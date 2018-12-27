Arcimoto, Inc. : Secures $4.5 Million Financing to Initiate Production of Ultra Efficient Electric Vehicle

Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV) — makers of the Fun Utility Vehicle®
(FUV®) — an affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicle for
everyday commuters and fleets, announced today that it has raised
$4.5 million in funding and is now targeting production of the world’s
first Fun Utility Vehicles for retail customers in the first quarter of
2019.
The financing, led by FOD Capital, LLC, included the purchase of 500,000
shares of Arcimoto’s common stock at a purchase price of $3.00 per
share, as well as the issuance of a $3.0 million senior secured note,
which bears 10% interest over a one-year term, and a warrant to purchase
942,857 shares of registered FUV common stock for $3.50 per share. ROTH
Capital Partners acted as a financial advisor for the transaction.
“This financing will allow Arcimoto to take the next critical step: the
semi-automated manufacture, assembly, and delivery of our first retail
vehicles. With global demand for electric vehicles accelerating, we are
confident that Arcimoto’s vision – of a capital efficient enterprise
producing affordable, efficient, small-footprint EVs designed for
everyday driving – is well-timed,” said Mark Frohnmayer, President and
Founder of Arcimoto. He continued, “We believe this funding positions us
to begin delivering on our 3,250 customer pre-orders, as well as deploy
rental fleets in key destination cities.”
Arcimoto’s current pre-order deposits represent approximately $49
million in anticipated sales revenue for the Company.
About Arcimoto, Inc.
Headquartered and manufactured in Eugene, Oregon, Arcimoto, Inc.
(NASDAQ: FUV) is devising new technologies and patterns of mobility that
together raise the bar for environmental efficiency, footprint and
affordability. Available for pre-order today, Arcimoto’s Fun Utility
Vehicle is one of the lightest, most affordable, and most appropriate
electric vehicles suitable for the daily driver. For more information,
please visit www.arcimoto.com.
Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations,
and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to,
statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations,
strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future
activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are
based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our
business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These
statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks,
uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore,
actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially
from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements
due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which
we file with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by
risks and uncertainties related to, among other things: our ability to
manage the distribution channels for our products, including our ability
to successfully implement our rental strategy, direct to consumer
distribution strategy and any additional distribution strategies we may
deem appropriate; our ability to maintain quality control over our
vehicles and avoid material vehicle recalls; the number of reservations
and cancellations for our vehicles and our ability to deliver on those
reservations; unforeseen or recurring operational problems at our
facility, or a catastrophic loss of our manufacturing facility; our
dependence on our suppliers; the volatility of our stock price; our
ability to maintain our NASDAQ Capital Market listing; costs and risks
associated with litigation; and other risks described from time to time
in periodic and current reports that we file with the SEC.
