lightest, most affordable, and most appropriate electric
vehicles suitable for the daily driver. For more information please
visit www.arcimoto.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005125/en/