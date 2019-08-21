Current report number 18/2019
Dated: 21st August 2019
Subject: Contents of the draft resolutions of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting dated September 18, 2019.
General legal basis:
Offering Act, article 56 clause 1 item 2 - current and periodic information
Contents:
The Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A. ("Company") submits the content of the draft resolutions, which will be subject to discussion of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting dated September 18, 2019.
Legal basis for publication:
Minister of Finance directive of March 29, 2018 on current and periodic information provided by issuers of securities, and on conditions of equivalence of information required to be provided under non-Member State law, §19, clause 1, item 2.
