Arcimoto : Founder and President, Mark Frohnmayer, to Present at Battery Electric Vehicle Architectures (B.E.V.A.) Congress 2018

Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV) — makers of the Fun Utility Vehicle®
(FUV®) — an affordable, practical, and thrilling electric vehicle for
everyday commuters and fleets, today announced that Founder and
President, Mark Frohnmayer, will speak at the Battery
Electric Vehicle Architectures (B.E.V.A.) Congress.
In his presentation, scheduled for 9:10 a.m. PDT on Wednesday,
September, September 19 at the Holiday Inn Golden Gateway in San
Francisco, Frohnmayer will present a case study for the FUV titled “Design and Optimization
of New EV Platforms.”
“One of the most exciting – and challenging – aspects of the FUV
platform design process was that we were not tethered to existing
vehicle architectures or automotive manufacturing processes,” Frohnmayer
said. “We built a platform from the ground up designed for electric
daily utility from its inception, which allowed us to achieve a lower
cost, radically more efficient and lighter footprint vehicle than other
electric vehicle options. We are glad to have the opportunity to share
our learnings with the EV community as push forward on our mission to
catalyze the shift to sustainable transportation.”
B.E.V.A. USA 2018 Congress will explore development of EV architectures
from a systems engineering point of view, covering the design of brand
new platforms and adapting existing platforms. The conference sessions
present a whole vehicle design perspective, focused on delivering
affordability, desirability, range and performance for the customer.
For more information about B.E.V.A. USA 2018 and to register to attend,
please visit: https://www.american-business-conferences.com/c701/battery-electric-vehicle-architectures-congress-2018/.
About Arcimoto, Inc.
Headquartered and manufactured in Eugene, Oregon, Arcimoto, Inc.
(NASDAQ: FUV) is devising new technologies and patterns of mobility that
together raise the bar for environmental efficiency, footprint and
affordability. Available for pre-order today, Arcimoto’s Fun Utility
Vehicle is one of the lightest, most affordable, and most appropriate
electric vehicles suitable for the daily driver. For more information
please visit www.arcimoto.com.
