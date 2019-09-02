Log in
ARCONTECH GROUP PLC
Arcontech : Posting of Annual Report & Notice of AGM

09/02/2019 | 02:27am EDT

2/09/2019

ARCONTECH GROUP PLC

('Arcontech', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Posting of Annual Report & Notice of AGM

Arcontech (AIM: ARC), the provider of products and services for real-time financial market data processing and trading, confirms that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2019, together with the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, have been posted to shareholders. The documents are available to download from the Company's website www.arcontech.com.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at the Company's offices at 1st Floor, 11-21 Paul Street, London EC2A 4JU on 3 October at 10.00 a.m.

If you will be attending the Annual General Meeting, please ensure you bring proof of identity and share ownership.

Enquiries:
Arcontech Group plc
020 7256 2300
Richard Last, Chairman and Non-Executive Director
Matthew Jeffs, Chief Executive

finnCap Ltd (Nomad & Broker)
020 7220 0500
Carl Holmes/Simon Hicks

To access more information on the Group please visit: www.arcontech.com

Disclaimer

Arcontech Group plc published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 06:26:07 UTC
