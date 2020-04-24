Arctic Paper S A : no 6/2020 Publication of interim 1Q 2020 report by subsidiary company

Current report number 6/2020

Dated: April 24th 2020

Subject: Publication of interim 1Q 2020 report by subsidiary company

General legal basis:

ART. 17 SEC. 1 OF MAR - INSIDE INFORMATION

Content:

Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A.("Company", "Issuer") herewith announces that on 24th April 2020 the Management of the Company's subsidiary Rottneros AB ("Rottneros"), which is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm, has published the interim 1Q 2020 report with the following parameters:

YTD 1Q 2020 MLN SEK MLN PLN Revenues 585 237 EBITDA* 80 32 Net result 32 13

*) Operating income before depreciation, amortization and impairment charges.

Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A. indicates that above Company's subsidiary results will have a significant impact on Arctic Paper Group's consolidated interim 1Q2020 results.

Specific legal basis:

Art. 17 sec. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.