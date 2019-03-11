Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  ARCTIC PAPER SA    ATCA   PLARTPR00012

ARCTIC PAPER SA

(ATCA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arctic Paper : signs agreement on sustainable energy supply in Munkedal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 07:50pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Poznań / Gothenburg March 11th, 2019

Arctic Paper signs agreement on sustainable energy supply in Munkedal

Arctic Paper has concluded a 15-year agreement with Adven AB on sustainable energy supply to the Group's paper mill in Munkedal. The agreement ensures lower, more stable and predictable energy costs and reduces CO2-emissions.

Adven AB will construct, own and operate a boiler plant with a capacity to deliver 30 MW. The plant is expected to be put into operation in two years.

"Energy prices are volatile and there is a significant political risk for the future. This agreement ensures Arctic Paper Munkedals long-term competitiveness through lower, more stable and predictable energy costs, it will also strongly reduce our environmental footprint", says Michal

Jarczyński, CEO of Arctic Paper S.A.

The new plant will mainly be operated on recycled wood and well-defined sorted and recycled materials. In combination with the previously announced investment in the expansion of hydropower in Munkedal, this means that Arctic Paper Munkedals can phase out the use of natural gas and externally sourced electricity. This will reduce the mill's carbon dioxide emissions by 60 per cent and has significant positive impact on the energy cost.

"Our investments in sustainable energy infrastructure generates value to our customers and to the society. We are very pleased that Arctic Paper selected us as their partner in Munkedal" says Ilkka Niiranen, CEO of Adven Sweden.

Further information provided by:

Göran Lindqvist, MD, Arctic Paper Munkedals Phone +46 (0) 10 451 7024 goran.lindqvist@arcticpaper.com

Andreas Lanneström, Director of Industrial Sales, Adven AB Phone +46 (0) 7 2722 0096 andreas.lannestrom@adven.com

For more information about Adven, please visit www.adven.com

Arctic Paper S.A. is one of the leading producers of high-quality graphical fine paper in Europe and consists of three paper mills and four eco-friendly strong brands, Amber, Arctic, Munken and the new coated paper brand G. Most of the products are sold through the company's 14 sales offices in Europe. Arctic Paper S.A. is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and NASDAQ in Stockholm. The Group is the main owner of the listed Swedish pulp producer Rottneros AB. For more information, visit arcticpaper.com

Disclaimer

Arctic Paper SA published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 23:49:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCTIC PAPER SA
07:50pARCTIC PAPER : signs agreement on sustainable energy supply in Munkedal
PU
2018ARCTIC PAPER : S.a. appoints new ceo
AQ
2018ARCTIC PAPER : No. 22/2018 - Changes in the Management Board of Arctic Paper SA
PU
2018ARCTIC PAPER : plans to close the smallest of three paper machines in Grycksbo
PU
2018ARCTIC PAPER : No. 21/2018 - Plans for the closure of paper machine at Arctic Pa..
PU
2018ARCTIC PAPER : No. 20/2018 - Dates of periodic reports publication in 2019
PU
2018ARCTIC PAPER : Capital Group consolidated report for 3Q 2018
PU
2018ARCTIC PAPER : No. 19/2018 - Change of publication date of the 3Q2018 report
PU
2018ARCTIC PAPER : No. 18/2018 - Publication of interim 3Q 2018 report by subsidiary..
PU
2018ARCTIC PAPER : Auditor's Report on the Interim Condensed Financial Statements fo..
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 3 262 M
EBIT 2018 180 M
Net income 2018 53,0 M
Debt 2018 538 M
Yield 2018 8,55%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,24x
EV / Sales 2019 0,23x
Capitalization 243 M
Chart ARCTIC PAPER SA
Duration : Period :
ARCTIC PAPER SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCTIC PAPER SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Per Bengt Olof Skoglund President-Management Board, CEO & COO
Per Arne Lundeen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Göran Eklund Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Onstad Member-Supervisory Board
Mariusz Cezary Grendowicz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCTIC PAPER SA12.50%64
SHAN DONG SUN PAPER INDUSTRY JSC LTD--.--%2 622
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD23.08%2 620
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD16.50%2 380
C&S PAPER CO LTD--.--%1 547
NEENAH INC8.25%1 075
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.