ArcPacific Resources : announces extension of filing deadline of its interim financial statements and MD&A

07/02/2020 | 01:44pm EDT
ArcPacific Resources Corp. announces extension of filing deadline of its interim financial statements and MD&A

NEWS RELEASE

TSX Venture Exchange Symbol: ACP

June 30th, 2020

Vancouver, BC - ArcPacific Resources Corp. ('ACP' or 'the Company') (TSX-V: ACP) announces that, as a result of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will be postponing the filing of its interim financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the three-month period ended April 30th, 2020 (collectively, the 'Interim Filings'), which are required to be filed by June 29th, 2020 under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

On May 20th, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) announced that they would provide issuers with a 45-day extension for filings required between June 2nd and August 31st, 2020, to allow issuers the time needed to focus on the many other business and financial reporting implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company will rely on this exemption with respect to the Interim Filings in accordance with BC Instrument 51-515 -Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements ('BCI 51-515'). The Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously to complete and file the Interim Filings and currently expects to have them filed on or prior to the extended filing deadline of August 13th, 2020.

Until the Interim Filings are filed, management and other insiders of the Company continue to be subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The Company confirms that since the filing of its annual financial statements for the financial year ended January 31st, 2020, there have been no material business developments other than the passing of CEO through news releases and filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About ArcPacific

ArcPacific Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ACP) is a Canadian based company with a project generator business model. Although the Company's primary business focus since formation has been the exploration of mineral properties, it is now seeking new business opportunities that offer the potential for near term cash flow to create shareholder value. For further information, please visit www.arcpacific.ca

N BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/S/'Nizar Bharmal'

CFO and Director

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and ArcPacific Resources Corp. undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.or 1.778.318.3816.

Disclaimer

ArcPacific Resources Corp. published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 17:43:01 UTC
