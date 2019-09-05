Log in
ARCOSA INC

(ACA)
Arcosa, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

0
09/05/2019

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE: ACA) (“Arcosa”), a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on its $0.01 par value common stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable October 31, 2019 to stockholders of record as of October 15, 2019.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with leading positions in construction, energy, and transportation markets. Arcosa reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group, and the Transportation Products Group. For more information, visit www.arcosa.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 782 M
EBIT 2019 148 M
Net income 2019 109 M
Debt 2019 21,0 M
Yield 2019 0,67%
P/E ratio 2019 14,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,92x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
Capitalization 1 617 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 43,83  $
Last Close Price 33,42  $
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Antonio Carrillo Rule President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rhys J. Best Non-Executive Chairman
Scott Beasley Chief Financial Officer
David Wayne Biegler Independent Director
Jeffrey A. Craig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCOSA INC20.69%1 617
VINCI39.82%62 417
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-1.40%33 963
LARSEN & TOUBRO-9.96%25 533
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-15.47%21 572
FERROVIAL48.06%21 206
