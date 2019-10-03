Arcimoto : Delivers First Pure Electric FUV To GoCar Tours for GPS-Guided Tours of San Francisco

Arcimoto, Inc.®, (NASDAQ: FUV) makers of the Fun Utility Vehicle® (FUV®), Rapid Responder™, and Deliverator™ — affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets — announced today that it has delivered the first of a planned 40 FUVs to GoCar Tours, which will be used for GPS-Guided tours of San Francisco.

With GoCar’s patented GoCar Network technology, users can explore the City by the Bay on their own schedule and at their own pace. The GoCar’s mobile tour guide, the world’s first GPS-guided tour, will give directions, crack jokes, recommend restaurants, and tell the legendary stories that bring San Francisco to life.

“We’re thrilled to deliver GoCar’s first FUV, and help them take the next step in the mission to electrify tourism,” said Mark Frohnmayer, Founder and President of Arcimoto. “San Francisco is both the technology capital of the world and one of the country’s premiere tourist destinations, with more than 25 million tourist visits annually. Having FUVs available for both locals and visitors to experience will both be a great way to get potential customers in the driver’s seat, as well as elevate global awareness of the brand.”

Nathan Withrington, founder of GoCar Tours, said, “When we founded GoCar Tours in 2004, we knew even then we wanted a pure-electric fleet, but the vehicles on the market didn’t yet support our vision. Today, Arcimoto has made our dream a reality.”

For more information, visit Arcimoto.com, or GoCarTours.com.

** Check out video of the FUV on the Golden Gate Bridge here **

** Click to view press photos and videos **

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Headquartered and manufactured in Eugene, Oregon, Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) is devising new technologies and patterns of mobility that together raise the bar for environmental efficiency, footprint and affordability. Available for pre-order today, Arcimoto’s Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, and Deliverator are some of the lightest, most affordable, and most appropriate electric vehicles suitable for everyday transport. For more information, please visit www.arcimoto.com.

About GoCar Tours

The world's first GPS-guided tour takes tourists on one-of-a-kind adventures through the streets of some of the world's most amazing cities. GoCar’s custom-designed tours guide users to a city's most iconic landmarks, wheeling through colorful, vibrant neighborhoods and past sweeping vistas while providing audio commentary on the rich histories that live around every corner. Conceived, developed and created by Nathan Withrington and Alasdair Clements, the first GoCar tour service launched in San Francisco in 2004. GoCar Tours has since expanded with franchises located in: San Diego, CA; Monterey, CA; Barcelona, Spain; Madrid, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; Porto, Portugal; and Bordeaux, France.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and include, without limitation, our expectations as to FUV deliveries to San Francisco and our relationship with GoCar Tours. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005268/en/