Arctic Paper S A : no 6/2020 Publication of interim 1Q 2020 report by subsidiary company

Current report number 6/2020
Dated: April 24th 2020
Subject: Publication of interim 1Q 2020 report by subsidiary company
General legal basis:
ART. 17 SEC. 1 OF MAR - INSIDE INFORMATION
Content:
Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A.("Company", "Issuer") herewith announces that on 24th April 2020 the Management of the Company's subsidiary Rottneros AB ("Rottneros"), which is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm, has published the interim 1Q 2020 report with the following parameters:
|
YTD 1Q 2020
|
MLN SEK
|
MLN PLN
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
585
|
237
|
EBITDA*
|
80
|
32
|
Net result
|
32
|
13
*) Operating income before depreciation, amortization and impairment charges.
Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A. indicates that above Company's subsidiary results will have a significant impact on Arctic Paper Group's consolidated interim 1Q2020 results.
Specific legal basis:
Art. 17 sec. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.
