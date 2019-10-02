Arctic Paper S A : no 24/2019 Potential extra dividend from Subsidiary

Current report number 24/2019

Dated: October 2nd 2019

Subject: Potential extra dividend from Subsidiary.

General legal basis:

Art. 17 sec. 1 of MAR - inside information

Content:

The Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A. ("Company", "Issuer") informs that today it has received an information about waiver of the majority of Noteholders of the Notes issued by the subsidiary Rottneros AB ("Subsidiary") on allowing a potential extra dividend payment by Rottneros AB.

According to the information received today from Subsidiary the extra dividend, provided that a resolution will be approved by the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Rottneros AB, will amount SEK 0.70 per share (in total approx. SEK 107 million, i.e. approx. PLN 48 million).

The intention of the Subsidiary is to resolve by the Board of Directors on the final terms of the proposal for an extra dividend and to call for an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, which will take the final decision about payment of the extra dividend.

The Company owns 51,27% of total amount of shares and total amount of vote rights in Rottneros AB. Potential payment of extra dividend will have significant impact on the financial results of the Company.

Specific legal basis:

Art. 17 sec. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.