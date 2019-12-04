Arctic Star Exploration : Announces Reason for Short Trading Halt

December 3, 2019- Vancouver, British Columbia - Arctic Star Exploration Corp.('Arctic Star' or the 'Company')announces that today'shalt in trading was the result of a technical procedure with the Company's new CUSIPnumber, applied for in conjunction with its recent share consolidation.

All technical matters have now been resolved and the Company's shares will come back to trade at the open December 4, 2019.

