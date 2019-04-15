Log in
Arco Platform Limited to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 21, 2019

04/15/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), today announced that it will report first quarter 2019 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019, following the close of the market on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on that day.

Investors may listen to the conference call (ID: 5872488) by dialing (866) 679-4032 or +1 (409) 217-8315 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on May 21, 2019. An audio replay of the call will be available through May 28, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 and entering access code 5872488. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://arcoeducacao.gcs-web.com/.

The Company also announced that it will participate in the 14th Annual Itaú BBA LatAm CEO Conference in New York, NY on May 15, 2019, and the 40th Nasdaq Investor Conference in London, UK on June 13, 2019.

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning, interactive proprietary content, and scalable curriculum allows students to personalize their learning experience with high-quality solutions while enabling schools to provide a broader approach to education.

Investor Relations Contact:

Arco Platform Limited
Vitor Hiraiwa
IR@arcoeducacao.com.br

Source: Arco Platform Ltd.

arco-logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
