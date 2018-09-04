Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Arcimoto Inc    FUV

ARCIMOTO INC (FUV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Arcimoto : Celebrates National Drive Electric Week with West Coast Tour d’FUV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 06:02pm CEST

Arcimoto to showcase Fun Utility Vehicles at public test drive events in Washington, Oregon, and California.

Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV) — makers of the Fun Utility Vehicle® (FUV®) — an affordable, thrilling, pure electric vehicle for everyday commuters and fleets, today announced its schedule for an Arcimoto West Coast Tour d’FUV, in celebration of National Drive Electric Week, with FUV test drive events in Washington, Oregon, and California.

Started in 2011 as National Plug In Day, National Drive Electric Week has evolved into a nationwide celebration of all-electric and plug-in hybrid-electric cars, trucks, motorcycles, and now, for the first time, the Arcimoto FUV. Supported by the Sierra Club, Electric Auto Association, and Plug In America, this year’s National Drive Electric Week begins on September 8 and runs through September 16.

Arcimoto West Coast Tour d’FUV Locations

  • September 8: Los Angeles
    Charge Up LA!
    Los Angeles Department of Water & Power
    111 N Hope Street
    Los Angeles, CA 90012
    10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
    FUV test rides available
  • September 8: Vancouver, WA
    Vancouver Peace and Justice Fair
    Esther Short Park, Brick Plaza
    324 W 6th St
    Vancouver, WA 98660
    10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
    FUV test rides available
  • September 9: Eugene, OR
    BRING Home and Garden Show
    Hummingbird Wholesale
    150 Shelton McMurphey Blvd.
    Eugene, OR 97401
    3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
    FUV test rides available
  • September 12: Bend, OR
    Bend Electric Vehicle Club
    Compass Park
    2598 NW Crossing Drive
    Bend, OR 97703
    2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
    FUV test rides available
  • September 15: San Diego, CA
    Electric Vehicle Day, San Diego
    Liberty Station
    Ingram Plaza
    2751 Dewey Road
    San Diego, CA 92106
    10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
    FUV test rides available

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Headquartered and manufactured in Eugene, Oregon, Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) is devising new technologies and patterns of mobility that together raise the bar for environmental efficiency, footprint and affordability. Available for pre-order today with a target base model purchase price of approximately $11,900, Arcimoto’s Fun Utility Vehicle is one of the lightest, most affordable, and most appropriate electric vehicles suitable for the daily driver. For more information please visit www.arcimoto.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCIMOTO INC
06:02pARCIMOTO : Celebrates National Drive Electric Week with West Coast Tour d’..
BU
08/29ARCIMOTO : Eugene selects deChase Miksis Development team to renovate downtown s..
AQ
08/14ARCIMOTO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
08/14ARCIMOTO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
08/14ARCIMOTO : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ..
BU
08/01ARCIMOTO TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 20 : 30 P.M. Pacific Time
BU
07/12ARCIMOTO : Joins the Russell Microcap Index
AQ
07/03ARCIMOTO : ramps up production at Eugene factory
AQ
06/25ARCIMOTO : Joins the Russell Microcap Index
BU
06/22ARCIMOTO : Patent Issued for Narrow Ultra Efficient Three Wheeled Vehicle with A..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14Arcimoto reports Q2 results 
07/28STOCKS TO WATCH : Apple, Harley And Tesla On The Marquee 
06/20Arcimoto - Stock Price Soars 83% As Retail Production Nears 
06/20Midday Gainers / Losers (06/20/2018) 
06/20CONSUMER - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS O : 00 pm (06/20/2018) 
Chart ARCIMOTO INC
Duration : Period :
Arcimoto Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Frohnmayer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terry L. Becker Chief Operating Officer & Director
Douglas M. Campoli Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Thomas Thurston Independent Director
Jeff Curl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCIMOTO INC7.98%69
BAJAJ AUTO-16.98%11 279
HERO MOTOCORP LTD-14.98%9 106
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.-25.20%8 781
HARLEY-DAVIDSON-16.23%7 099
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-26.75%3 778
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.