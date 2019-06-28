Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Arconic    ARNC

ARCONIC

(ARNC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Arconic : USW, Arconic Announce Tentative Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 02:09pm EDT

PITTSBURGH, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today announced that the union and its locals have reached a tentative agreement with Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) and said that members of its negotiating committee will be returning home in the coming days to set up informational meetings for the membership and making arrangements for ratification.

United Steelworkers. (PRNewsFoto/United Steelworkers)

"This is a good outcome for our bargaining," said USW International Vice President Tom Conway, who chaired negotiations with Arconic for the union. "We are proud of what we have accomplished thanks to the unity, strength and solidarity that the local union leaders, members and Contract Action Teams have built and demonstrated over the past months in bringing Arconic to the right place."

The committee will be recommending to the membership that this agreement be ratified. The USW will not be discussing the details of the proposed new contract with the public until after members have had the opportunity to review it with their elected union representatives in the coming days and weeks.

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector and service occupations.

More information, contact: Tony Montana – (412) 562-2592 or tmontana@usw.org

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usw-arconic-announce-tentative-agreement-300877988.html

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCONIC
02:09pARCONIC : USW, Arconic Announce Tentative Agreement
PR
06/12WHIRLPOOL : US Companies Sued over London's Deadly Grenfell Tower Fire
AQ
06/12WHIRLPOOL : US companies sued over London's deadly Grenfell Tower fire
AQ
06/11WHIRLPOOL : U.S. companies sued over London's deadly Grenfell Tower fire
AQ
06/11ARCONIC : Building materials helped spread Grenfell fire, US suit says
AQ
06/06ARCONIC : Union Membership Authorizes Strike against Arconic
PR
05/20ARCONIC : USW Blasts Arconic for Demanding Concessions While Approving Additiona..
PR
05/20ARCONIC INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/17ARCONIC INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters ..
AQ
05/15ARCONIC : With No Contract Resolution Imminent, USW and Arconic Agree to Extend ..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About