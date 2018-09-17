Arcimoto : Founder and President, Mark Frohnmayer, to Present at Battery Electric Vehicle Architectures (B.E.V.A.) Congress 2018

Frohnmayer will lead discussion on designing a battery electric vehicle from the ground up to help optimize trade offs and cut costs

Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV) — makers of the Fun Utility Vehicle® (FUV®) — an affordable, practical, and thrilling electric vehicle for everyday commuters and fleets, today announced that Founder and President, Mark Frohnmayer, will speak at the Battery Electric Vehicle Architectures (B.E.V.A.) Congress.

In his presentation, scheduled for 9:10 a.m. PDT on Wednesday, September, September 19 at the Holiday Inn Golden Gateway in San Francisco, Frohnmayer will present a case study for the FUV titled “Design and Optimization of New EV Platforms.”

“One of the most exciting – and challenging – aspects of the FUV platform design process was that we were not tethered to existing vehicle architectures or automotive manufacturing processes,” Frohnmayer said. “We built a platform from the ground up designed for electric daily utility from its inception, which allowed us to achieve a lower cost, radically more efficient and lighter footprint vehicle than other electric vehicle options. We are glad to have the opportunity to share our learnings with the EV community as push forward on our mission to catalyze the shift to sustainable transportation.”

B.E.V.A. USA 2018 Congress will explore development of EV architectures from a systems engineering point of view, covering the design of brand new platforms and adapting existing platforms. The conference sessions present a whole vehicle design perspective, focused on delivering affordability, desirability, range and performance for the customer.

For more information about B.E.V.A. USA 2018 and to register to attend, please visit: https://www.american-business-conferences.com/c701/battery-electric-vehicle-architectures-congress-2018/.

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Headquartered and manufactured in Eugene, Oregon, Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) is devising new technologies and patterns of mobility that together raise the bar for environmental efficiency, footprint and affordability. Available for pre-order today, Arcimoto’s Fun Utility Vehicle is one of the lightest, most affordable, and most appropriate electric vehicles suitable for the daily driver. For more information please visit www.arcimoto.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to, among other things: our ability to design, manufacture and market vehicle models cost effectively and within projected timeframes; our ability to effectively execute on our developing growth strategy; the number of reservations and cancellations for our vehicles and the ability to deliver on those reservations; our reliance on key personnel; our ability to manage the distribution channels for our products, including our ability to successfully implement our direct to consumer distribution strategy and any additional distribution strategies we may deem appropriate; changes in consumer demand for, and acceptance of, our products; changes in the competitive environment, including adoption of technologies and products that compete with our products; the overall strength and stability of general economic conditions and of the automotive industry more specifically; fluctuations in our financial results; and changes in laws or regulations governing our business and operations. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005715/en/