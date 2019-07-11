Arcontech : Trading Update / Notice of Results

11/07/2019
ARCONTECH GROUP PLC
('Arcontech', the 'Company' or the 'Group')
Trading Update / Notice of Results
Arcontech (AIM: ARC), the provider of products and services for real-time financial market data processing and trading, is pleased to announce that profit for the year ended 30 June 2019 is expected to be comfortably in line with market expectations. Unaudited net cash at 30 June 2019 amounted to £4.05m (At 30 June 2018, £3.2m).
[Financial expectations noted above are preliminary, and subject to year-end financial close and audit review processes.]
Notice of Results
The Company's results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2019 are expected to be announced on 22 August 2019 and the Directors look forward to updating shareholders with further details at that time.
Enquiries:
Arcontech Group plc
020 7256 2300
Richard Last, Chairman and Non-Executive Director
Matthew Jeffs, Chief Executive
finnCap Ltd (Nomad & Broker)
020 7220 0500
Carl Holmes/Simon Hicks - Corporate Finance
Camille Gochez - ECM
To access more information on the Group please visit: http://www.arcontech.com
The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.
Disclaimer
Arcontech Group plc published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 06:12:02 UTC