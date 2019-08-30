ARCTIC PAPER : no. 19/2019 Revolving Credit Facility Extension - arrangements between the Company and the Lenders

Current report no. 19/2019

Date of preparation: 30 August 2019

Subject: Revolving Credit Facility Extension - arrangements between the Company and the Lenders

General legal basis:

Art. 17 sec. 1 MAR - inside information

Contents:

The Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A. ("Company", "Issuer") in reference to the current report no.20/2016 dated September 9th,2016 about the conclusion of material agreements related to the refinancing process by Arctic Paper S.A. and its related companies("Credit Facility"), hereby informs that today the Lenders have granted to the Company a technical extension of the original end date of the revolving loan ("Revolving Facility") by 2 (two) additional months so that the original end date falls on October 31st , 2019.

The original expiration date of the Revolving Facility was set at August 31st, 2019. The Revolving Facility was granted to the Company for a total value of EUR 19,800,000 and PLN 20,000,000 and was made available for the purpose of refinancing of intra-group liabilities of the Company or financing of intra-group loans.

In accordance with clause 5.7 of the Credit Facility (option of extension), on June 26th, 2019, the Company has submitted to the Lenders an application for extension of the term of the Revolving Facility until August 31, 2021. Due to the fact that the procedure related to the extension of the Credit Agreement in the scope of the Revolving Facility requires that the Company provides audited financial statements for the first half of 2019 of the Issuer and its subsidiaries, the Lenders decided about the technical extension of the validity period of the abovementioned Facility.

The Issuer will inform about the granting of a Revolving Facility to the Company for next period in a separate current report