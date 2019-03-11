Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 03/11 01:35:55 pm
18.5650 USD   +0.41%
08:08aARCONIC : Board Approves Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/26ARCONIC : Appoints Neil Marchuk as Executive Vice President, Human Resources
BU
02/22ARCONIC : Expectation of a turn-around
Arconic : Board Approves Quarterly Dividend

03/11/2019 | 08:08am EDT

The Board of Directors of Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) declared a dividend of 2 cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company, payable on May 25, 2019, to the holders of record of the Common Stock at the close of business on May 3, 2019.

About Arconic

Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) creates breakthrough products that shape industries. Working in close partnership with our customers, we solve complex engineering challenges to transform the way we fly, drive, build and power. Through the ingenuity of our people and cutting-edge advanced manufacturing techniques, we deliver these products at a quality and efficiency that ensure customer success and shareholder value. For more information: www.arconic.com. Follow @arconic: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Dissemination of Company Information

Arconic intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.arconic.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 14 439 M
EBIT 2019 1 516 M
Net income 2019 772 M
Debt 2019 3 914 M
Yield 2019 0,47%
P/E ratio 2019 11,27
P/E ratio 2020 9,52
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
Capitalization 8 967 M
Chart ARCONIC
Duration : Period :
Arconic Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCONIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 21,6 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John C. Plant Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Elmer L. Doty Chief Operating Officer & Director
Ken Giacobbe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond J. Kilmer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Arthur D. Collins Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCONIC9.67%8 967
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED21.69%9 949
NORSK HYDRO-14.23%7 963
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC35.50%6 871
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES-13.55%6 261
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD11.29%5 439
