ARCONIC (ARNC)
21.925 USD   +1.79%
Arconic : Board Approves Quarterly Dividend

09/27/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

The Board of Directors of Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) today declared a dividend of 6 cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company, payable on November 25, 2018, to the holders of record of the Common Stock at the close of business on November 2, 2018.

About Arconic

Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) creates breakthrough products that shape industries. Working in close partnership with our customers, we solve complex engineering challenges to transform the way we fly, drive, build and power. Through the ingenuity of our people and cutting-edge advanced manufacturing techniques, we deliver these products at a quality and efficiency that ensure customer success and shareholder value. For more information: www.arconic.com. Follow @arconic: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Dissemination of Company Information

Arconic intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.arconic.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 13 975 M
EBIT 2018 1 319 M
Net income 2018 554 M
Debt 2018 4 576 M
Yield 2018 1,10%
P/E ratio 2018 18,66
P/E ratio 2019 13,80
EV / Sales 2018 1,09x
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
Capitalization 10 664 M
Technical analysis trends ARCONIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 23,8 $
Spread / Average Target 7,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles P. Blankenship Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Plant Chairman
Ken Giacobbe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond J. Kilmer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Arthur D. Collins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCONIC-20.95%10 664
NORSK HYDRO-22.05%12 639
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-50.06%8 216
ALCOA CORPORATION-24.86%7 824
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES-9.61%7 508
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD-38.53%6 158
