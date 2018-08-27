Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Arcturus Therapeutics to Present at Three Investor Conferences in September

08/27/2018 | 01:01pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARCT), a leading RNA medicines company, today announced that Joseph E. Payne will present at the upcoming conferences, including the B. Riley FBR Annual Healthcare Conference, the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 20th Annual Investor Conference, and the BioCentury 25th Annual NewsMakers in the Biotech Industry.

B. Riley FBR Annual Healthcare Conference
Presenter: Joseph Payne, President & CEO
Date:Tuesday, September 4
Time:8:20 AM – 9:20 AM
Location:New York Marriott East Side, New York City


H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference
Presenter: Joseph Payne, President & CEO
Date:Thursday, September 6
Time: 4:40 PM – 5:05 PM
Location: St. Regis Hotel, New York City

   

BioCentury 25th Annual NewsMakers in the Biotech Industry 
Presenter:Joseph Payne, President & CEO
Date:Friday, September 7
Time:10:00 AM – 10:25 AM
Location:Millennium Broadway Hotel & Conference Center, New York City


About Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.
Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARCT) is an RNA medicines company with enabling technologies – UNA Oligomer chemistry and LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery. Arcturus’ diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutics includes programs pursuing rare diseases, Hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. Arcturus’ versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of RNA medicines including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (140 patents and patent applications, issued in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China and other countries). Arcturus’ proprietary UNA technology can be used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. Arcturus’ commitment to the development of novel RNA therapeutics has led to partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., CureVac AG and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. For more information, visit www.Arcturusrx.com, the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference. 

Arcturus Contact

Neda Safarzadeh
Arcturus Therapeutics
(858) 900-2682
IR@ArcturusRx.com

Arcturus Investor Contact
Michael Wood
LifeSci Advisors LLC
(646) 597-6983
mwood@lifesciadvisors.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
