Arcosa, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE: ACA) (“Arcosa”), a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on its $0.01 par value common stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable October 31, 2019 to stockholders of record as of October 15, 2019.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with leading positions in construction, energy, and transportation markets. Arcosa reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group, and the Transportation Products Group. For more information, visit www.arcosa.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005907/en/