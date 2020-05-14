Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Arctic Paper S.A.    ATC   PLARTPR00012

ARCTIC PAPER S.A.

(ATC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arctic Paper S.A. Q1 2020: Strong Q1 prepare the Group for tougher times

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 02:50am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Poznań / Gothenburg, May 14th, 2020

Arctic Paper S.A., Q1 2020:

Strong Q1 prepare the Group for tougher times

  • Q1 consolidated sales revenue was PLN 813,9mn (EUR1 188,2mn).
  • EBITDA Q1 was PLN 111,8mn (EUR1 25,9mn).
  • EBIT Q1 was PLN 79,7mn (EUR1 18,4mn) and net profit PLN 62,3mn (EUR1 14,4mn).
  • A combination of strong paper and stable pulp boosted Q1 results.
  • At the end of the period there is a decline in demand due to Covid-19.
  • Measures taken to mitigate negative effects: short-term allowance for Grycksbo and Munkedal.
  • The board has decided not to recommend dividend for 2019.

"After a solid fourth quarter 2019 and a robust beginning of this year, the Group stands strong and is better equipped to meet the significant increase in uncertainty ."

Michał Jarczyński, CEO (see letter from the CEO on page 2)

Selected financial results - Arctic Paper Group and Arctic Paper (paper segment)

PLN (million)

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Change

Q4 2019

Sales revenue, Arctic Paper Group

813 948

820 572

- 6 624

739 666

Sales revenue, Arctic Paper (paper segment)

587 781

573 346

14 435

532 030

EBITDA, Arctic Paper Group

111 834

81 081

30 753

34 909

EBITDA, Arctic Paper (paper segment)

84 763

16 252

68 511

31 066

EBIT, Arctic Paper Group

79 665

57 775

21 890

13 168

EBIT, Arctic Paper (paper segment)

63 257

1 330

61 928

17 090

Net profit, Arctic Paper Group

62 289

36 891

25 389

5 531

Net profit, Arctic Paper (paper segment)

47 246

-9 596

56 842

35 005

Net profit per share2

0.79

0.21

0.58

0.15

Net debt

215 865

280 828

-64 963

158 974

Arctic Paper Group consists of Arctic Paper S.A. (parent company), Arctic Paper mills (paper segment) and pulp producer Rottneros AB, in which Arctic Paper S.A. holds a 51 percent stake.

1Arctic Paper S.A. reports in PLN. In the English press release, the amounts above were converted to EUR at the average rates for the quarter. The complete quarterly report is available at www.arcticpaper.com

2 Net profit per share: net profit for the paper segment plus 51% of the net profit for Rottneros divide d by the number of shares.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Further information provided by:

Michał Jarczyński, CEO, Arctic Paper S.A.

Göran Eklund, CFO, Arctic Paper S.A.

Phone +46 10 451 7005

Phone +46 10 451 7054

E-mail:michal.jarczynski@arcticpaper.com

E-mail:goran.eklund@arcticpaper.com

"Challenging times lie ahead of us. We expect both the second and the third quarters of 2020 to be impacted by the corona crisis. Resilience, prudence and creativity will guide our actions."

Michał Jarczyński, CEO of Arctic Paper S.A.

The year began with a record strong first quarter, with EBITDA earnings of PLN 111.8 million (PLN 81,1 million) and an EBIT margin of 9.8 percent, which is in line with the financial target. Sales amounted to PLN

813.9 million (PLN 820.6 million). Both the pulp and paper segments developed well. The trend with stable raw material prices continued to favour the paper business. The strong consolidated result contributed to the Group reducing its net debt by PLN 65 million compared to Q1, 2019.

The paper business made one of the best quarters with total sales of PLN 587.8 million (PLN 573.3 million) and an EBITDA of PLN 84.8 million (PLN 16.3 million). The driving forces behind the strong result are mainly stable raw material costs. The profit improvement program launched in 2019 contributed to lower fixed costs, although partly offset by costs for maintenance work that normally takes place during summer. Production amounted to 167,000 tons of paper (149,000) and the capacity utilization reached 97 percent.

For Rottneros net turnover decreased to SEK 585 million (630 million). After a stable start of the year, the pulp market has been profoundly affected by the corona pandemic. The negative price trend was offset by higher delivery volumes 110,000 (99,100) tons. Production reached a new quarterly record at 109,400 (97,600) tons. EBIT for the first quarter was SEK 48 million (141 million).

After a solid fourth quarter 2019 and a robust beginning of this year, the Group stands strong and is bett er equipped to meet the significant increase in uncertainty. Our main European markets are highly affected by the massive restrictions that have been imposed to protect us all against the spread of Covid -19.

Since mid-March, we have started to see weakened markets and subsequently a decline in demand for our products. We are therefore adjusting our operations to mitigate the negative effects and handle the considerable uncertainty. This means, among other things, that we have applied for relevant supportin g measures offered by the states in the markets where we operate. For example, in Sweden, the staff at our mills in Grycksbo and Munkedal have been subject to short-term allowance. For the time being, the Kostrzyn mill is operating as normal. We continuously evaluate the market situation and are prepared to take the necessary steps to adapt our operations to market conditions. As a measure of precaution, the supervisory board has decided to withdraw the proposed dividend of PLN 0.20 per share.

Last but not least, we do whatever we can to secure the health and safety of our employees. We have taken measures to protect them, and thus our operations, against the corona virus. We strictly follow the rules and recommendations that apply in each country. So far, no employees have been found to be infected by Covid-19. Challenging times lie ahead of us. We expect both the second and the third quarters of 2020 to be impacted by the corona crisis. Resilience, prudence and creativity will guide our actions as we deal with the current situation and plan for different future scenarios.

Michał Jarczyński, CEO of Arctic Paper S.A.

Financial calendar for 2020: Q2 2020: August 19th, 2020 * Q3 2020: November 16th, 2020

Arctic Paper S.A. is one of the leading producers of high-quality graphical fine paper in Europe and consists of three paper mills and four strong, eco-friendly brands: Amber, Arctic, Munken and G. Most of the products are sold through the company's 14 sales offices in Europe. The Group is the main owner of the listed Swedish pulp producer Rottneros AB. Arctic Paper S.A. is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and NASDAQ in Stockholm. For more in formation, visit arcticpaper.com

Disclaimer

Arctic Paper SA published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 06:49:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ARCTIC PAPER S.A.
02:50aARCTIC PAPER S.A. Q1 2020 : Strong Q1 prepare the Group for tougher times
PU
02:01aARCTIC PAPER S A : Capital Group consolidated quarterly report for the first qua..
AQ
04/30ARCTIC PAPER S A : no 8/2020 Appointment of the company's management board for t..
PU
04/30ARCTIC PAPER S A : no 7/2020 Change of the Management Board's recommendation on ..
PU
04/30ARCTIC PAPER S A : Appointment of the company's management board for the next te..
AQ
04/30ARCTIC PAPER S A : Change of the Management Board's recommendation on payment of..
AQ
04/24ARCTIC PAPER S A : no 6/2020 Publication of interim 1Q 2020 report by subsidiary..
PU
04/24ARCTIC PAPER S A : Publication of interim 1Q 2020 report by subsidiary company
AQ
04/08ARCTIC PAPER S A : Actions taken by subsidiaries to minimize the impact of the C..
AQ
03/26ARCTIC PAPER S A : Consolidated Annual Report of Arctic Paper Capital Group for ..
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2020 3 053 M
EBIT 2020 161 M
Net income 2020 88,0 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 8,77%
P/E ratio 2020 3,51x
P/E ratio 2021 3,80x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,10x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,10x
Capitalization 316 M
Chart ARCTIC PAPER S.A.
Duration : Period :
Arctic Paper S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCTIC PAPER S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 4,56  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michal Piotr Jarczynski CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Per Arne Lundeen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Göran Eklund Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Onstad Member-Supervisory Board
Mariusz Cezary Grendowicz Non-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCTIC PAPER S.A.1.56%75
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD1.24%3 430
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.-0.92%3 213
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-0.98%1 963
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.0.00%1 643
NEENAH, INC.-36.49%775
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group