Arcimoto : Celebrates National Drive Electric Week with West Coast Tour d’FUV

Arcimoto to showcase Fun Utility Vehicles at public test drive events in Washington, Oregon, and California.

Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV) — makers of the Fun Utility Vehicle® (FUV®) — an affordable, thrilling, pure electric vehicle for everyday commuters and fleets, today announced its schedule for an Arcimoto West Coast Tour d’FUV, in celebration of National Drive Electric Week, with FUV test drive events in Washington, Oregon, and California.

Started in 2011 as National Plug In Day, National Drive Electric Week has evolved into a nationwide celebration of all-electric and plug-in hybrid-electric cars, trucks, motorcycles, and now, for the first time, the Arcimoto FUV. Supported by the Sierra Club, Electric Auto Association, and Plug In America, this year’s National Drive Electric Week begins on September 8 and runs through September 16.

Arcimoto West Coast Tour d’FUV Locations

September 8: Los Angeles

Charge Up LA!

Los Angeles Department of Water & Power

111 N Hope Street

Los Angeles, CA 90012

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

FUV test rides available

September 8: Vancouver, WA

Vancouver Peace and Justice Fair

Esther Short Park, Brick Plaza

324 W 6th St

Vancouver, WA 98660

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

FUV test rides available

September 9: Eugene, OR

BRING Home and Garden Show

Hummingbird Wholesale

150 Shelton McMurphey Blvd.

Eugene, OR 97401

3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

FUV test rides available

September 12: Bend, OR

Bend Electric Vehicle Club

Compass Park

2598 NW Crossing Drive

Bend, OR 97703

2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

FUV test rides available

September 15: San Diego, CA

Electric Vehicle Day, San Diego

Liberty Station

Ingram Plaza

2751 Dewey Road

San Diego, CA 92106

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

FUV test rides available

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Headquartered and manufactured in Eugene, Oregon, Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) is devising new technologies and patterns of mobility that together raise the bar for environmental efficiency, footprint and affordability. Available for pre-order today with a target base model purchase price of approximately $11,900, Arcimoto’s Fun Utility Vehicle is one of the lightest, most affordable, and most appropriate electric vehicles suitable for the daily driver. For more information please visit www.arcimoto.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005125/en/