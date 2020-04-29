Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. : Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2019

Log in
04/29/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) (“Arcos Dorados” or the “Company”) hereby announces that on April 29, 2020, Arcos Dorados filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the “2019 Annual Report”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The 2019 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the Company’s website at www.arcosdorados.com/ir. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements free of charge, by requesting a copy from:

Investor Relations Contact

 

Media Contact

Dan Schleiniger

 

David Grinberg

VP of Investor Relations

 

VP of Corporate Communications

Arcos Dorados

 

Arcos Dorados

daniel.schleiniger@ar.mcd.com

 

david.grinberg@br.mcd.com

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados is the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, operating the largest quick service restaurant chain in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has the exclusive right to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 Latin American and Caribbean countries and territories with almost 2,300 restaurants, operated by the Company or by its sub-franchisees, that together employ over 100 thousand people (as of 12/31/2019). The Company also has a solid commitment to the development of the communities in which it operates, to providing young people their first formal job opportunities and to utilize its Scale for Good to achieve a positive environmental impact. Arcos Dorados is listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ARCO). To learn more about the Company, please visit the Investors section of our website: www.arcosdorados.com/ir.


© Business Wire 2020
