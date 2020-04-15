Log in
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.

ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC.

(ARCO)
  Report
News 
News

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) First Quarter 2020 Conference Call

04/15/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

Scheduled for:
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
10:00 a.m. New York / 11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires

You are invited to participate on a conference call with the senior management of Arcos Dorados (NYSE: ARCO), to discuss the Company's results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, which will be reported before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Marcelo Rabach, Chief Executive Officer, and senior management will host the call. Opening remarks will be followed by a question and answer period.

Please use the following link to pre-register for this conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. You may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

To pre-register please go to: http://dpregister.com/10142726

To participate on the day of the call dial 1-888-349-0113 or internationally, 1-412-902-4298 approximately ten minutes before the call and tell the operator you wish to join the Arcos Dorados Conference Call.

To listen to a live broadcast of the call over the Internet or to review the archived call, please visit https://services.choruscall.com/links/arco200513.html

The webcast archive will be available two hours after the call through August 13, 2020.

Thank you for your interest.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 989 M
EBIT 2020 -8,57 M
Net income 2020 -75,3 M
Debt 2020 564 M
Yield 2020 3,19%
P/E ratio 2020 -14,2x
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,66x
EV / Sales2021 0,53x
Capitalization 743 M
Chart ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,80  $
Last Close Price 3,64  $
Spread / Highest target 92,3%
Spread / Average Target 59,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Woods White Staton Executive Chairman
Marcelo Rabach Chief Operating Officer
Luis Raganato Chief Operating Officer
Mariano Tannenbaum Chief Financial Officer
Sergio Daniel Alonso Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC.-55.06%743
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-6.89%137 155
YUM BRANDS-23.50%24 033
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-6.19%21 838
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-4.21%17 297
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.21.95%13 983
