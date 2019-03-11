Arconic : Board Approves Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) declared a dividend of 2
cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company, payable
on May 25, 2019, to the holders of record of the Common Stock at the
close of business on May 3, 2019.
About Arconic
Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) creates breakthrough products that shape
industries. Working in close partnership with our customers, we solve
complex engineering challenges to transform the way we fly, drive, build
and power. Through the ingenuity of our people and cutting-edge advanced
manufacturing techniques, we deliver these products at a quality and
efficiency that ensure customer success and shareholder value. For more
information: www.arconic.com.
