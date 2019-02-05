Log in
Arco Platform Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on March 19, 2019

02/05/2019 | 04:38pm EST

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), today announced that it will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2018, following the close of the market on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on that day.

Investors may listen to the conference call (ID: 5468529) by dialing (866) 679-4032 or +1 (409) 217-8315 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on March 19, 2019. An audio replay of the call will be available through April 2, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 and entering access code 5468529. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://arcoeducacao.gcs-web.com/.

The Company also announced that it will participate in the Goldman Sachs Technology & Internet Conference 2019 in San Francisco, CA on Tuesday, February 12 and Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning, interactive proprietary content, and scalable curriculum allows students to personalize their learning experience with high-quality solutions while enabling schools to provide a broader approach to education.

Investor Relations Contact:

Arco Platform Limited
Vitor Hiraiwa
IR@arcoeducacao.com.br 

arco-logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
