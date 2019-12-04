Log in
ARCTIC STAR EXPLORATION CORP.

12/04 01:04:18 pm
0.065 CAD   +30.00%
Arctic Star Exploration : Announces Reason for Short Trading Halt

12/04/2019 | 02:30pm EST

December 3, 2019- Vancouver, British Columbia - Arctic Star Exploration Corp.('Arctic Star' or the 'Company')announces that today'shalt in trading was the result of a technical procedure with the Company's new CUSIPnumber, applied for in conjunction with its recent share consolidation.

All technical matters have now been resolved and the Company's shares will come back to trade at the open December 4, 2019.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ARCTIC STAR EXPLORATION CORP.

Patrick Power, President &CEO
+1 (604) 218-8772
ppower@arcticstar.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 19:29:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Edward Power Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Brijender Jassal Chief Financial Officer
Buddy James Doyle Director & Vice President-Exploration
Thomas Yingling Secretary & Director
Sean Charland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCTIC STAR EXPLORATION CORP.-81.82%1
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED143.55%23 255
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%8 509
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED239.54%6 544
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%5 998
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.12.88%5 094
