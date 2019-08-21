Log in
ARCTIC PAPER : no. 18/2019 - Contents of the draft resolutions of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting dated September 18, 2019.

0
08/21/2019 | 02:48am EDT

Current report number 18/2019

Dated: 21st August 2019

Subject: Contents of the draft resolutions of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting dated September 18, 2019.

General legal basis:

Offering Act, article 56 clause 1 item 2 - current and periodic information

Contents:

The Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A. ("Company") submits the content of the draft resolutions, which will be subject to discussion of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting dated September 18, 2019.

Legal basis for publication:

Minister of Finance directive of March 29, 2018 on current and periodic information provided by issuers of securities, and on conditions of equivalence of information required to be provided under non-Member State law, §19, clause 1, item 2.

STRONA 1

Disclaimer

Arctic Paper SA published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 06:47:08 UTC
