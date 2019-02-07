Arcimoto : Unveils Flagship Electric Vehicle, FUV Evergreen Edition

Arcimoto,
Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV) announced today that it is now accepting customer
reservations for its new flagship electric vehicle, the FUV Evergreen
Edition, in Oregon, California, and Washington. The Evergreens will be
the world’s first FUVs available for retail purchase, with first
customer deliveries planned for spring.
“In 2007, we set out to build the world’s most affordable and efficient
everyday electric vehicle that also happens to be insanely fun to drive.
The FUV Evergreen Edition is the realization of that vision,” said
Arcimoto Founder and President Mark Frohnmayer. “With the FUV, you save
money on gas, time on parking, and your daily commute is transformed
into a pure electric joyride. Finally, a practical, American-made
solution to the two greatest challenges facing the world today: global
warming and getting groceries.”
Built in the Pacific Northwest with state-of-the-art equipment at the
Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Ore., the Evergreen has a top
speed of 75-mph, an estimated city driving range of 100 miles per
charge, and comes pre-loaded with heated seats, heated grips, Bluetooth
speakers, removable doors, lockable rear storage, Level 1 charging
cable, and HOV lane access. Customers will have their choice of base and
accent colors. Rockstar parking comes standard.
An affordable everyday electric vehicle for everyone, the Evergreen is
priced at $19,900 before gas savings, available tax credits, and
rebates. Depending on location, FUV owners may also qualify for sales
tax exemptions, utility rate discounts, free parking, toll discounts,
insurance discounts, and other benefits.
Starting today, Arcimoto will reach out to its earliest pre-order
customers in Oregon, California, and Washington to confirm their
Arcimoto reservations. Customers who decide to reserve an Evergreen
Edition will then choose colors and make a non-refundable reservation
payment to secure their place in the production queue.
Arcimoto expects to deliver the first 100 Evergreens by end of June
2019. As Arcimoto expands its service and delivery networks, it expects
to begin delivery to other states, with the goal to deliver all current
US-based pre-orders by the end of Q2, 2020.
“As we scale operations and drive down costs, we intend to introduce
more options and accessories and ever more affordable variations of the
FUV,” Frohnmayer said. “The Evergreen epitomizes our commitment to an
American-made everyday electric vehicle that is affordable for everyone.
It is the FUV by which all other FUVs will be measured.”
For more information, visit www.arcimoto.com/evergreen-edition.
Evergreen
Press Assets: including images and teaser video.
About Arcimoto, Inc.
Headquartered and manufactured in Eugene, Oregon, Arcimoto, Inc.
(NASDAQ: FUV) is devising new technologies and patterns of mobility that
together raise the bar for environmental efficiency, footprint and
affordability. Available for pre-order today, Arcimoto’s Fun Utility
Vehicle is one of the lightest, most affordable, and most appropriate
electric vehicles suitable for the daily driver. For more information,
please visit www.arcimoto.com.
Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations,
and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to,
statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations,
strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future
activities or other future events or conditions and include, without
limitation, our expectations as to Evergreen deliveries, the
establishment of our service and delivery network and our expected rate
of production. These statements are based on current expectations,
estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on
assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of
future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that
are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may,
and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or
forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors
discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the SEC. In
addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties
related to, among other things: our ability to effectively execute on
our business plan and growth strategy; our ability to design,
manufacture and market vehicle models within projected timeframes given
that a vehicle consists of several thousand unique items and we can only
go as fast as the slowest item; our inexperience to date in
manufacturing vehicles at the high volumes that we anticipate; our
dependence on suppliers; our ability to manage the distribution channels
for our products, including our ability to successfully implement our
rental strategy, direct to consumer distribution strategy and any
additional distribution strategies we may deem appropriate; our ability
to maintain quality control over our vehicles and avoid material vehicle
recalls; changes in consumer demand for, and acceptance of, our
products: changes in the competitive environment, including adoption of
technologies and products that compete with our products; the overall
strength and stability of general economic conditions and of the
automotive industry more specifically; changes in laws or regulations
governing our business and operations; the number of reservations and
cancellations for our vehicles and our ability to deliver on those
reservations; and unforeseen or recurring operational problems at our
facility, or a catastrophic loss of our manufacturing facility. Any
forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are
made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, we
do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005231/en/